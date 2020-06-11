Your Thursday Update: SeaWorld Reopens, The Very First Vaccine, Coronavirus Cases Surge

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



SeaWorld Reopens Thursday, With Restrictions

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

SeaWorld reopens its three Orlando theme parks today, with reduced hours, mask requirements and social distancing guidelines.

Tickets must be bought ahead of time online, and have been deeply discounted. Guests must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Employees and guests will have their temperature taken and anyone with a fever will not be allowed into the park. Some attractions will be closed if distancing isn’t possible.

“Out of an abundance of caution, teams working with animals such as felines and primates are using additional personal protective equipment,” the park said on its website.

Universal Orlando is already open, and Disney is scheduled to begin opening July 11. The governor also approved the reopening of twelve smaller attractions, including FunSpot and Gatorland.

The very first vaccine

Planet Money, NPR

A vaccine is just exposing yourself to a little bit of the bad thing that can kill you.

But when did we first get the idea to inject ourselves with something that can kill us, in order to save us?

On today’s show we trace the 2000-year history of the very first vaccine. We go from Ancient Greece to Imperial China to Britain. And we learn how this led to an achievement we’d love to repeat again now with the coronavirus — completely eradicating a deadly disease.

Our Daily Breather: Reading to stay present during the pandemic

Cyrena Touros, NPR

Our Daily Breather is a series where we ask writers and artists to recommend one thing that’s helping them get through the days of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Who: Cyrena Touros

Where: Washington, D.C.

Recommendation: Re-reading a beloved book

At the beginning of the year, I pulled my copy of Annie Dillard’s Pilgrim at Tinker Creek down from the bookshelf of my teenage bedroom. I wanted to send it to a friend, along with all the notes my 17-year-old self scribbled in the margins and underlined in black pen. It’s actually one of the few books I own that I’ve marked up, and it felt a bit like an unintentional gift from my younger self to my present one.

Pilgrim details a year of Dillard’s life in Virginia’s Tinker Creek, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. As the days warmed, I wanted to digest the book in a similar atmosphere, maybe find a nice, quiet spot by running water and sit to read, but instead I’ve been confined to my back patio. While some of my favorite passages are of Dillard just roasting insects (“Fish gotta swim and bird gotta fly; insects, it seems, gotta do one horrible thing after another”), the chapter I keep revisiting is called “The Present.”

“Time is the one thing we have been given,” she writes, “and we have been given to time. Time gives us a whirl. We keep waking from a dream we can’t recall, looking around in surprise, and lapsing back, for years on end. All I want to do is stay awake, keep my head up, prop my eyes open, with toothpicks, with trees.”

I selected this quote and began writing this reflection before a Minneapolis policeman, who is now charged with murder, killed George Floyd on May 25. I wanted to talk about staying grounded in the present; I learned a long time ago that training yourself to live for only the good parts of life will steal the years away from you — especially when difficult moments stretch on and on and on.

I was 15 years old when a man killed Trayvon Martin in my home state; I was the same age as Michael Brown when he died and I went to my first protest. And I’m thinking about how unfair it is that I have changed so much in this past decade — since I first read Pilgrim at Tinker Creek, since I first watched a black boy’s cruel death become a national news story — when in some ways, the world has changed so little. As journalists across the country reopen the argument about “objectivity” — about how newsroom guidelines, often set by white corporate media, wittingly or not work in the interest of people in power — and as I grapple with what to do in the meantime, the challenge I set for myself is to not look away. To, as Dillard says, stay awake, keep my head up and prop my eyes open as a witness.

U.S. hits 2 million coronavirus cases as many states see a surge of patients

Rob Stein, NPR

The U.S. has reached another dire landmark in its fight against COVID-19, surpassing 2 million confirmed cases on Wednesday. New coronavirus infections are rising in at least 20 states, even as restrictions on daily life continue to ease across the country.

More than 112,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. — the most fatalities reported by any nation, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University. And most experts believe those numbers underestimate the true toll.

The latest data also reflects the difficulty of quashing the coronavirus. While some early hot spots such as New York state have seen a sustained drop in new cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations have swelled recently in places like Texas, Arizona, Arkansas and California.

Texas set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations on three consecutive days this week, with a total of 2,153 hospitalized patients on Wednesday. The state was among the first to start the reopening process, and Gov. Greg Abbott is moving forward with plans to raise occupancy limits for bars, restaurants, amusement parks and other businesses.

Florida is seeing its own new surge, with more people testing positive for the coronavirus on Saturday than any day in the past two months. Since June 2, the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases every day, even as the number of COVID-19 deaths has dropped to double-digits.

Arizona has reported an average of more than 1,000 new cases every day this week — the highest per capita rate in the U.S. Underscoring the crisis, the health department said Tuesday that only a quarter of the state’s beds in intensive care units are currently available.

Public health experts say these surges should not be dismissed as a result of more testing.

“It’s very clear that it’s a real increase in community spread,” Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, tells member station KJZZ in Phoenix. “It’s not some artifact of additional testing.”

United Airlines adds a step to check-in: Stating you don’t have COVID-19 symptoms

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

United Airlines will now require passengers to complete a “health self-assessment” as part of its check-in process. It’s the latest effort by a U.S. airline to assure passengers that it’s safe to fly as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The airline’s “Ready-to-Fly” checklist does not involve temperature checks or diagnostic testing for the virus. Instead, travelers must review the checklist when checking in online and click “Accept,” or confirm it verbally to a gate agent — similar to how passengers must affirm they’re not bringing explosives or banned materials on board.

Here’s what’s on United’s checklist before boarding:

A reminder you must wear a face mask while on board

A list of common COVID-19 symptoms, and a declaration that you have not experienced them in the last 14 days

You have not been denied boarding by another airline due to a medical screening in the last 14 days

You have not had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days

“If anyone does not meet these criteria, we ask that you reschedule your trip,” it says, and directs you to rebook your flight.

Separated by the pandemic, families struggle to keep in touch with vets in VA nursing homes

Stephanie Colombini, WUSF

As with most long-term care facilities, VA nursing homes haven’t allowed in-person visitation for more than two months in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The separation has been hard on veterans and their families.

Army veteran Harry Stapleton is a resident at the Orlando VA’s Community Living Center. He’s doing a video chat with his sister Maria Mishkind and her husband who live in Maine. “You wanna see the dogs? – yeah – ok, oh gosh they’re all over the place this is like a dog house.” The Mishkinds show their brother the view from their back porch along with some photos. One of him standing next to a helicopter during the Vietnam War, and a recent shot of their mother, who’s also in a nursing home. They chat about the family and a NASCAR race Stapleton saw on TV. “I watched the whole thing and only missed one lap – oh wow.” Stapleton couldn’t pull this video chat off by himself. The 72 year-old has severe Parkinson’s Disease connected to Agent Orange exposure during the war. His recreation therapist Pravish Presaud handles the technology so Stapleton can focus on his family. “It’s like actually being there. It’s like being there with them? Yeah it is, that’s exactly what I think. it’s like we’re having coffee together isn’t it? Yeah.” Stapleton last saw the Mishkinds when they flew down in January. Maria says they typically “wear him out” with outings to the Kennedy Space Center or restaurants. They were supposed to return in April but had to cancel because of the pandemic. “I think he misses getting out and we miss getting him out, so it’s just been really hard to not be able to see him.” The Orlando Community Living Center has only had 1 COVID-19 case and no deaths. The visitation ban is part of national VA guidelines to protect residents and staff. Still it’s been stressful for 79 year-old Minda Lagos. Her son Diosdado is also at the facility and the coronavirus has completely upended their lives. Before the pandemic, Lagos spent every day at the facility sitting beside her son, who due to brain injuries can’t move or talk. She says she was devastated when she learned in March she couldn’t visit and worried her son would think she’d abandoned him. “I was going nuts.” Lagos isn’t good with electronics, so for weeks her contact with her son was secondhand through phone calls with nurses, until she broke down and complained. “I was crying and crying, I couldn’t talk, I said why do I have to do this?” Therapist Pravish Presaud ended up meeting Lagos outside the facility to set up a chat app on her phone and teach her how to use it. Seeing her son on the screen for the first time was a huge relief. “It was good, he looks the same and I told him, hey you’re handsome.” Even though her son can’t respond verbally, Lagos says he listens and can smile and pucker his lips to send kisses. She says they both depend on the precious minutes they have with each other during their weekly virtual visits. “I’m just waiting and they call me, I’m able to talk to him you know, say I love you. We can’t do anything unless this virus will be eradicated.” Lagos still has a ways to go before she and her son can reunite. The VA has issued guidelines for its facilities to reopen. But Lisa Minor with the VA’s Office of Geriatrics and Extended Care says it could be a while before nursing homes will welcome guests again. “Because we know this is a very vulnerable population and we want to see how things go in other areas of the hospital.” Until then staff will continue to facilitate video chats to keep veterans engaged. Minor says she knows how important it is for vets and their families to be together again, but it has to be done safely. Tokyo Olympics organizers aim to ‘simplify’ games Austin Horn, NPR The Tokyo Olympic Games, which have been delayed a year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, may be held in a simpler fashion than the Olympics usually are. Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee, told reporters Wednesday that he hopes to simplify the games in order to cut costs and provide a safer environment, according to Japan’s NHK News. It’s not clear how exactly the organizers want to carry this out. Officials said on Wednesday that they plan to ask international sports bodies and national Olympic committees to “streamline” the games and reduce the total number of participants. More than 11,000 athletes participated in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics. The Tokyo Summer Olympics are now set to begin in July 2021, and the International Olympic Committee said last month that it will devote up to $800 million to help cover costs of postponement. The delay is estimated to cost Japan anywhere from $2 billion to $6 billion, according to The Associated Press. Mori said that organizers for the Tokyo Olympics have been communicating with the IOC, and are “in the process of identifying more than 200 items that simplification could exist,” the wire service reported. “At this juncture, I am not able to say concretely what kind of games we are planning,” Mori said. “What I am saying, is going forward we are going to listen, study and discuss what the games should be. How the games should be.” The IOC plans to hold a meeting virtually on July 17, where such discussions could be held. Japan currently has the 46th-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases with just over 17,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Wednesday afternoon, 922 people have died there due to the virus, a count lower than at least 21 U.S. states.

Protesters keep pressure on state leaders to fix Florida’s unemployment system

