Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: 3,000 New Cases; Hospitalizations Continue To Decline

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Florida adds more than 3,000 new cases, 147 new deaths

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance dashboard reported 3,255 new cases and 147 new deaths Thursday, bringing the cumulative case total to 674,456. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 13,247 people in Florida.

Emergency room visits for COVID-like illnesses have declined from 10,332 for the week beginning August 2nd to 4,058 for the week beginning September 6th.

Emergency room visits for influenza-like illness have begun to trend upwards again. For the week beginning August 30th there were 1,876 ED visits for influenza-like illnesses. That number was 2,101 for the week beginning September 6th.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reports 2,383 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Hospitalizations for Thursday September 10th were 2,896.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Universal Orlando Announces Extended Furloughs For 5,400 Workers

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Nearly 5,400 Universal Orlando workers will go on extended furlough as the theme park struggles with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

Central Florida Leaders Say Transportation Was Hard Hit By Coronavirus, But Expansion Still Possible By 2030

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said it could take some time for transportation in Central Florida to recover after the pandemic. Dyer’s comments came during the announcement of the Orlando Economic Partnership’s blueprint for the region’s transit future. Read more here.

UCF Keeps Tabs On Coronavirus Through Testing And Surveillance

Cliff Tumetel, WMFE

The University of Central Florida is working to slow the spread of the coronavirus through testing and surveillance. Cases are updated at the end of each week on the UCF COVID-19 page. UCF is exploring new ways to track the virus, including taking a peek into the sewage system. Read more here.

Latinos Report Financial Strain As Pandemic Erodes Income And Savings

Jackie Fortier, NPR

Working as a fast-food cashier in Los Angeles, Juan Quezada spends a lot of his time these days telling customers how to wear a mask.“They cover their mouth but not their nose,” he says. “And we’re like, ‘You gotta put your mask on right.’ ” Read more here.

Coronavirus Is Changing Available Resources For Adults Living With Disabilities

Caitie Switalski, WLRN

Goodman Jewish Family Services’ disabilities department, called Joshua’s Path, has launched a free new program, ‘Zoom Together’ to create structure and community for adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities during the time of coronavirus closures and scattered re-openings. Read more here.