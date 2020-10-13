Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: 2,725 New Cases Reported

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The latest on coronavirus

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 2,725 new cases and 123 deaths Tuesday.

The Florida department of health has reported 738,749 coronavirus cases since the spring. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 15,722 people statewide.

The percent positive rate for new cases was 4.99%. The highest percent positivity over the last 14 days was 7.85% last Friday, but the DOH said that was because of a data dump.

Emergency room visits for COVID like illness have ticked up over the last few days, with more than 300 reported on October 12th.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

For Trump supporters at Villages rally, COVID-19 was handled ‘perfectly’ and overblown

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Trump supporters at a campaign event on Saturday in The Villages said the president’s administration has handled the virus well and that, by and large, the issue is overblown. Listen to the story here.

Trump, DeSantis Talk Supreme Court Nominee on Return to Campaign Trail in Sanford

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

President Donald Trump rallied supporters at Sanford International Airport on Monday. It was the president’s first event back on the campaign trail after his hospitalization for coronavirus. Both Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about how getting Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the US Supreme Court could swing the election in his favor. Read more here.

Orange County’s Younger Residents Warned To Do Their Part To Stop Coronavirus Spread

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Dr. Raul Pino, is urging younger residents to do their part to stop the spread of coronavirus. The health department reported 126 new cases in the county on Monday. Pino said 53% of those cases are people aged between 15 and 35. Read more here.