Central Florida News


Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: More Than 5,000 New Cases Reported

by (WMFE)

Image: Florida Department of Health

Florida Reports more than 5,000 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,489 new cases Thursday. Some 106,033 residents were tested on Wednesday, which is the highest daily number of tests in more than a week.

The percent positive rate for new cases was 5.62%.

The health department reported 57 new fatalities, bringing the total number of residents who have died from COVID-19 to 16,267. Non-resident deaths from COVID-19 stand at 203.

Yesterday the surgeon general, Scott Rivkees, announced the state would conduct a more thorough review of COVID-19 deaths.

Rivkees wrote in a memo that “fatality data reported to the state consistently presents confusion and warrants a more rigorous review.”

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Timber Creek High School Switching to Online Learning on Thursday After 14 COVID-19 Cases

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Students and staff will transition to LaunchED@Home for the next two weeks starting Thursday. The Florida Department of Health says it traced most of the positive cases to events in the community. Read more here.

California’s Theme Parks Won’t Reopen Anytime Soon

Greg Allen, NPR

Theme parks in California say new state guidelines will keep them closed indefinitely, affecting hundreds of thousands of workers and businesses across the state. The presidents of Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other theme parks say they’re considering all options to speed their reopening, including potential legal action. Read more here.

Light Up Ocala canceled this year by COVID-19. Is the Christmas parade next?

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Light Up Ocala is canceled this year because the large crowds at the seasonal celebration would not allow for social distancing. Read more here.

Former Police Officer, CEO of Shelter Talk Rising Domestic Violence and How to Get Help

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Domestic violence calls are down in Central Florida as the pandemic continues, but incidents are up, as victims are quarantined in their homes with abusers. Listen to the interview here.

 


