Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Cases Tick Up To 605,000

Coronavirus Cases Hit 605,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,770 new positive cases out of 37,263 people tested according to the latest numbers released on Tuesday morning.

The cumulative case count has now hit 605,502.

183 new deaths were reported, a jump from the last couple days. On Monday the department of health reported 72 deaths, and on Sunday, 51 deaths.

According to the department of health, the deaths may have happened days or weeks before they were reported.

In Florida, 10,580 residents have died from COVID-19 and 137 non-residents.

Orange County, which has the most cases of any county in Central Florida, has reported nearly 35,000 cases and 364 deaths from COVID-19.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Judge Blocks State Order Requiring Schools To Reopen Campuses

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

A district judge in Leon County has blocked a state order that required schools to open for on-campus learning this month despite the pandemic. Read more here.

Orange County Eviction Diversion Program Portal Opens Tuesday Morning

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orange County’s eviction diversion program begins Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for anyone facing imminent eviction due to coronavirus-related loss of income. Read more here.

UCF Expects Enrollment Increase This Fall Despite Coronavirus

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

As UCF students return to classes Monday amid a pandemic, enrollment is up. That’s despite more than 75 percent of classes taking place online. Read more here.

How to make sense of ever-changing COVID-19 numbers in Florida

Verónica Zaragovia and Jenny Staletovich, WLRN

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, WLRN has been reporting on array of numbers to try to make sense of how Florida is faring in its battle against the virus, from the rise and fall of available hospital beds to the dreaded positivity rate. Read more here.

DeSantis: Theme Parks Show How To Safely Reopen Attractions

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Universal, SeaWorld and Disney for reopening theme parks with precautions in place during the peak of coronavirus cases in Florida. Read more here.

Florida Democrats Condemn Trump’s Coronavirus Response Ahead of RNC

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Florida Democrats held a press conference today ahead of the Republican National Convention to push back against President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response. Read more here.