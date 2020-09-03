 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Seminole County inmate with COVID-19 has died

by (WMFE)
John E. Polk Correctional Facility

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

A Seminole County jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said the man was in his mid-70’s. She declined to release his name, citing medical privacy laws. He died Tuesday afternoon.

His case was part of an August outbreak at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

So far 95 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and 19 staff members.

In addition to other precautions, the jail locked down two of its housing units.

The man who died was treated on Aug. 19 for a cough and sore throat and then tested positive for the virus. 

He was transferred to a hospital on Aug. 24.


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

