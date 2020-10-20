Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Surpasses 750,000 Resident Coronavirus Cases

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Florida surpasses 750,000 resident coronavirus cases

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,662 resident coronavirus cases and 84 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total since the start of the pandemic, to 750,739 resident virus cases and a death toll of 16,105 people. More than 47,350 people have been hospitalized.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most COVID-19 cases.

More than 43,460 people in the county have gotten sick and 532 have died since mid-March.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Remembering Those Lost to COVID-19: Arquímedes Pérez

Tim Padgett, WLRN

One of the saddest realities of the novel coronavirus pandemic is that families usually can’t be there when loved ones are hospitalized for – and die from – COVID-19. And in immigrant communities like South Florida’s, that can be devastating – with relatives often thousands of miles away. Read more here.

Orlando International Airport Sees Busiest Week Since Start Of The Pandemic

Talia Blake, WMFE

Orlando International Airport is seeing a rebound in air traffic. Nearly 230,000 people passed through the Orlando International Airport the week of October 10, making it the busiest week the airport has seen since mid-March when the pandemic began. Read more here.

Fishkind Economic Conversations: September Numbers Show The Economy Picking Up – But For How Long?

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Economic reports published last week were positive, both for the local economy and the country. Read more here.

Orange County Convention Center Will Offer Rapid Antigen Tests, Residents Are Required to Show Proof of Insurance

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Results are available in fifteen minutes. Online appointments are encouraged at the location. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said officials are now requiring individuals to produce their health insurance cards when they get tested at the facility. Read more here.