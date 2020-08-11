Your Tuesday Update: A Guide to Voting By Mail, Orange County Health Department Tours Sports Venues, Lake County Public Schools Begins Antibody Testing, Man Scams His Way Out of Thousands in PPP Loans

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The most important mail you’ll ever send: A ballot

Life Kit, NPR

The 2020 election is going to be different than any election in American history.

States are already working to change everything to accommodate the coronavirus, from stocking up on hand sanitizer to making arrangements to use NBA arenas as polling places. But the biggest difference is mail-in voting.

Voting is slightly different in every county and state across the country — but on the whole, it will be easier to vote by mail than ever before. States are relaxing restrictions on who’s eligible to do it, and in some states, they’re spending money on sending ballot request forms or even ballots to all registered voters.

That means more people are going to vote by mail than ever before, and it also means millions of voters are going to vote-by-mail for the very first time in November.

We’ve broken down the logistics here to make voting by mail a little less daunting.

Epidemiologists with the Orange County Health Department have toured two Central Florida sports venues looking to bring fans back to live sports

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Both Orlando City Soccer Club and the University of Central Florida are reportedly working on plans that would allow some percentage of stadium capacity.

Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County:

“My major concern with these events, even when we can keep social distancing by seating arrangements, is coming in and egress and the volume of people bumping into each other, so we will have to find a solution to that as well.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he did not think now was the time to relax social distancing measures in the county.

The Orange County Commission will meet Tuesday, and will discuss a $20 million dollar eviction diversion program.

Lake County Public Schools started a massive testing program Monday using rapid antibody tests from Healgen

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Adult Medicine of Lake County tested nearly 2,000 school employees and found about 20 may have the coronavirus.

Those will be swabbed and retested.

The district plans to check students before the school year begins and use the antibody tests again three days after possible exposure.

But the FDA, CDC and state Health Department do not recommend antibody tests to diagnose COVID-19 – because the immune response is not detectable right away.

Officials: Florida man lied to get $60,000 in virus loans

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say a South Florida man fraudulently obtained $60,000 in federal coronavirus relief loans.

A criminal complaint says 32-year-old Judlex Jean Louis was arrested and charged last week with bank fraud, making false statements to a financial institution and aggravated identity theft.

The complaint says the Lauderhille man received proceeds from three fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans in early June.

Authorities say each loan application hid Louis’s identity as the true loan recipient. Prosecutors say Louis had PPP loan money deposited into accounts that he controlled.

Officials say surveillance cameras caught him withdrawing cash from one of these accounts after the funds were deposited. His attorney declined to comment on the case.

Kathryn Nesbitt breaks ground as MLS is Back final referee

The Associated Press

When the Portland Timbers play Orlando City in the MLS is Back tournament championship on Tuesday, assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt will become the first woman to work a Major League Soccer title game. Nesbitt and Felisha Mariscal are the only two women among more than 40 officials that have been sequestered — just like the teams — in Florida for the monthlong tournament. The final is no chance assignment for Nesbitt. She’s earned her way there having officiated in some 60 MLS matches since her first in 2015.

California Gov. says Trump unemployment executive action spells disaster for budget

Vanessa Romo, NPR

California’s coffers are nearly exhausted, and forcing the state to cover a part of extended unemployment benefits would cause “enormous economic strife and enormous stress,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday.

Despite the state’s robust reserves at the start of the year, Newsom said, President Trump’s latest executive action would put the state in a perilous position.

Over the weekend Trump bypassed Congress, signing an executive action that would extend now-expired unemployment payments to $400 a week for those whose jobs have vanished in the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the plan requires states to provide a quarter of the payments.

That is just not possible, according to Newsom, who added it would cost $700 million a week to get checks in the hands of all of the state’s unemployed residents.

“There is no money sitting in the piggy bank of the previous CARES Act to be reprioritized or reconstituted for this purpose,” Newsom said. “Simply, it does not exist.”

Since mid-March, which marks the start of the statewide shutdown, more than 8 million people have applied for unemployment insurance.

Republican Convention to mandate masks, track attendees’ movements

Steve Harrison, NPR

Delegates at the scaled-back Republican National Convention in Charlotte later this month must wear masks, and the GOP plans to track everyone’s movements with badges equipped with blue-tooth technology.

The special badges will allow officials to find out who they came in contact with if someone later gets sick from the novel coronavirus, said Jeffrey Runge, the convention’s health consultant.

That will make contact tracing easier, he said.

“It knows when other badges are close to it. And how long they are close to it. And the identity of who is wearing it is in a database,” Runge said. “No one will ever crack that code, unless somebody gets sick.”

The health plan is in stark contrast to an earlier proposal for its Charlotte convention. In June, President Trump wanted the city’s Spectrum Center full, and he didn’t want people wearing masks and standing six feet apart.

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn has vetoed a mask ordinance passed by the city council

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

The council approved the mask ordinance 4-to-1 as a measure to combat the coronavirus. The same four votes would be needed to override the veto.

In a letter, Guinn says the ordinance violates religious freedom and puts an unfair burden on business owners. He says the government cannot mandate that medical devices be worn.

The ordinance applied to businesses, churches and government offices. It required workers to wear face coverings indoors. And business owners had to post signs, make announcements and make reasonable requests to visitors who were not wearing a mask.

Business owners could be fined $25 per violation after a couple of warnings.

City Councilman Matt Wardell had offered the ordinance as a compromise after a broader mandate failed to get four votes.

More than 500 medical professionals had signed a petition asking the council for a mask mandate.

Marriott recovering in China, Royal Caribbean posts losses

The Associated Press

On land and sea, the travel industry is hurting but holding out hope for a recovery.

Marriott says it has reopened most of its hotels around the world, helped by a rebound in business travel in China.

The average occupancy at its hotels is also improving, although still at depressed levels.

The hotel giant’s CEO voiced optimism that the worst damage from the pandemic is over. The damage in the second quarter was clear: Marriott lost $234 million, as its revenue plunged 72%.

In another corner of the travel industry, Royal Caribbean posted a $1.64 billion loss as cruise ships remained anchored in port.

Orlando, Portland vie for MLS championship like no other

The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — In a year like no other, this will be a championship like no other. Orlando City and Portland will meet in the MLS is Back tournament finale. The winner will hoist a trophy less than 24 hours before the league resumes its revised regular season in home markets. It’s a strange situation, for sure. But given how the sports world unraveled and changed in 2020, it might just be a fitting end to an event that set a Guinness World Record for being the largest single-location soccer tournament. Orlando and Portland emerged as the best of the bunch.

Lab to process COVID-19 tests in 24 hours or less

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare are partnering to operate a lab that can quickly process COVID-19 tests. The lab can process 1,000 tests per day and give results in 24 hours or less. It will process samples from FSU students, faculty, and staff as well as TMH patients.