Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Total Cases Near 800,000

Florida’s Cumulative Case Count Nears 800,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 4,188 new coronavirus cases Thursday- the third day in a row new cases have surpassed 4,000.

Florida now has had 794,624 cases since March. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 16,854 people, with the state adding 79 new fatalities Thursday

Orange County, which has the most cases of any Central Florida County, added 200 new cases. Total coronavirus cases have reached 45,941, and 559 people have died from COVID-1

The Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 2,347 hospitalizations for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed

Bethune-Cookman University Goes Online For the Rest of the Fall Semester

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Bethune-Cookman University will pivot to online instruction starting Thursday due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Florida. Read more here.

A Pandemic Sticker Shock: Used-Car Prices Are Through The Roof

Camila Domonoske, NPR

Aaron Springer of Odenton, Md., wasn’t looking to sell his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen, which he bought used a couple of years ago. But Springer heard the used-car market was hot, so he decided he might as well check. To his astonishment, used-car site Carvana offered him $1,500 more than he paid for the vehicle in 2018. Read more here.

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Kicks Off, But At A Smaller Scale Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Alyssa Ramos, WLRN

The annual showcase of South Florida’s marine industry is about to start, but at a smaller scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.

Long Lines Could Come To Republican Areas, Says Election Expert

Daniel Rivero, WLRN

For decades Republicans in Florida have led when it comes to voting by mail. This election cycle, that is changing. Registered Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in the amount of vote-by-mail ballots that have been cast so far. Read more here.