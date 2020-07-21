Your Tuesday Update: Winn-Dixie Will Require Face Masks, Group Drops Challenge to Vote-By-Mail Rules, Deforestation Can Lead to Widespread Disease

Early Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine data ‘encouraging,’ scientists say

Richard Harris, NPR

An experimental coronavirus vaccine triggered an immune response against COVID-19 in study participants, and it has only minor side effects, according to new data published in the medical journal The Lancet.

The vaccine, called AZD1222 for now, is being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. It uses a different, harmless virus to deliver biological instructions for how to fight off the coronavirus.

According to a phase one/phase two study of more than 1,000 patients, the vaccine triggered two immune responses: an increase in antibodies and a T-cell response.

This, scientists said, is a good sign.

“So far, everything we’ve seen has been encouraging,” said Naor Bar-Zeev, deputy director of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins University. He was not involved with this study. And he said there have not been any severe reactions.

Reported reactions were more common among patients who received the coronavirus vaccine than those who received the control, which was a meningitis vaccine. They included muscle ache, chills and feeling feverish. But acetaminophen relieved those symptoms, the researchers wrote.

Grocery chain Winn-Dixie reverses policy, will require face masks

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The parent company of Southern supermarket chain Winn-Dixie is reversing its policy and will now require customers to wear masks at its stores to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. said the requirement will go into effect next Monday.

The company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, had initially rejected a mask mandate, saying it did not want to put its workers in the position of having to ban customers.

But in a statement Monday, it said its position had “evolved.”

Walmart, supermarket chain Kroger and department store Kohl’s are among other retailers that require customers to wear masks at their stores.