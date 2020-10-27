Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More Than 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Florida reports more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,298 new coronavirus cases and 56 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of resident cases in the state to 776,215 and the death toll to 16,505 people since mid-March.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with 45,004 resident cases and 546 deaths.

COVID-19 is surging throughout the United States, driven by a rise in cases in the Midwest. There have been 8,710,703 cases and 225,817 deaths in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Here’s a round-up of stories you may have missed:

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surpass Summer Peak And Are Climbing Higher Fast

Will Stone, NPR

Coronavirus cases are rising precipitously in the U.S., and have now surpassed the high levels logged in the summer when daily new cases hovered above 65,000 on average for nearly two weeks. Read more here.

Orange County Schools Spokesperson Says the Future of LaunchED Will be Decided by Commissioner Corcoran in November

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran should make an announcement about the future of virtual schools next month. That’s according to Orange County Public Schools spokesperson Scott Howat. Read more here.

Orange County Opens CARES Act Portal for Arts Organizations, Will Provide 5 Million in Grants

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Five arts organizations have already begun the application process. Read more here.

Gas Prices Fall. Experts Say The Pandemic Could Continue This Trend

Alyssa Ramos, WLRN

Florida’s gas prices have dropped to the lowest they’ve been in nearly a month – that’s a trend likely driven by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.