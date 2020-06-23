Your Tuesday Update: Knight’s Pub Loses Alcohol License, Raptors Arrive in Florida, More Young People Get Coronavirus, Parkland Shooter Trial Delayed

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended the popular off-campus sports bar’s alcohol license on Monday.

Knight’s Pub | The state has issued an emergency suspension of the alcohol license for the UCF-area bar after @HealthyFla says 28 patrons and 13 employees tested positive for #COVID19 , per @FloridaDBPR . pic.twitter.com/IomdeqfYNx

Thirteen employees at Knight’s Pub tested positive for coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health used contact tracing to confirm 28 patrons had gotten sick after visiting the establishment.

On Monday, the state reported more than 100,000 Floridians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March.

They landed in Fort Myers on Monday afternoon, then boarded buses for the team hotel.

The reigning NBA champions will start training for the season restart later this week at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, making that school their home base until they head north to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, around July 7.

If the Raptors return to the NBA Finals, they could be in Florida for nearly four full months.

MIAMI (AP) — The Toronto Raptors arrived in southwest Florida on Monday, set to begin their preparations for next month’s restart of the NBA season.

But CBS’ Gayle King, not a fan of working from home, is thrilled to be back.

At most news organizations, the bulk of the behind-the-scenes staff continues to work remotely, and likely will for some time.

New York-based news shows are trying a variety of approaches, with one-person “flash” studios and extended time working at home.

But it’s not a full return: the “Fox & Friends” couch is still in storage, and one of the three CBS anchors is staying at home.

NEW YORK (AP) — Anchors at “CBS This Morning” and “Fox & Friends” return to their Manhattan studios as New York City restrictions ease.

Preparing to visit family in long-term care facilities? NPR’s Allison Aubrey has some tips to keep everyone safe.

Iowa is home to some 10,000 refugees from Myanmar. The coronavirus has been especially hard on them, with estimates saying as many as 70% have contracted the virus. As Iowa Public Radio’s Kate Payne reports , many in the Burmese community work at local meatpacking plants, where social distancing is a constant challenge.

The Trump administration has started shipping out supplies needed to ensure sufficient testing. But those supplies haven’t always been very helpful and in some cases they’ve been hazardous. NPR’s Rob Stein has the details.

Florida passed a grim milestone: 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The latest numbers include a lot of people in their 20s and 30s. Some officials are putting a pause on reopening.

Caitie Switalski, WLRN

In conversation with Maria Hinojosa, Danticat dives into the history of resistance to the police violence that was all around her as a young adult in New York City, the loss of her own uncle who died at the hands of immigration authorities, and how she’s making sense of the current moment.

According to Haitian-American author Edwidge Danticat, stories are a way of finding inspiration and comfort during the times we’re living through.

Angelica Garcia shared her thoughts on the music of her ancestors: “So much of the classic ranchera music comes from a generation of writers who dealt with crisis regularly. They lived through episodes of famine or the anxiety of waiting for a loved one to return home from war. On top of it all, the world was so much less connected than it is now — sometimes the news of a change of fate arriving in a small letter. This is why I feel ranchera music is so on the nose. It says absolutely everything it needs to say because people weren’t always sure of their future.”

Our Daily Breather was a daily series where we asked writers and artists to recommend one thing that’s helping them get through the days of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, which concluded on June 12, 2020. Here, we’ve collected some of the music recommendations that artists have shared with us throughout the series.

He was not present in the Zoom hearing today. The next status hearing to see where the case stands is set for the end of August.

Nikolas Cruz faces 17 charges of first degree murder and 17 charges of attempted murder for the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than two years ago.

“Whether or not we’re gonna have to figure out some other way to select a jury in this case, I don’t think anyone knows at this point. We have to take it one day at a time, quite frankly,” Scherer said.

At a Zoom hearing Monday, Scherer told attorneys that it is unclear when it will be safe to bring prospective jurors to the courthouse for jury selection.

After past delays, Broward Judge Elizabeth Scherer had been aiming to start the trial sometime this summer. Then the coronavirus closed the courthouse to the public.

The trial for the confessed Parkland shooter has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing pandemic.

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Health officials hope to avoid large numbers of families from coming in at the last minute.

The Leon County Health Department is urging parents to call and set up appointments to get their students required vaccines before the start of the next school year.

Officials are asking parents to see if their doctor can see their child for vaccines. If not, they’re urging parents to call 850-404-6356 to set up an appointment.

But now, the department is trying to avoid that surge due to COVID-19. But they’ve run into some problems—when reaching out to families, some of the numbers on file are either wrong or not working.

In the past, the Leon County Health Department reported seeing 100 plus people come in the day before school started to get their child vaccinated.

Ryan Dailey, WFSU

A group of Democratic state senators are among those calling for an apology from Governor Ron DeSantis, after he said farmworkers’ lifestyle is facilitating COVID-19 spread.

During a press conference a week ago, DeSantis made several comments linking a spike in coronavirus cases to farmworkers in Florida. The governor described one recent round of testing on roughly 100 workers at a watermelon farm, which yielded a 90 percent positivity rate.

“Part of the reason is, when you have workers like that, they’re living in really close confines, sometimes multi-generational, but the real close extended contact in those living conditions is really conducive for having this spread,” DeSantis said.

The state has now surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases, and DeSantis has also pointed to the state’s prison population and residents of long-term care facilities as the reason for some case surges. But the governor’s characterization of farm workers, and who does those jobs, has rubbed many the wrong way.

“They’re also looking at construction workers and other types of day laborers – they’re finding these are overwhelmingly Hispanic day laborers,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also said farmworkers often travel to work in buses, “packed there like sardines.” Reacting to the governor’s comments, Democratic Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez said Monday that the governor has singled out “some of the most vulnerable” Floridians in his comments.

“Blaming farm workers, other Hispanics who are in the service sector who have been essential workers who have gone to work, answered the call to duty in service of their communities, is absolutely embarrassing, appalling, and frankly, we look forward to his apology,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez joined seven other senators in writing a letter addressed to DeSantis, asking for an apology. But, he says, the governor can take action to help farmworkers – which Rodriguez says would involve the legislature returning to Tallahassee.

“We’re tired of apologies – what we need is for the governor to take action. We need for the governor to call a special session to help protect these vulnerable communities from the spread of the virus, due to their lack of access to quality healthcare, by expanding Medicaid and other programs,” Rodriguez said.

DeSantis has previously said he doesn’t think a special session will be necessary.

The governor’s communications director, Helen Ferre, responded to the senators’ letter on Twitter Monday, calling their assertions that DeSantis is scapegoating Hispanic people “politics at its worst.” She says DeSantis “ensured these farm workers received medical testing and treatment for COVID-19, which clearly they needed. If these Democrats are so concerned, why didn’t they step up?”

The governor did not hold a press conference to discuss COVID-19 Monday.

Buy, borrow, steal: how debt became the ‘sugar-rush’ solution to our economic woes

Hidden Brain, NPR

Policymakers have a tried-and-true game plan for jump-starting the economy in times of severe recession: Push stimulus packages and lower interest rates so Americans will borrow and spend.

But economist Amir Sufi says the way we traditionally address a recession is deeply flawed.

He argues that by encouraging “sugar-rush” solutions, the nation is putting poor and middle-class Americans and the entire economy at even greater risk.

This week we look at the role of debt as a hidden driver of recessions, and how we might create a more stable system.

Delta to resume flights between the U.S. and China

Austin Horn, NPR

Delta Air Lines said on Monday that it would resume passenger flights between the U.S. and China this week. The company said it’s the first U.S. airline to do so since February after flights were suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The twice-weekly flights from Seattle will travel through Seoul, South Korea, before reaching Shanghai, with the first one departing Thursday, according to a statement from Delta. The company said its service to China will expand in July to include Detroit as well.

A major sign of the easing of travel restrictions between the two countries came last week when the U.S. Department of Transportation said that China and the U.S. would allow American and Chinese carriers, respectively, to schedule four weekly flights between the two countries.

Later in the week, the department rejected China’s proposal for additional flights.

In its statement, Delta highlighted the strict safety measures it will be taking to prevent spread of the coronavirus, including “electrostatic spraying” before departure, capping main cabin seating at 60% and the use of “state-of-the-art” air circulation systems.

Delta has been hit hard financially by the coronavirus.

In May, Delta’s CEO said the company was burning through $50 million per day.

The Fortune 500 company also decided to retire its Boeing 777 model from its fleet in response to financial pressure. Delta’s stock price is above $29 as of Monday afternoon, a rebound from a low of $19 in May but still about half of its price from the beginning of 2020.

How widespread coronavirus testing helped meatpacking plants halt outbreaks

Daniel Charles, NPR

Back in April, the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, was a poster child for corporate failure to protect workers from the coronavirus.

Dozens of plant employees every day were showing up in clinics with symptoms of COVID-19. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, the public health director for Black Hawk County, Iowa, where the plant is located, recalls telling plant managers: “There is a huge volume [of cases]. There is an outbreak!”

At the time, no one knew the scale of the outbreak. Cisse Egbuonye told Tyson’s managers that they needed to test every single one of their employees: “You have to get a sense of what’s going on in the plant.”

So in late April, Tyson shut down the Waterloo plant temporarily and asked plant employees — all 2800 of them — to come to the plant’s parking lot and allow someone to stick a swab up their nose.

“Yeah, we had to take dramatic measures,” says Scott Brooks, a senior vice president at Tyson.

When it was all finished, about a thousand workers at the plant had tested positive for the virus. Hundreds of them had no COVID-19 symptoms. Without testing, they would have continued going to work together in close quarters, potentially spreading the virus.

Read the full article here.

Saudi Arabia announces this year’s hajj will be ‘very limited’

Rachel Treisman, NPR

Countries around the world have placed restrictions on public gatherings, and Saudi Arabia said on Monday that this year’s hajj is no exception.

Officials announced in a statement that the pilgrimage, which is set to begin at the end of July, will be “very limited” in size and restricted to Saudi residents only.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah cited the lack of an available vaccine and the risks of crowded gatherings.

“This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols to protect human beings from the risks associated with this pandemic and in accordance with the teachings of Islam in preserving the lives of human beings,” the statement said.

Millions of Muslims typically make the pilgrimage to Mecca every year, with nearly 2.5 million doing so in 2019. The hajj is one of Islam’s most important religious requirements as well as a major source of revenue for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia and other nations had already taken steps to limit the number of pilgrims traveling to Mecca this year.

In March, Hajj Minister Mohammed Banten asked Muslims to delay finalizing their plans “until the situation is clear.” The country also suspended all visits to Mecca and Medina for the umrah pilgrimage, which can be performed year-round.

Indonesia and Malaysia, which send a combined total of about a quarter-million Muslims to the hajj annually, both announced earlier in June that they would be canceling this year’s pilgrimage out of health concerns for travelers.

“The government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques is honored to serve millions of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims annually and it confirms that this decision stems from the top priority it accords maintaining the safety of pilgrims on its land until they depart to their home countries,” according to the statement.

Saudi Arabia maintains a 24-hour curfew in Mecca, although it ended curfews imposed in March in most towns and cities.

Certain rules and restrictions remain in place throughout the country as the virus continues to spread: As of Monday, the Ministry of Health reported more than 161,000 coronavirus cases.

Black Medicare patients with COVID-19 nearly 4 times as likely to end up in the hospital

Maria Godoy, NPR

New federal data reinforces the stark racial disparities that have appeared with COVID-19: According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Black Americans enrolled in Medicare were hospitalized with the disease at rates nearly four times higher than their white counterparts.

Disparities were also striking among Hispanics and Asian Americans. Hispanics were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized as whites, while Asian Americans were about 50% more likely. Black and Hispanic beneficiaries were more likely to test positive for the coronavirus as well, CMS Administrator Seema Verma said.

The data “confirms long understood and stubbornly persistent disparities in health outcomes for racial and ethnic minority groups,” Verma said in a press briefing Monday.

“Low socioeconomic status itself, all too often wrapped up with the racial disparities I just mentioned, represents a powerful predictor of complications from COVID-19,” she added.

Previous data has already shown that older Americans in general are more likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19; but the new CMS data highlights that, even among this group, racial and health disparities are dramatic.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center at Yale School of Medicine, calls the data on racial and ethnic health disparities “irrefutable.”

Read the full article here.

Barcelona opera reopens with an audience of plants

Rachel Treisman, NPR

When Barcelona’s Liceu opera opened on Monday for its first concert since mid-March, it did so to a full house — of plants.

The Gran Teatre del Liceu filled its 2,292 seats with plants for a performance by the UceLi Quartet, which it called a prelude to its 2020-2021 season. The string quartet serenaded its leafy audience with Giacomo Puccini’s “Crisantemi,” in a performance that was also made available to human listeners via livestream.

“After a strange, painful period, the creator, the Liceu’s artistic director and the curator Blanca de la Torre offer us a different perspective for our return to activity, a perspective that brings us closer to something as essential as our relationship with nature,” according to a release on the Liceu’s website.

The plants came from local nurseries and will be donated along with a certificate from the artist to 2,292 health care professionals, specifically at the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona.

Organizers wrote that they wanted to recognize the work of health care providers, who have served “on the toughest front in a battle unprecedented for our generations.”

Read the full article here.

