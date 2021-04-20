Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 5,645 New Cases, 62 Additional Deaths

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida reported 5,645 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 2,178,783.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, Florida is averaging 6,756 new cases per day this week.

That’s a 17 percent increase from last week’s daily average and a 25 percent increase from two weeks ago.

The state also added 62 new coronavirus-related deaths. More than 34,500 people have died from COVID in the state and some 88,521 people have been hospitalized.

So far, 8,143,599 Floridians have been vaccinated against the virus.

Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Remains Open Through Inclement Weather

Stormy weather today didn’t shut down the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site. Read more here.

Orange County Update: Demings Pauses Planned Loosening Of Coronavirus Restrictions

The Orange County mayor has paused his planned loosening of coronavirus safety precautions. Read more here.

Fishkind Conversations: The Impact Of Vaccine Passports On The Economy

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order banning local governments from issuing so-called vaccine passports. Read more here.