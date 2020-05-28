Your Thursday Update: Some Central Florida Power Companies Are Turning Off the Lights, National Women’s Soccer League to Return in June, Unapproved Coronavirus Test Kits Just One of the Scams Targeting Floridians

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Some Central Florida power companies are turning off utilities after months of missed payments

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Most Central Florida power companies stopped disconnecting customers for nonpayment as COVID-19 caused so many to lose their jobs. But that’s starting to change.

Florida Power & Light will end its no-cutoff policy after June, and the Ocala and Leesburg utilities will end theirs on June 15th.

The companies encourage struggling customers to contact them and develop a payment plan.

The Orlando Utility Commission, Kissimmee Utility Authority and Duke Energy have announced no change and are still giving customers a break.

Meanwhile, the Heroes Act, which has so far passed the US House, could halt all utility cutoffs during the emergency. The bill is stalled in the Senate.

For launch spectators, storms more worrisome than virus

The Associated Press

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — For the spectators who gathered along Florida’s Space Coast for an astronaut launch, the rumbling thunder, darkening clouds and a downpour were more worrisome than any pandemic.

But neither kept the crowds from jamming local parks and beaches until the launch was called off.

At a park in Titusville, about a third of the spectators wore masks as encouraged by health officials.

NASA and SpaceX had urged spectators to stay at home for safety reasons.

But local officials rolled out the welcome mat in an effort to jump-start a tourism industry hit hard by virus restrictions.

Lawsuit: Ultra refuses refunds for canceled music festival

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Two men are suing organizers of Ultra Music Festival, claiming they were denied refunds after the three-day electronic dance music festival in Miami was canceled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Miami federal court also seeks class-action status to obtain full refunds with interest for thousands of ticket-holders from around the world.

Ultra had been scheduled for the weekend of March 20 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, but strict social distancing guidelines imposed earlier that month banned all large gatherings, including festivals and concerts.

Ultra organizers didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Bill Lickson named DOMI Station Director

Tom Flanigan, WFSU

A veteran Tallahassee entrepreneur and media maven has been named to head up the DOMI Station small business incubator. Executive Director Antonio Montoya will step down at the end of June. Taking over the job will be Bill Lickson. He sees DOMI and similar incubators helping to regrow the local economy by facilitating new firms and careers to replace those lost to the pandemic. “There’s arguably never been a more important time for organizations like DOMI to help both startups and the businesses we all love in our community survive and then thrive as we emerge from this virus situation,” Lickson said. Lickson’s first day in his new job will be July 1st.

Lawsuit filed against Tallahassee Developmental Center

Tom Flanigan, WFSU

The Tallahassee Developmental Center was already reeling from a big outbreak of COVID-19 over the past month. Now, the Center is facing a lawsuit from one of its former residents who was among the infected.

Dillion Johnson is a profoundly disabled nineteen year old. Attorney Scott Gwartney says the young man had previously been brutalized by the center’s residents and even a management-level staff person over the past few years. Things got even worse for Johnson. In mid-April, he along with more than thirty other residents and over forty center staff tested positive for the coronavirus. “And honestly, when I first heard he’d tested positive for COVID-19, I was fearful that would be the end of Dillion Johnson,” Gwartney said. But Johnson survived. Now Gwartney has filed suit against the Developmental Center’s owners and management firm alleging a pattern of negligence with the aim of forcing improvements. “What went wrong with the Dillion Johnson matter and how do we make sure it doesn’t happen again? And I’m confident that kind of analysis will happen at TDC,” Gwartney said. As well as other facilities where similar situations might also exist. National Women’s Soccer League to return in June to play tournament Austin Horn, NPR The National Women’s Soccer League announced Wednesday that it will return in June to play a 25-game tournament without fans. The league’s nine teams are set to gather in Utah to play for 30 days, according to a statement the league sent out Wednesday. All players, officials and staff members will be tested two days before their arrival in Utah and will be subject to consistent coronavirus testing and symptom review during the tournament, according to the statement. The matches will be played in stadiums in the suburbs of Salt Lake City. The teams will begin the tournament at the smaller Zions Bank Stadium and play the semifinals and finals in Rio Tinto Stadium, home of the Utah Royals FC. According to the league’s protocols, facilities will close immediately if a player or staff member tests positive for the coronavirus. Then contact tracing will take place for all individuals on the team of the infected person and the opposing team if a game took place within 48 hours of the positive test. The league hasn’t played a game since October when the North Carolina Courage won the 2019 NWSL Championship. The upcoming tournament is set to start on June 27, with the championship match slated for July 26. “As our country begins to safely reopen and adjust to our collective new reality, and with the enthusiastic support of our players, owners, as well as our new and current commercial partners, the NWSL is thrilled to bring professional soccer back to the United States,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. U.S. Soccer also released a statement in support of the NWSL tournament, noting that each player will have the option to participate in the event. “Everyone at the league and individual clubs have put in a tremendous amount of hard work to make sure the environment in Utah will be as safe as possible for all involved, and we are looking forward to the return of the NWSL as women’s soccer continues to grow and prosper,” U.S. Soccer said. The New York Times reported Wednesday that it’s unclear how many of the U.S. women’s national team players, who won the World Cup last summer, will choose to participate in the event. The Times reported that some players have cited concerns about the coronavirus pandemic or the possibility of injuries due to the compressed schedule and games played on artificial turf. Television network CBS will broadcast the opener and final, and other games will be aired on CBS’ streaming platform. Outside the U.S. and Canada, the games will be streamed on Twitch.

Pharmacy selling unapproved COVID-19 test kits to return more than $9,000 in refunds

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

A clinic selling unapproved COVID-19 test kits will be giving more than 9,000 dollars back in refunds to consumers. Florida’s office of the attorney general investigated the clinic and had them agree to give full refunds and pay civil penalties.

PrecisionMed Pharmacy sent more than 1,000 text messages to people living in the Tampa Bay area. The company was offering to sell at-home COVID-19 test kits. But these kits were not approved for at-home use. They were priced at 85 dollars and more than 100 people bought them. Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody says her consumer protection team takes swift action to protect people from being misled or ripped off.

Broward County libraries offer walk-up and drive-thru services

Amber Amortegui, WLRN

Broward County Libraries now offer walk-up and drive-thru services. Library cardholders can reserve books and other materials online or over-the-phone. Once your order is ready, a library employee will give you a call.

Nina Fernandez is the librarian supervisor at North Regional Broward College Library. She says there are many options for customers to pick up their orders. “We also offer the option of curbside pickup, so if they prefer to stay in their car, they’re absolutely more than welcome they just let us know when they call us whether they’re going to come up to the table and we place the item on the table and we ask them that they stand at the blue line, or if they would just like us to put it in their trunk. So they have that option,” Fernandez said. All customers must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Federal government approves Methadone deliveries during pandemic Olivia Reingold, NPR New York City launched a methadone delivery program last month so that patients won’t have to leave home during the pandemic to get their next dose. Methadone, a highly regulated medication for opioid addiction, has to be taken every day, otherwise patients risk a painful withdrawal. Normally, methadone has to be picked up from a treatment center. But now, the federal government says patients in quarantine can get their methadone delivered to them, if they follow security protocols. Earlier this month, Ana Pagan, 57, had her medication delivered to her house in East New York, Brooklyn for the first time. “I don’t know how to say how I feel because it’s too many emotions going through, but it’s wonderful,” she says. Pagan got on methadone eight years ago to fight a heroin addiction, and normally she has to trek to downtown Brooklyn every couple of days to get her supply. Now, she says she’s grateful that she won’t have to make that trip during social distancing measures amid the pandemic. “I love that I don’t have to go out, especially now because I’m scared. I really am.” New York City has the capacity to make 1,300 of these deliveries every month. But since the program started in mid-April, only 70 deliveries have been made. That’s according to Dr. Denise Paone, a research director at the health department who helped design the program. “There are also concerns like is the person stable enough? Do they have a safe place to store their medication?” Paone tells NPR. Paone says the city is trying to ramp up the number of referrals to the program by hosting webinars and daily calls with doctors to answer questions. Nick Langworthy, chairman of the New York State Republican Party, says he would rather see the health department hand out personal protective equipment to law enforcement officers than invest in this delivery program. “Methadone abuse is a very real problem and at its best it should only be administered under the care and direct supervision of a treatment facility,” he says. New York City’s Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot says she’ll encourage the federal government to keep its new, more flexible regulations in place, if data show that the program is helping patients.

College towns could take census hit from the pandemic

Lynn Hatter, WFSU

The global coronavirus pandemic has disrupted almost everything—and that includes the US Census. College towns could face a surprising hit from the sudden loss of students who had to return home early. The Census Bureau’s Stephen Buckner says the bureau relies on colleges and universities to count students in on-campus housing but off-campus is another issue. “It’s critical that those living out-of-town get counted in Tallahassee that were living in off-campus apartments and so that might have an impact on some of the response rates right now. We’re trying to do everything we can to reach college students to let them know they should be counted where they’re attending college, not where they went back to as the semesters closed and the universities closed,” Buckner said. Of the 190,000 people in Tallahassee, 60,000 are college students. The decennial count of every person living in the U.S. is used to determine state and local federal funding and representation in Congress. Buckner says the census is working with colleges and universities to get headcounts.

Trump’s pandemic response has conservative high schooler turning towards Biden

Daniel Rivero, WLRN

This is the last week of high school for a lot of seniors in South Florida. For many of them, November will be the first time they can vote in an election. WLRN’s Danny Rivero has been following a high school senior in Homestead whose whole political world has been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic.