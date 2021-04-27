 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 5,271 New Coronavirus Cases, 46 Additional Deaths

by (WMFE)

Photo: Parastoo Maleki

Florida reported 5,271 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday for a total of 2,217,368 cases since the start of the pandemic. 

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily cases this week are 5,566 new cases a day. 

That’s a 18 percent decrease from the average daily caseload a week ago, and a 4 percent decrease in the average daily cases two weeks ago.

The state also added 46 new COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 34,958 residents who have passed away from the virus. More than 89,800 residents have been hospitalized.

So far, some 8,625,933 Floridians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Danielle Prieur

Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News.

