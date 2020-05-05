Your Tuesday Update: Orange County Schools’ Staff Return to Work, High School Grads Take Victory Lap at Daytona Speedway, DeSantis Defends Fix to Unemployment System

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



FDA cracks down on antibody tests for coronavirus

Richard Harris, NPR

The Food and Drug Administration is stiffening its rules to counteract what some have called a Wild West of antibody testing for the coronavirus.

These tests are designed to identify people who have been previously exposed to the virus. The FDA said more than 250 developers have been bringing products to the market in the past few weeks.

In a rush to make antibody tests available as quickly as possible, the FDA had set a low standard for these tests. Manufacturers were supposed to submit their own information about the accuracy of their wares, but the agency had no standards for what would be acceptable. Companies weren’t allowed to claim the tests were authorized by the FDA, under initial guidance issued in mid-March.

Now the FDA is telling manufacturers that if they want their tests to remain on the market, they must meet minimum quality standards and submit a request for emergency use authorization, a temporary route to market for unapproved products when others aren’t available. The EUA involves a lower standard than the usual FDA clearance or approval.

The FDA said 12 manufacturers have already opted to request EUA’s for their products. More than 100 other producers have been talking to the agency about using this process, said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. He spoke on a press call Monday. Companies have 10 days to submit that request.

“Our expectation is that those who can’t [meet the new standard] will withdraw their products from the market and we will be working with them to help them do that,” he said.

These tests are now so widespread that people can order them from lab giants Quest or LabCorp. The tests can cost more than $100. Though the FDA’s original guidance calls for these tests to be run by a certified lab, the kits themselves are simple to use and have been readily available.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding these tests, they have substantial limitations. Though people who test positive for antibodies have in most cases been exposed to the coronavirus, scientists don’t know whether that means those people are actually immune from the coronavirus, and if so for how long.

“Whether this is the ticket for someone to go back to work [based solely on an antibody test result], my opinion on that would be no,” Hahn said.

The tests may be more useful when combined with information from a standard coronavirus diagnostic test, or in someone who has symptoms, or if the results have been confirmed with a different antibody test. That “would dramatically increase the accuracy of those tests,” said Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

Antibodies are a potentially valuable research tool, and can be used to determine the prevalence of a disease in a population. In that circumstance, individual false results are less important. New York State used antibody tests to determine that about 20 percent of people in New York City have already been exposed to the coronavirus.

In California, researchers have attempted to measure the prevalence of the coronavirus in Los Angeles County and Santa Clara County in the Bay Area. Those unpublished results have garnered criticism because even a test that’s more than 99 percent accurate can produce many false positive results when used to survey hundreds or thousands of people.

In the face of this criticism, the authors of the Santa Clara study have posted revised results acknowledging the high degree of uncertainty in their findings. Those findings haven’t been peer-reviewed.

The emergency use authorization is only valid during the time of the national emergency. “Once the national emergency ends, the EUA authorizations end as well,” Shuren said. Companies that want to keep marketing these tests will need to get them approved through the regular, more stringent FDA process.

FDA officials say they will continue to crack down on companies that falsely claim their tests are approved by the FDA, or that market them for home use, which isn’t currently allowed.

25,000 Orange County Schools staff will return to work this week to close out the school year

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Orange County Schools Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says 20 percent of the 25,000 county school staff will return to work this week to help close out the school year.

“Overdue work orders in excess of 400 needs to be done. Buses need to be serviced for our eventual return to servicing, and we have to continue our grab-and-go program which is currently being staffed largely by a temp service helping us keep those meals going to our young people.”

She says the district continues to distribute meals to students. So far, over 2 million meals have been delivered. She says high school graduations will be held online the first week of June.

The county is holding some dates in July in case there’s a chance students can participate in a face-to-face ceremony.

AdventHealth restarts elective surgeries

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

AdventHealth began elective procedures yesterday as hospitals throughout the state opened their doors to these patients as part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ phase one reopening plan.

CEO Darryl Tol says patients can expect safety procedures in place to stop infection. That includes temperature checks as they enter the hospital and virtual check-ins.

“Quite a number of things will feel different. Some we think people will like better like the virtual check-in and check-out process.”

Tol says the AdventHealth hospital system across seven counties has 64 COVID-19 patients and they continue to see that number decrease.

He says they’re prepared in the event of a second wave of cases with more PPE and a surge plan that will allow them to double the number of available ICU beds.

Some 2020 grads will take victory lap at Daytona speedway

The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — School officials say graduates at two Florida high schools won’t be taking the traditional walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

They’ll drive across the finish line at the Daytona Beach International Speedway on May 31.

The Flagler County School District announced Matanzas High will graduate at 11 a.m., followed by Flagler-Palm Coast High at 4.

Each graduate will be allowed one car. The ceremony will be simulcast via radio inside the speedway and will be live-streamed on the district’s website.

The schools were originally scheduled to graduate on May 28.

Census field operations restart this week on limited basis

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is restarting some work in the field for the 2020 census on a limited basis after field operations were shut down for a month and a half because of the pandemic. The Census Bureau said Monday that starting this week workers in a small number of cities will begin dropping off 2020 census packets at the front doors of homes that don’t receive their mail there. About 5% of households are counted this way. Field operations for the 2020 census were halted in mid-March as governors and mayors issued stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

DeSantis defends efforts to fix unemployment problems

Tom Urban, WLRN

Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday defended his administration's efforts to get the state's much-maligned unemployment system to handle the unprecedented surge in applications caused by the coronavirus.