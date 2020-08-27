Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Nears 11,000 Even As Cases Trend Down

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



COVID-19 death toll among Florida residents nears 11,000 even as cases trend down

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 135 new deaths of Florida residents from COVID-19 on Thursday morning. Those deaths may have occurred days or weeks earlier according to the health department.

10,868 Florida residents and 143 non-residents have died from COVID-19.

Out of 50,342 tested the previous day, 3,300 Florida residents were positive for coronavirus, for a percent positive rate of 6.3%.

Orange County has reported more than 35,000 coronavirus cases, including residents and non-residents, and 369 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide, the percent positive rate for lab tests for coronavirus has fallen from over 13% in mid July to just under 7% in mid August. ED visits for COVID-19 like illness have also fallen from more than 14,000 the week beginning July 12th to just over 4,000 the week beginning August 16th.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Lower school enrollment for start of the school year during the pandemic

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Central Florida districts are seeing a drop in overall enrollment at the start of this school year. The enrollment includes in-person and online instruction. Read more here.

Seminole County Quarantines 179 Students, Teachers A Week After Schools Reopen

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Twelve COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district. 179 students and teachers at nine schools in Seminole County Public Schools have been asked to self-quarantine since campuses reopened Aug. 17. Read more here.

Floridians Will Be Able to Visit Loved Ones In Long-Term Care Facilities Without Being Tested For Coronavirus

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

DeSantis says it will be up to individual long-term facilities to decide whether they’ll require visitors to get tested, but it won’t be mandated by the state. Read more here.

Judge in mask-ordinance case cautions Sabatini against frivolous lawsuits

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Lake County State Representative Anthony Sabatini has lost another lawsuit challenging a mask ordinance, this time in Gadsden County. Circuit Judge David Frank wrote in a ruling filed Monday that, as a lawyer, Sabatini has filed the same claims in at least four other lawsuits. Read more here.