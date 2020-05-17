Your Sunday Updates: 10 have died of COVID-19 in Florida prisons
10 Florida prison inmates have died of COVID-19
Joe Byrnes, WMFE
The number of reported prison deaths in Florida from COVID-19 rose to 10 last week.
The state has not yet disclosed where the 10th inmate was held.
But seven were at Blackwater River Correctional Facility, a private prison in Milton, and two were at Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell.
Those prisons — along with Tomoka CI in Daytona Beach — were among the first Florida prisons to have outbreaks in April.
Now, at least 11 prisons have reported multiple cases. One thousand sixty-four inmates and 235 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
