Your Thursday Update: Feds Charge Man Over Fake Coronavirus Cure, Experts Rate Risk of Summer Activities, Florida Legislator Recovers From COVID

Feds charge Florida man, sons with selling fake virus cure

The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Florida man and his three sons are facing federal charges that they illegally sold a bleach-like chemical mixture as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other diseases. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the substance marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution was sold nationwide through an entity called the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida. A Miami federal judge in April ordered the self-styled church to stop selling the substance, but authorities say they ignored the order. Charged in the criminal complaint are 62-year-old Mark Grenon and his sons with two conspiracy counts and criminal contempt.

Ravens quarterback cancels Florida event amid virus surge

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has canceled his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida due to surging coronavirus cases in the state and strict gathering limits. Jackson’s third annual event was set to be held Saturday and Sunday in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida, but a spokesperson told news outlets Tuesday that the event was canceled. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in Pompano Beach due to the pandemic. Instead of allowing a few people to attend the event, Jackson decided to cancel it. The event was scheduled to start a week after Florida reported a single-day record of 11,445 cases.

Florida legislator recovering from virus; cases rising

The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida legislator says he is recovering from the coronavirus but his parents are now infected. State Rep. Shevrin Jones, 36, tested positive last week after showing up at the emergency room with fever, chills and trouble breathing. The Broward County Democrat said Wednesday he is feeling better, but is fearful about his 71- and 74-year-old parents, who both tested positive this week. Florida is one of the nation's hot spots for coronavirus. Almost 10,000 confirmed cases were added Wednesday, bringing the state's total since March 1 to nearly 224,000. Almost 4,000 people have died, including 48 reported by the state Wednesday.

MLS returns to action after poignant moment of silence

The Associated Press

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Nearly 200 players took the field for an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to protest racial injustice before Major League Soccer’s return to action Wednesday night. Players wore black T-shirts, black gloves and black face masks emblazoned with Black Lives Matter. The players walked toward midfield, raised their right arms one at a time and held the pose so long that some could be seen stretching fatigued muscles afterward. It was a poignant moment that put two of the nation’s most prominent changes over the last four months, masks and movements at the forefront of the sport’s return.

There’s something different about the COVID-19 cases in The Villages

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Cases in The Villages have risen by 64 percent over the past week to a total of 193 cases

Gov. Ron DeSantis repeats often that Florida’s soaring new cases of COVID-19 are mostly among younger adults who are less likely to develop serious illness.

That’s not the case in Sumter County, where most of The Villages retirement community sits and where the population’s median age is 67.

Among Sumter County’s 37 new cases Wednesday, half the patients are 68 or older. Only one of them is under the age of 49 and 16 are at least 70 years old.

Sumter County health officials say fighting the pandemic with an older population presents, “a unique challenge.”

They urge residents to limit interactions, practice social distancing, wash their hands and wear a mask in public.

But even with a mask, they say, you still need the other precautions.

Tallahassee budget officials expecting a significant revenue shortfall

Regan McCarthy, WFSU

Tallahassee budget officials are expecting a significant revenue shortfall caused by the impacts of the coronavirus. City Manager Reese Goad says the city will take in about 23 million dollars less by the end of the year than forecasters had initially predicted. Goad says that deficit will be offset by a combination of grants, relief funds and savings. "We are working to reduce operating expenditures to end the year with a balanced budget. We see a similar strategy for fiscal year 2021," Goad said. City commissioners are working out the details of next fiscal year's spending plan which begins in October. Commissioners have voted to keep the property tax the same, and are looking for savings in other areas. Officials hope that can be done through one-time actions that won't involve cutting services or jobs.

Jefferson County School District still drafting reopening plans for the fall

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Jefferson County Schools are still drafting reopening plans for the fall. The district is considering a hybrid plan for some students.

Superintendent Marianne Arbulu says students may have the option to come to school physically on some days and virtually on others. “Kind of a couple of days on, couple of days off with active remote learning going on while the students are at home—and again—that is in draft mode and may or may not be implemented,” Arbulu said. Arbulu says whether or not this will be offered may depend on student and parent demand for a hybrid option. Jefferson County will still be required to open schools physically five days a week in the fall.

Kriseman hints at more St. Petersburg restrictions if coronavirus spread worsens

Carl Lisciandrello, WUSF

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is issuing a warning in response to the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Pinellas County. During a Facebook Live update on Tuesday, Kriseman said his preference would be to have standard restrictions in place across the state, but he would act in the best interest of St. Petersburg residents if necessary. “If we can’t have a statewide policy, I’d like to see a regional policy, if it can’t be regional, then we’d like to see it countywide, and certainly if it doesn’t happen, St. Pete will lead the way and we’ll take action if we need to,” Kriseman said. Kriseman praised residents for following the county’s mandate to wear face coverings in public. But he also said the city will act if the number of cases and the percentage of positive tests do not improve.

New report offers ways to increase access to voting during the pandemic

Blaise Gainey, WFSU

The new report out this week is urging states to make changes to their voting processes amid the pandemic. The study, from the University of California Los Angeles, recommends increasing access to the polls through a series of steps.

Among the suggestions: more polling sites, longer periods for early voting and a push to increase vote-by-mail. Sunni Waknin is the managing legal fellow with the UCLA Voting Rights Project. "We should encourage people, make it easier to vote through the mail to decrease the amount of people that feel the need to go and vote in person on Election Day or during early voting. But we also need to increase our polling locations. We need to ensure that people who are election workers are safe so providing PPE and safety kits," Waknin said. Elections supervisors in Florida have also asked for some of the same suggestions listed above. One of their requests is to extend the amount of time for elections. They want it extended from 14 to 22 days.

Contact tracing in Florida has challenges, but solutions exist

Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN

Critics say South Florida has too few tracers. Others say they’re not asking enough questions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says one problem with contact tracing is that some infected people aren’t helping.

“The younger folks aren’t cooperating with contact tracers. And so when they’re trying to call, they’re just not getting a lot of, a lot of support,” DeSantis said.

Dr. Aileen Marty is an infectious disease expert at Florida International University.

Here she brings up another problem on CNN:

“Our contact tracing questionnaire doesn’t give us the finesse to identify exactly many of the original sources of disease because they’re not even part of the questionnaire,” Marty said.

State Representative Shevrin Jones has COVID-19.

He says a Broward County contact tracer called him last week and used that questionnaire.

“And her phone dropped and I haven’t heard from her since Thursday,” Jones said.

According to state data, more than 84,000 Florida residents who have COVID-19 have not been contacted.

“I would hope that our goal never would be to give up. If you have COVID in your community, that’s literally people’s lives.”

That’s Dr. Candice Chen, a professor at George Washington University. She worked on a model that helps states and counties figure out how many contact tracers they need.

She says Florida just has some work to do, like hire more contact tracers. And get quicker test results.