Your Wednesday Update: Jacksonville Lobbies for GOP Convention, Teachers Call on State To Rethink School Reopening, Some Leaders Call on Eviction Moratorium Extension

Is it safe yet to get your physical or a dental checkup?

Alan Yu, WHYY

Many hospitals, clinics and dental offices in some places around the U.S. are beginning to open now for routine, preventative care that was postponed in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. But still, patients wonder: Is it safe to go?

Michael LeVasseur, a visiting assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University in Philadelphia, says a lot of his friends and family members have been asking him that question, along with other queries about the pandemic. So many questions, that he put together two YouTube videos to try to address them at once.

LeVasseur’s general advice is to contact your doctor — the best advice for you may still vary, depending on your situation and where you live. But he says he’s confident that physicians who are accepting patients will be cleaning their offices regularly and taking other precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Neal Goldstein at Drexel University and Aimee Palumbo at Temple University, both epidemiologists, urge a number of specific precautions that concerned patients can ask medical and dental staff about when scheduling an appointment:

Do the staff and patients wear masks at all times?

Do the staff have enough masks and protective equipment?

Will there be a limit on how many people can be in a waiting room?

Are the staff being tested for COVID-19?

How often are staff cleaning the waiting rooms and offices?

If you don’t drive, can you take public transit while keeping your distance from other people and washing your hands before and afterward?

Many of the offices and hospitals opening back up for elective and routine medical appointments in the Philadelphia area highlight other precautions they are now taking, too, such as screening patients by phone a day or two ahead of the appointment for any sign of illness, checking for fever at the hospital entrance and testing patients for COVID-19 ahead of procedures.

Where are the business bankruptcies?

The Indicator from Planet Money

Economists warned that lockdowns due to coronavirus would set up a huge battle between landlords and their corporate tenants, as falling revenues would make it impossible for companies to pay their rent.

They said the result would be a wave of bankruptcies, but weirdly, that wave hasn’t arrived.

It turns out there’s a hierarchy of forbearance, where everyone, from banks to landlords to businesses, are giving their clients a break on paying their bills – at least for awhile.

That, combined with a fear of the unknown has frozen the economy, and that freeze has kept the wave of bankruptcies at bay. For now.

Protesters in Florida demand end to racism, police abuse

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For a fourth day in a row, Floridians held rallies to protest racism and police brutality. The protests on Tuesday follow the death of George Floyd, who pleaded for air while a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on the handcuffed man’s neck for several minutes. Around 2,000 peaceful demonstrators outside Orlando City Hall chanted “Black Lives Matter!” and “George Floyd” as cloudy skies threatened rain. In Miami, about 200 people gathered to march at a Miami courthouse holding signs that read “Enough is Enough” and “No justice. No peace.” The rallies continued four days of protests in Florida that started over the weekend.

IMG Academy, MGM top WNBA list of sites to play

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people familiar with the situation say the WNBA has decided to hold its games at just one location if there is a season this year and that the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and the IMG Academy in Florida are the top candidates. There is still no date when the WNBA’s 2020 season will tip off. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the possible locations haven’t been publicly announced. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP last month that the league was considering a handful of scenarios, including playing at one or two sites.

Big wins for Leon County 4-H team

Tom Flanigan, WFSU

Fourteen Leon County 4-H Club kids brought home some big wins from this year’s State Forestry Contest without ever leaving home. Club Leader Alex Boswell says the coronavirus situation switched the contest from an actual to a virtual format. “Normally in the contest they get a stem of a tree that you can identify the leaves and the leaf arrangement on the tree and that completely went away. So they didn’t have the trees in hand or any of that on the table to show them. They were doing this based strictly on pictures, which in my opinion is a lot harder,” Boswell said. But apparently not for the kids. The local “Wild About the Woods” group came away with two third place, one second place and three first place wins in the statewide competition.

Hurricanes and coronavirus mean double trouble

Tom Flanigan, WFSU

Should a major hurricane come anywhere near Leon County this year, Capital Area Red Cross Director Sharon Tyler says emergency sheltering will be a challenge. “If you had all 500 of them in Chiles High School you’d have 10 or 15 volunteers a shift. Now you’ll have them possibly in 7 to 10 schools at least, so that’ll require more volunteers,” Tyler said. She says all shelter logistical support will be strained. Meanwhile, the county’s other emergency planners may cope with fewer personnel if coronavirus cases rise and deplete their organizations’ personnel ranks.

Jackonsville lobbies for GOP Convention

Cyd Hoskinson, WJCT

Jacksonville, in Northeast Florida, is reportedly high on the list of potential backup sites for this year’s Republican National Convention. And that may be why the city’s mayor, Lenny Curry, is not doubling down on his offer to hold the convention there this August.