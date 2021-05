Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 4,504 New Cases, 71 Additional Deaths

Florida reported 4,504 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,258,433 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 4,483 cases a day.

That’s an 18 percent decrease from last week’s daily caseload and a 26 percent decrease from daily case numbers two weeks ago.

The state also added 71 deaths for a total death toll of 35,549 residents. More than 91,600 people have been hospitalized.

Some 9,101,152 Floridians have been vaccinated.