Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 4,064 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 Additional Deaths

Florida reported 4,064 coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,282,613 cases.

More than 92,700 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 related illness and with an additional 47 deaths logged, a total of 35,929 residents have died from the virus.

Some 9,436,587 Floridians have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC announced today that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear face masks indoors or outdoors, in small and large groups, with some exceptions, like medical settings and during plane travel or public transit.

The change in policy comes as the US reports some 32.8 million cases and 584,230 deaths from the virus.

