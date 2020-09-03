Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Sumter County records highest positivity rate in Central Florida

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Sumter County records highest positivity rate in Central Florida

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Sumter County recorded the highest coronavirus test postivity rate in Central Florida for Wednesday’s test results.

The county — home to most of The Villages, sprawling retirement community — had an 11.3% positivity rate. For Tuesday, positive test results were 11.5%.

Last Thursday, the county’s positivity rate spiked at 21.3%.

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows 42 new cases in Sumter County and one death, bringing its death toll to 55.

The Villages itself, which extends into three counties, has added 35 new cases in the past week, bringing its total to 553 residents with positive tests.

Statewide, the positivity rate was 6.2% on Wednesday.

Some 3,646 new cases were reported. Overall, 637,017 cases have been reported statewide.

One hundred fifty new fatalities were reported, and the death toll from COVID-19 is 11,650 Florida residents and 150 non-residents.

The US has now reported more than six million coronavirus cases and 185,782 deaths from COVID-19.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration there are currently 3,438 hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 statewide. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been declining since July.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Nationwide Eviction Moratorium Draws Mixed Response From Local Homelessness Advocates

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Trump administration has passed a nationwide eviction moratorium for people impacted by coronavirus who don’t have other housing options. Read more here.

Gov. DeSantis: New director for state’s employment agency

The Associated Press

State Rep. Dane Eagle will become the executive director of the state’s employment agency. Read more here.

Visit Florida Launches Ad Campaign Encouraging In-State Travel

Brendan Rivers, WJCT

Visit Florida is launching an advertising campaign aimed at encouraging in-state travel to try to help Florida’s tourism industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

Estimates Show Herd Immunity With COVID-19 Deadly

Blaise Gainey, WFSU

For months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has faced calls to implement a statewide mask mandate. On Wednesday, Dr. Howard Kessler, President of Physicians for Social Responsibility joined that call. Read more here.