Your Thursday Update: HCA Hospitals Stop Elective Surgeries, Coleman Prison Inmate Dies of Coronavirus, DeSantis Wants Quicker COVID Tests

White House strips CDC of data collection role for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Pien Huang, NPR

The Trump Administration has mandated that hospitals sidestep the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send critical information about COVID-19 hospitalizations and equipment to a different federal database.

From the start of the pandemic, the CDC has collected data on COVID-19 hospitalizations, availability of intensive care beds and personal protective equipment. But hospitals must now report that information to the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC.

The change sparked concerns among infectious disease and health care experts that the administration was hobbling the ability of the nation’s public health agency to gather and analyze crucial data in the midst of a pandemic.

Michael Caputo, HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, defended the administration’s decision and said that the CDC’s system was too slow.

“The CDC’s old data gathering operation once worked well monitoring hospital information across the country, but it’s an inadequate system today,” Caputo said in a statement shared with reporters. “The President’s Coronavirus Task Force has urged improvements for months, but they just cannot keep up with this pandemic.”

‘He shouldn’t be doing that’: Trump weighs in on Navarro op-ed attacking Fauci

Tamara Keith, NPR



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said recent White House attacks on his record are backfiring, calling the episode “bizarre” in interviews with The Atlantic.

The magazine published Fauci’s comments after one of President Trump’s senior advisers on trade and China, Peter Navarro, wrote an op-ed for USA Today in which he argued that Fauci “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.”

It was one of a series of salvos against the immunologist by the White House, which has struggled to explain why top aides appear to be at open war with a widely respected scientist whom an overwhelming majority of Americans say they trust more on the coronavirus than the president, or almost anyone else.

“I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that. I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it’s only reflecting negatively on them,” Fauci told The Atlantic. “I can’t explain Peter Navarro. He’s in a world by himself.”

HCA Hospitals in Central Florida are stopping elective medical procedures starting Thursday

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

In a statement, HCA says the move is meant to free up hospital bed capacity.

HCA is the nation’s largest for-profit hospital chain, and operates four hospitals in Central Florida: Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, Poinciana Medical Center, Oviedo Medical Center and Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

Seminole County only has two adult ICU beds available, according to state figures.

AdventHealth and Orlando Health – the region’s two largest hospital systems – both say they are continuing elective procedures.

According to state figures, there are 952 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties – and 117 ICU beds available.

An 85-year-old inmate at a federal prison complex west of The Villages has died of COVID-19

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Malcolm Scarbrough was an inmate at the Coleman medium security prison. The Bureau of Prisons website lists 95 confirmed cases among inmates at various Coleman facilities and 31 among staff.

It does not break out cases at the women’s camp there. But on Facebook family members say the cases are rampant.

Miami attorney Miguel Inda-Romero – whose mother is an inmate at the camp – says there are scores of cases. He’s planning a rally on Saturday in Leesburg.

“We hope this rally sets up other rallies in different parts of the country to let our families know, yes, they made a mistake, but that mistake should not end up in death. These are not death sentences these people have.”

Inda-Romero wants the bureau to release non-violent prisoners who are elderly or vulnerable. He also wants to see improved medical care and better food.

Inside the bubble, NBA players have plenty of options

The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Every team in the NBA bubble has played golf. Most have fished. Some have taken boats out. Bowling is available for a few hours most nights. And the walking trail is pretty much always occupied by coaches or players.

Walt Disney World is the NBA’s home away from home for the considerable future, and efforts are being made to make the time there fun.

The so-called bubble in Central Florida is where 22 teams have settled for about a week now. They’ll all remain for another month, and teams that make the playoffs will stay for considerably longer.

Florida breaks 300K mark for coronavirus; another 112 die

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Democrats are criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic amid another new high in confirmed cases. Florida passed the 300,000 mark Wednesday, and officials reported more than 100 daily deaths for the third time in a week. State Senate Democrats accuse the Republican governor of "failed leadership" and are calling on him not to reopen schools next month. DeSantis has defended his coronavirus response. He frequently cites his decision in early March to ban nursing home visitations, saying it saved lives. The state recorded 112 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to more than 4,600.

MDCPS reopening plan still in progress

Natalia Clement, WLRN