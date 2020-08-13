Your Thursday Update: NBA Sees Playoff Matches Set, Big Twelve Moving Ahead With Season, Actors and Disney World Reach Deal, Tribune Closes Five Newsrooms

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nashville defeats Dallas 1-0 as MLS restarts the season

The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — David Accam scored in the 86th minute and Nashville SC downed Dallas FC 1-0 in the first match for both teams since Major League Soccer shut down the regular season in March because of the coronavirus. Nashville and Dallas were forced to withdraw from the MLS is Back tournament this past month in Florida because of positive COVID-19 tests. The game between the teams was the first of the league’s restart of the season. Fans were allowed in the stands at Toyota Stadium, but at a reduced capacity because of local regulations.

NBA sees seven of the eight first-round matches set

The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA playoff field is taking shape, and the final day of the regular season will also provide a preview of a first-round matchup. Miami and Indiana will play in the first round of the Eastern Conference series. But first, they’ll play on Friday to end the regular season schedule for both teams. Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, a Houston vs. Oklahoma City matchup is now guaranteed. So Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and Thunder guard Chris Paul will be facing their former clubs in the first round.

New outbreak in New Zealand leads to new rules and supermarket runs

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

After more than 100 days without any community spread of COVID-19, New Zealand moved to an elevated alert level Wednesday with news of four new cases and another four probable ones.

The country had returned to normal life, but the mystery of the new outbreak‘s source has led to increased restrictions and concern in the island nation.

The first four cases are members of the same family in the city of Auckland. The new probable cases — based on symptoms but still awaiting test results — are linked to the cases in the Auckland family.

“Two are work colleagues and two are another related household that one of the cases had stayed at in the preceding week,” Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand’s director-general of health, said of the probable cases in a media conference Wednesday.

At noon Wednesday, New Zealand began a three-day period at alert level two, with Auckland at the higher level three. The country had been at level one since June 9 when life had largely returned to normal.

Under the tighter level three restrictions, most businesses and schools in Auckland are closed, and bars and restaurants may only offer takeout. Elsewhere in the country, level two measures mean people can still go to work and school but are urged to take safety precautions, including social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Read the full article here.

Big 12 is moving ahead with fall football season

Rachel Treisman, NPR

The Big 12 Conference is moving ahead with its football season, announcing that fall sports will continue – with teams following safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference hopes to hold its title game in December, as it normally would.

“Our student-athletes want to compete, and it is the Board’s collective opinion that sports can be conducted safely and in concert with the best interests of their well-being,” said Big 12 Board of Directors chair Victor Boschini, who is also the chancellor at Texas Christian University.

The Big 12 includes schools such as the University of Texas at Austin, Oklahoma University and West Virginia University.

The board announced its decision on Wednesday, a day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences officially postponed their fall football seasons out of coronavirus safety concerns. Later on Wednesday, the Big East Conference said it was canceling fall competitions.

The other Power Five conferences, the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference, issued statements on Tuesday saying they were monitoring the situation but had no plans to cancel fall football at that time.

Read the full article here.

An immigration backfire?

The Indicator from Planet Money



On June 22nd, President Trump issued an executive order to restrict certain types of immigrants and temporary foreign workers from coming to the U.S.

The order applied to future immigrants — not to those already here, or to those who were already approved to move here. Surprisingly, the order targeted not just so-called “low-skill” immigration, which has largely been the focus of the Trump administration’s immigration agenda; it also restricted new H-1B visas, which traditionally go to foreign workers in the U.S. tech sector.

The rationale given by the president was that with so many Americans out of work right now, he did not want more people from other countries competing with Americans for the available jobs.

But the modern economy is technologically advanced, and globally connected. If businesses that want to find more workers are restricted from hiring immigrants, those businesses have a number of other options for how to get the work done.

And so it’s possible that tightening immigration restrictions on these workers will not result in more jobs for Americans in the future. In fact, it might even result in fewer. Today’s show features Maggie Peters, author of “Trading Barriers: Immigration and the Remaking of Globalization”.

Actors and Disney World reach deal after virus testing fight

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World and the union for its actors and singers have reached an agreement that will allow them to return to work. The deal was reached Wednesday, more than a month after the actors and singers said they were locked out of the reopening of the theme park resort for publicly demanding coronavirus tests. Actors’ Equity Association signed a memorandum of understanding allowing the actors, singers and stage managers to return to their jobs after Disney agreed to have a state-run drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for workers and others at the Florida theme park resort. The union represents 750 Disney World workers.

Tribune closing 5 newsrooms including NY Daily News

The Associated Press

Tribune Publishing Company says it’s closing the newsrooms of five newspapers including The Daily News in Manhattan, the Orlando Sentinel and The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. The Chicago-based newspaper chain said Wednesday that the decision was made as the company evaluates its real estate needs in light of health and economic conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The company says employees will continue to work from home and the newspapers will continue to be published. The Capital Gazette moved to its current newsroom about a year after a gunman killed five staff members in 2018.

Think tank shines light on understaffed veterans hospitals

Blaise Gainey, WFSU

Veterans hospitals across Florida are understaffed and the Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute says the pressures the coronavirus pandemic has put on the healthcare system makes filling those vacancies even more important.