Your Sunday Updates: 10 have died of COVID-19 in Florida prisons

The state of Florida has reported two COVID-19 deaths at Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell. Photos: FDOC

10 Florida prison inmates have died of COVID-19

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

The number of reported prison deaths in Florida from COVID-19 rose to 10 last week.

The state has not yet disclosed where the 10th inmate was held.

But seven were at Blackwater River Correctional Facility, a private prison in Milton, and two were at Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell.

Those prisons — along with Tomoka CI in Daytona Beach — were among the first Florida prisons to have outbreaks in April.

Now, at least 11 prisons have reported multiple cases. One thousand sixty-four inmates and 235 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.


