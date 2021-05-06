 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 4,504 New Cases, 71 Additional Deaths

by (WMFE)

Photo: Taylor Brandon

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida reported 4,504 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,258,433 cases. 

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 4,483 cases a day. 

That’s an 18 percent decrease from last week’s daily caseload and a 26 percent decrease from daily case numbers two weeks ago. 

The state also added 71 deaths for a total death toll of 35,549 residents. More than 91,600 people have been hospitalized. 

Some 9,101,152 Floridians have been vaccinated.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

Disney And Universal End Temperature Checks For Guests

Central Florida theme parks are adjusting their coronavirus safety measures as CDC guidelines change. Read more here.

On The Road, At The Ballpark: Americans Celebrate Vaccinations, Lifting Businesses

Newly vaccinated Americans are spending more freely on restaurants, travel and live entertainment. Read more here.

Florida Gov. DeSantis To Unemployed: Start Looking For A Job

Floridians receiving unemployment benefits will soon have to provide proof that they’re looking for a job. Read more here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP