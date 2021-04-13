Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 9,068 New Coronavirus Cases, 64 Additional Deaths

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida reported 9,068 new coronavirus cases today bringing the total number of people who have gotten sick with COVID-19 in the state to over 2 million.

The average daily caseload this week has hovered around 5,791 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, that’s a 7 percent increase from last week and a 20 percent increase from two weeks ago.

The state also added 64 new COVID-19 related deaths. More than 34,000 Floridians have died from the virus.

So far, more than 7 million people have been vaccinated in the state.

