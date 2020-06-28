Your Sunday Updates: Florida’s COVID-19 cases above 8,500 for third day in a row, Florida suffers losses in state revenue

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida reports more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases for third day in a row

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

For the third day in a row, Florida has reported more that 8,500 new cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday morning, the state reported 8,530 new cases. That’s a decrease from Saturday, when Florida listed a record 9,564 cases.

Therewere an additional 29 deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the official death toll so far to 3,419.

One of the 29 deaths was in Central Florida. A 100-year-old died in Polk County.

Statewide, the rate of positive test results was 12.4% on Saturday, according to Sunday’s report. And Osceola County — 18.3% — had the worst positivity rate among Florida counties. Orange County’s rate was 17.4%.

In Central Florida, the county-by-county report is as follows:

Brevard: 85 cases for a total of 1,631. Saturday’s median age for new cases was 40, which is higher than in previous days. Positive tests were 7.6% of the day’s test results.

Lake: 96 cases for a total of 1,192. Saturday’s median age for new cases was 37. Positive tests were 10.9% of the day’s test results.

Marion: 37 cases for a total of 631. Saturday’s median age for new cases was 34. Positive tests were 7.1% of the day’s test results.

Orange: 831 cases for a total of 9,671. Saturday’s median age for new cases was 32. Positive tests were 17.4% of the day’s test results.

Osceola: 187 cases for a total of 1,833. Saturday’s median age for new cases was 35. Positive tests were 18.3% of the day’s test results.

Polk: 257 cases for a total of 3,495. One more county resident has died, bringing the death toll to 93. Saturday’s median age for new cases was 36. Positive tests were 10.6% of the day’s test results.

Seminole: 166 cases for a total of 2,366. Saturday’s median age for new cases was 36. Positive tests were 12.1% of the day’s test results.

Sumter: 8 cases for a total of 327. Saturday’s median age for new cases was 64. Positive tests were 2.3% of the day’s test results.

Volusia: 185 cases for a total of 1,933. Saturday’s median age for new cases was 32. Positive tests were 9.9% of the day’s test results.

Florida suffers losses in state revenue

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE – Florida’s economy is taking a huge hit because of the coronavirus, according to a revenue report released by the state Senate president.

Republican Senate President Bill Galvano sent a memo to senators Friday saying the state’s revenue in the month of April was down about $780 million from what was originally predicted. That includes sales taxes that were about $695 million below predictions.

The Legislature approved a $93 billion budget in March. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has until Tuesday to sign the budget for the fiscal year that begins Wednesday, and it’s expected he’s going to heavily use his power to veto individual items in the spending plan.

Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence has called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona for this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

The White House says Pence will still travel to those states to meet with their governors and health teams.

Florida and Arizona have set records for new confirmed infections in recent days. Pence is traveling to Dallas on Sunday to attend a “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at First Baptist Church Dallas before meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

But political events in Arizona on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday have been pushed off.