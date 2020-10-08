 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: More Than 3,000 New Cases

by (WMFE)

Image: Florida Department of Health

Florida adds more than 3,000 new cases, 171 deaths

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida department of health reported 3,296 new coronavirus cases and 171 deaths Thursday. Some 726,013 cases have now been reported statewide since the beginning of the pandemic, and 15,254 people have died.

It’s the first time in more than a week new cases have been over 3,000.

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.57%, a slight increase from Wednesday.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,144 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, up slightly from Wednesday.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Melbourne High School’s Football Team Forfeits Two Games After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

A person on the team tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The games against Cocoa High School on October 9 and Viera High School on October 16 have been canceled. Read more here.

White House Eyes Piecemeal Pandemic Aid After Trump Ends Talks On Overall Package

Kelsey Snell, NPR

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are discussing potential stand-alone bills for aid to airlines, small businesses, and Americans. Read more here.

Demings, Soto Say They Understand Vice President Biden’s Health Concerns Over Miami Debate

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Congresswoman Val Demings said she can understand Biden’s calls for the debate to be cancelled. She says the president and his team don’t seem to believe the science behind COVID-19. Read more here.

Florida Senate To Contract With Tampa General Hospital For COVID-19 Safety Plan

Ryan Dailey, WFSU

The Florida Senate is enlisting help to keep its members and staff safe from coronavirus. Before the Florida Senate returns to Tallahassee for an organizational session in November, it aims to have a plan in place to keep senators safe from COVID-19. Read more here.

Tracker: Key Trump Contacts Who Have Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

Elena Moore, NPR

President Trump and close to a dozen key members of his circle, including senior White House and campaign staff and Republican senators, have announced positive coronavirus test results in the days before and after Trump tested positive. Read more and see the tracker here.


Matthew Peddie

