Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 4,064 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 Additional Deaths

Florida reported 4,064 coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,282,613 cases. 

More than 92,700 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 related illness and with an additional 47 deaths logged, a total of 35,929 residents have died from the virus.

Some 9,436,587 Floridians have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC announced today that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear face masks indoors or outdoors, in small and large groups, with some exceptions, like medical settings and during plane travel or public transit. 

The change in policy comes as the US reports some 32.8 million cases and 584,230 deaths from the virus.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed: 

To-Go Alcohol Sales, Originally Meant To Be Just For The Pandemic, Become Law In Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has passed a law that will make alcohol-to-go permanent in Florida starting on July 1. Read more here.

As Many Entertainment Venues Start To Reopen, Nobody Does A Comeback Like The Movies

With just two weeks to go before A Quiet Place Part II makes your local multiplex a less quiet place, Hollywood has started the back-to-cinemas drumroll. Read more here.

Pet Rescue By Judy’s Judy Sarullo Says Animal Shelters Still Need Foster, Adoptive Parents A Year Since The Start Of The Pandemic

A recent UF study found that the percentage of dogs and cats being adopted from shelters during the pandemic jumped significantly from the previous year. Read more here.

AdventHealth Doctors Recommend Patients As Young As 12 Get The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

The CDC approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the 12 to 15 age group on Wednesday. Read more here.


