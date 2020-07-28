Your Tuesday Update: OCPS Moves Up Start Date; Reopening Bars Would Be Difficult, Says Mayor Dyer; Health Department Monitors Outbreak At Three Orange County Nursing Homes; Pence Touts Vaccine Trials

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

OCPS moves up school start date

Amy Green, WMFE

Orange County Public Schools announced Monday it is moving up the start of the academic year from August 21st to August 10th, as was previously scheduled.

The change applies to students signed up for face-to-face learning and also LaunchEd@home, a hybrid option school leaders say eventually will involve face-to-face and virtual learning.

On August 10th both face-to-face and LaunchEd@home students will begin learning at home. Face-to-face students will report to campus August 21st.

Orange County Virtual School students also will start the academic year August 10th.

Reopening Bars would be difficult, says Dyer

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says it’s going to be difficult to re-open bars at the moment.

The secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Halsey Beshears, said he planned to discuss reopening with bar and brewery owners this week.

Dyer said the challenge is maintaining social distancing and mask wearing in a bar.

“So it’s an extremely difficult situation. If bars are going to be open, I think there needs to be some strict monitoring. We need to be able to hold the owners accountable,” said Dyer.

“It’s going to be difficult, and I have great sympathy for the bar owners.”

Orange County mayor Jerry Demings said reopening is “ripe with significant challenges.”

“I don’t know that I can support the bars, opening up as they were. So for me, we’ll have to have the social distancing as a requirement, the wearing of masks as a requirement,” said Demings.

Health Department monitors outbreaks at three assisted living facilites

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks at three assisted living facilities.

At Ocoee Health Center, 66 residents have fallen ill with COVID-19 and four residents have died. Some 30 staff have also tested positive.

The other facilities are Guardian Care and Terra Vista in Orlando.

Health officer for Orange County, Dr. Raul Pino, said even as the health department monitors these cases, the overall numbers for the county are trending in the right direction.

Vice President Pence Visits UM As Vaccine Trials Enters Phase Three

Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN

Vice President Mike Pence came to the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Monday, where researchers are entering phase three for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pence said the US is not waiting until the end of clinical trials to create the vaccines.

“We’re actually having these companies produce the vaccines as we speak and as soon as they’re confirmed to be safe and effective, we’ll have tens of millions of doses able to distribute across the country,” he said.

He credited President Donald Trump for the quick progress.

But in a statement, the Florida Democratic Party said the President and Governor Ron DeSantis’s response has “left Florida as the global coronavirus hotspot.”

The biotechnology company Moderna is handling this trial phase. Of the 1,000 people participating in the trial, half of them will get a vaccine, the other half a placebo.

UM is one of many trial sites across the U-S.