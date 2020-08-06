Your Thursday Update: Virus Upends Convention Plans, Social Workers Struggle To Build Rapport Online, Zoos Could Be Latest Victims of Pandemic

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



FDA adviser: Not realistic to expect a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020

Stacey Vanek Smith, NPR

In June, the Trump administration introduced Operation Warp Speed, an initiative to deliver 300 million doses of an effective COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021.

On Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, President Trump said the effort to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of a vaccine for COVID-19 is making good progress.

“I’ve streamlined the process,” the president said. “This would have taken three, four years to be where we are right now. And we’re going to have one, I believe, long before the end of the year.”

This comes with elections just months away and as the virus continues to spread across the United States. More than 4.7 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus, more than in any other nation, and more than 157,000 people have died.

Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who serves on a panel advising the Food and Drug Administration, tells All Things Considered that he’s cautiously optimistic for the future of an effective COVID-19 vaccine but that he doesn’t think one will be ready before the end of the year.

No hoopla: Virus upends Trump, Biden convention plans

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic challenger Joe Biden joined President Donald Trump on Wednesday in scrapping plans to accept his party’s presidential nomination in a convention extravaganza.

Neither campaign has announced an alternative to the Democrats’ original plans for Milwaukee and the Republicans’ shifting plans spanning Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

It’s yet another striking demonstration of how the COVID-19 pandemic has upended American life and the 2020 presidential campaign.

It’s denying Trump and Biden coveted personal experiences with party faithful and leaving their campaigns looking for alternative ways to capitalize on a moment that still can reach millions of Americans via television and online.

In non-coronavirus news: Pence tours pregnancy center, fires up GOP base in Florida

The Associated Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence visited the Tampa Bay area, firing up the Republican party’s conservative base by touring a pregnancy center, speaking at a church and appearing before a packed hotel ballroom crowd. Pence’s visit on Wednesday highlighted his anti-abortion and conservative Christian stance. He told about 150 people at the Hilton in Clearwater that if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected, he would “undo all the progress” that the anti-abortion movement has made in the U.S. since the 1973 passage of Roe vs. Wade, which established abortion rights nationwide.

Orlando City faces off against Minnesota United

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Orlando City Soccer club will face off against Minnesota United Thursday night in the semi-finals of the MLS is Back tournament.

The winner of tonight’s match will advance to the championship game on Aug. 11. The match will be held at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex.

It starts at 8 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN-2.

Building rapport, ensuring privacy are challenges for school social workers offering remote therapy

Jessica Bakeman, WLRN

When Tierra Rushing arrived at school at about 7:30 a.m., some students were usually already waiting for her outside her office.

That was during a typical school year. Rushing is a social worker based at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach, and she relished those moments when students would pop by just to chat about their days.

With school buildings closed since March to stop the spread of COVID-19, and the School District of Palm Beach County planning a virtual start to this school year, Rushing will have to go without those encounters for a while longer.

“I miss the face-to-face interactions,” Rushing said. “There’s nothing that can compare to actually sitting in an office and having these hard conversations, these hard talks with the students. It’s not the same virtually — whether you do FaceTime, phone call. It’s not the same.”

Florida adds rapid testing to improve data collection, contact tracing efforts

Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN

Florida now has more than 500,000 cases of COVID-19, the most of any state after California. And it can still take as long as two weeks to get back test results. This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that tests with a 15-minute turnaround would be available at state-funded sites in Miami-Dade County, including at Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium. “Now, we’re gonna get every day at these two sites a total of 1,250 tests. We’re gonna be able to get real-time data about the percent testing positive, the number of people testing. And so I think it’ll be really, really good.” For now, the quicker ‘antigen’ tests are reserved for people with symptoms or those 65 and older. Testing sites will still have a lane for regular testing, for people who don’t have symptoms. The state announced the deaths of another 225 Florida residents on Wednesday; that brings the total to more than 7,600 COVID-19 deaths statewide. School district outbreak plans are unclear Daylina Miller, WUSF Most Florida school districts will reopen with some students learning from home and others learning in person. But what happens when an outbreak of the coronavirus spreads through a school? When a student tests positive for COVID-19, plans call for each school district to oversee contact tracing with guidance from the Florida Department of Health. The student’s classmates may have to quarantine at home. But the plans are unclear on what constitutes an outbreak. That’s left to the health department, which released a statement saying a single case could be considered an outbreak – but didn’t say how many cases might close a school. Stephen Hegarty is with Pasco County Schools. He says variables like close contact and masks will determine who quarantines. “We are not going to be in the habit of closing schools, but if certain variables go the wrong way, then if we’re forced to close a school for whatever period of time, we might only close the school for a day or two, or maybe the weekend would suffice for us to clean the school. And then whoever was infected would remain home. Once we’ve cleaned the schools, we could bring the students back.” He says a large outbreak could close a school for longer. Meanwhile, teachers unions across the state are still pushing for schools to start online. Rob Kriete is the president of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association. He says it’s not a matter of if an outbreak happens, but when. “We’re going to have a problem with getting substitute teachers and delivering instruction in an inconsistent format in terms of going from brick and mortar to e-learning is going to be much more difficult than say, starting the school year with all the learning until we know it’s safe enough to go back.” Kriete worries that social distancing will be impossible to practice and enforce in small classrooms and hallways. Love letters to what we hold dear TED Radio Hour, NPR In a series of visual, animated love letters, designer Debbie Millman reflects on the things she’s grateful for by exploring the wonders of her garden, New York City, travel and storytelling. “As we navigate through this crisis, I’m hopeful we will find some solace together,” she says.

Broward School District pauses meal distributions for three weeks, says nonprofits will fill the void

Jessica Bakeman, WLRN

South Florida school districts have been handing out millions of breakfasts, lunches and snacks to children since schools closed in March. But Broward County stopped last week. The district says nonprofits will meet the need until school starts. Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie touted the 2.5 million meals the district has distributed during the pandemic in his State of the District address this week. “Our schools became the lifeline for so many in our community. We continue to distribute food from our local school sites.” Runcie says “continue” here — but the district actually stopped those weekly meal distributions on July 28th. They start up again on the first day of virtual school: August 19th. That’s three weeks without those breakfast and lunch pickups for the two-thirds of Broward families who qualify for free or discounted meals. Michael Farver is president and CEO of the South Florida Hunger Coalition. “It creates a vacuum.” The district says that it partnered with other local organizations to create the website Together-4-Broward which has a map of locations where families can get free food in the meantime. Farver says it’s not enough. “There’s going to be kids going hungry. There’s just no doubt about it. It’s regrettable, but it’s going to happen.” The Summer Meal Service Program is funded by the federal government — and it’s up to school districts to decide whether they take a break between those meal distributions and the start of the regular ones during the school year. The Miami-Dade and Palm Beach districts are continuing with the summer program right up until the first day of school.

Bay District Schools hires COVID-19 nurse

Valerie Crowder, WFSU