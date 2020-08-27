 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Nears 11,000 Even As Cases Trend Down

by (WMFE)

Screenshot: Florida Department of Health

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

COVID-19 death toll among Florida residents nears 11,000 even as cases trend down

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 135 new deaths of Florida residents from COVID-19 on Thursday morning. Those deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier according to the health department.

10,868 Florida residents and 143 non-residents have died from COVID-19.

Out of 50,342 tested the previous day, 3,300 Florida residents were positive for coronavirus, for a percent positive rate of 6.3%.

Orange County has reported more than 35,000 coronavirus cases, including residents and non-residents, and 369 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide, the percent positive rate for lab tests for coronavirus has fallen from over 13% in mid July to just under 7% in mid August. ED visits for COVID-19 like illness have also fallen from more than 14,000 the week beginning July 12th to just over 4,000 the week beginning August 16th.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Lower school enrollment for start of the school year during the pandemic

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Central Florida districts are seeing a drop in overall enrollment at the start of this school year. The enrollment includes in-person and online instruction. Read more here.

Seminole County Quarantines 179 Students, Teachers A Week After Schools Reopen

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Twelve COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district. 179 students and teachers at nine schools in Seminole County Public Schools have been asked to self-quarantine since campuses reopened Aug. 17. Read more here. 

Floridians Will Be Able to Visit Loved Ones In Long-Term Care Facilities Without Being Tested For Coronavirus

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

DeSantis says it will be up to individual long-term facilities to decide whether they’ll require visitors to get tested, but it won’t be mandated by the state. Read more here.

Judge in mask-ordinance case cautions Sabatini against frivolous lawsuits

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Lake County State Representative Anthony Sabatini has lost another lawsuit challenging a mask ordinance, this time in Gadsden County. Circuit Judge David Frank wrote in a ruling filed Monday that, as a lawyer, Sabatini has filed the same claims in at least four other lawsuits. Read more here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP