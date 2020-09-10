Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Fatalities Over 200 For Second Day Running

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Coronavirus Fatalities Over 200 For Second Day Running

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

New covid-19 fatalities have topped 200 for the second day in a row. The Florida department of health reported 211 new deaths and 2,585 new cases today.

Florida’s cumulative case count is now 654,731. Twelve thousand three hundred twenty six people have died from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations are falling, though. The Agency For Health Care Administration reported 2,896 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

This time last week the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was 3,438.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Rep. Murphy Says Central Florida Must Diversify Its Economy In Order to Survive Pandemic

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Central Florida congresswoman Stephanie Murphy says the region will have to diversify its economy to survive the pandemic. Murphy says medical research underway is part of that diversification. Murphy’s remarks came at a round table with the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce. Read more here.

Some UCF Students Didn’t Follow Coronavirus Guidelines Over Holiday Weekend, Email Urges Compliance

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

The University of Central Florida is warning students that failure to follow coronavirus precautions — on and off campus — will result in disciplinary action. The urging comes after more than 400 students have tested positive. Read more here.

Message to parents during online learning: Put a shirt on, put down the beer

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Marion County School Board Chairman Eric Cummings has a message for parents of online students: Let the teachers teach — don’t sit there whispering answers to your children. Read more here.

What Nurses Need From The Public To Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

Memorial Healthcare System’s Maggie Hansen was recently appointed to the Florida Board of Nursing. She says COVID-19 has changed nursing and that nurses need everyone’s help. Hansen talked with WLRN’s Caitie Switalski about the conditions nurses face every day the pandemic continues – and what they need from us. Listen to the conversation here.

The Pandemic Has Researchers Worried About Teen Suicide

Anya Kamenetz, NPR

Teen and youth anxiety and depression are getting worse since COVID lockdowns began in March, early studies suggest, and many experts say they fear a corresponding increase in youth suicide. Read more here.