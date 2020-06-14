Your Sunday Update: How Face Masks Save Lives, Five Coronavirus Treatments in the Works, Some States Pause Reopening

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Mask

Throughline, NPR

The N95 respirator has become one of the most coveted items in the world, especially by medical professionals.

But how did this seemingly simple mask become the lifesaving tool it is today?

From bird beaks to wrapping paper to bras, we follow the curious history of one of the most important defenses in our fight against COVID-19.

Risks of home birth loom for women in rural Africa amid lockdowns

Patrick Adams, NPR

One of the indirect effects of the Ebola epidemic that tore through West Africa between 2014 and 2016 was the dramatic decline in access to care for pregnancy and childbirth, increasing the risk of injury or death among expectant mothers across the affected zone.

Now experts worry the novel coronavirus could have the same effect in poor countries around the world, worsening a global maternal mortality rate the World Health Organization has described as “unacceptably high.”

In a study published in May in the Lancet Global Health, researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said the spillover effects of COVID-19 could result in an additional 56,700 maternal deaths over the next six months in 118 low- and middle-income countries.

Even in the best of times, these countries account for an estimated 94% of the 295,000 maternal deaths recorded annually worldwide, the bulk of them in sub-Saharan Africa. The leading cause of those deaths is what’s known as postpartum hemorrhage, or excessive blood loss after the birth of a baby. And that’s driven in large part by the fact that, for a variety of reasons, millions of women still deliver at home (or en route to a health facility), many of them with no one else present.

Despite early predictions that the coronavirus would wreak havoc in African countries, many have so far managed to limit its spread, offering lessons for the world. Still, the United Nations has raised the alarm about the grave threat to women and girls, predicting that reductions in routine health services and access to contraceptives could result in 7 million unintended pregnancies.

“Left unchecked, these reductions … will be more catastrophic for mothers and children than COVID-19 itself,” wrote Henrietta Fore, executive director of the U.N. Children’s Fund, in a mid-May commentary to the Lancet Global Health.

“There may likely be a decrease in facility births,” says Jeffrey Smith, deputy director of maternal and child health at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is a funder of NPR and of this blog. “That’s what we saw at the height of the Ebola epidemic in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone,” all places where a woman’s risk of bleeding out in childbirth was already very high.

Read the full article here.

Five coronavirus treatments in development

Joe Palca, NPR

Right now, there is only one drug shown by rigorous scientific testing to be helpful for treating COVID-19. That drug is the antiviral medication called remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences. But remdesivir’s proven benefits are modest: reducing hospital stays from 15 to 11 days.

So there’s an urgent need for better therapies. The good news is that there are some on the horizon. Some are being tested now, some will begin testing soon, and others are in the beginning of the pipeline.

Convalescent plasma

Researchers expect to see a benefit from treating COVID-19 with convalescent plasma. This is plasma taken from patients who have had the disease and recovered. Their plasma contains the antibodies their bodies made to successfully fight off the disease, so the theory goes that giving those antibodies to people currently sick with COVID-19 could help them recover. It’s an approach that has been used in the past to treat diseases for which there were no effective medicines, including SARS and Ebola, although results are mixed.

There are several efforts underway to expand the use of convalescent plasma for treating COVID-19 patients even before its benefit has been proven. The Mayo Clinic is leading one effort, Michigan State University leads another.

A similar approach uses something called hyperimmune globulins. These are concentrated versions of the antibodies contained in the convalescent plasma.

In addition to using plasma products for therapies, they might also be used to prevent infection in medical workers and other high-risk individuals.

Antivirals

Remdesivir is what’s known as an antiviral drug. It blocks the ability of the coronavirus to make copies of itself and thereby spread through someone’s body.

Antiviral drugs that have been used to treat other viral infections including HIV are also being tried for COVID-19, so far without proven success.

But a new kind of antiviral drug that appears promising is called EIDD-2801.

It was created by scientists at a not-for-profit biotech company owned by Emory University. Studies in animals have shown it can reduce the symptoms of SARS, another disease caused by a coronavirus. Last month, the pharmaceutical giant Merck signed a collaborative agreement with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to develop EIDD-2801, which has already begun testing in humans in the United Kingdom. One significant advantage EIDD-2801 has over remdesivir is that it can be taken as a pill rather than intravenously.

Monoclonal antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made molecules that can mimic the human immune system’s antibodies. They can be used to target cancer cells, or other undesirable cells, such as those that have been infected with viruses. They have been used successfully to treat a wide range of diseases, from cancer to rheumatoid arthritis.

They work by supplementing a person’s own immune system with antibodies targeted against a specific invader. In the case of COVID-19, that would be antibodies targeted against specific regions of the coronavirus.

From the earliest days of the pandemic, researchers have focused on monoclonal antibodies as a potential treatment.

“There are a variety of monoclonal antibodies in development that look very good,” says John Mellors, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

The first to begin studies in humans is one developed by the Canadian biotech company AbCellera and the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

A second drug based on monoclonal antibodies begins trials in humans today. The drug is actually a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies, made by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.

In a forthcoming paper in the journal Science, company scientists show the cocktail approach can reduce the chance the virus will develop resistance to the drug.

The new drug will be tested both as a treatment for patients with mild and severe COVID-19 disease, and as a way to prevent people at high risk of getting infected with the coronavirus from developing the disease.

Immune modulators

One of the features of the coronavirus that makes it so devastating to human health is its ability to send someone’s immune system into overdrive.

Inflammation is a result of the immune system’s own efforts to fight off a disease but if that inflammation runs out of control, it can cause severe damage. In the case of COVID-19, that damage is frequently to the lungs, making it hard for a patient to breathe.

There are a variety of drugs already on the market that can be used to tamp down the immune response, and there are existing several drugs being tested on patients with COVID-19. The problem with these drugs is they suppress the immune system, so they may reduce someone’s ability to fight off the virus, thereby making the viral infection worse. Clinicians say it will take time to learn when and how much of these drugs to use to be of most help to patients.

The future

It may be possible to design novel drugs for COVID-19 that are different from anything that currently exists. To that end, the White House has launched The COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium. Part of the idea is to create computer models for how the virus infects cells, and then create ways to block that infection process. It’s also possible that computing and artificial intelligence could identify existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat COVID-19. It also could be used to track best practices in the way treatments are used.

100 miles around a living room, transgender pro wrestler, Onion vs. Secretariat

It’s Only a Game, NPR

Since 2018, Michael Henry Ortiz has been trying to run 100 100-mile races in 100 consecutive weeks.

So what did he do when the COVID-19 pandemic kept him inside his New York City apartment?

Run around his living room, of course!

Also this week on Only A Game, the story of Sam Khandaghabadi, the Iranian American trans pro wrestler who created Hoodslam. And, we re-air our story on the horse named Onion who took on Secretariat … and won. Join us!

Oregon pauses reopening as coronavirus cases rise

Austin Horn, NPR

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has put a temporary pause on all further reopening efforts in the state after it saw the most new cases of the coronavirus in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

“In order to ensure that the virus is not spreading too quickly, I am putting all county applications for further reopening on hold for seven days,” Brown said in a statement. “This is essentially a statewide ‘yellow light.’ It is time to press pause for one week before any further reopening.”

Less than three weeks ago, the seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state was lower than 32. Now, it’s above 100, according to data compiled by The Oregonian newspaper

The pause came just before Oregon’s most populous county, Multnomah, was set to start phase one of reopening, as Oregon Public Radio reported.

The county, which is home to Portland, was planning to have a limited reopening of establishments such as restaurants, gyms, salons and malls. It is the only county in the state that hasn’t moved into the initial phase of reopening.

Brown cited a number of “areas for concern” that the state has been seeing in Multnomah County in its recent coronavirus data.

She said that hospitalizations have gone up there in the last two weeks, a higher percentage of tests are coming back positive, and more than 40% of new cases haven’t been traced back to a source.

“This was not the outcome we anticipated when we submitted our application on June 5,” Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said in a statement. “I understand how difficult this is for businesses, employers and families. But the increase in cases and delay in reopening is a reminder that we are very much still in this.”

Prosecutors question Italy’s top leaders over coronavirus response

Sylvia Poggioli, NPR

Italy’s prime minister and health and interior ministers faced hours of questioning in Rome Friday as prosecutors opened an investigation into possible government mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis.

Investigators want to know why the towns of Alzano Lombardo and Nembro in the northern industrial region of Lombardy were not isolated and declared “red zones” as soon as the first cases were identified. As of now, no one has been charged.

As the first country outside Asia hit by the new coronavirus, Italy was totally unprepared to deal with the new and poorly understood virus. The country reported its first official case of local infection in the town of Codogno on Feb. 21. By that evening, the national government ordered 10 towns in the surrounding province of Lodi into lockdown.

Action was not so swift in the towns of Alzano Lombardo and Nembro, in Bergamo province. They registered their first cases on Feb. 23, but it wasn’t until March 3 that national health officials recommended the two towns be sealed off. Meanwhile, the local branch of the leading business lobby, Confindustria, launched an English-language campaign “#Bergamoisrunning,” playing down the threat of the virus: “Italian governments and responsible agencies have taken immediate protective measures, in order to prevent new cases,” the head of Cofindustria Bergamo said in an online letter.

It was only on March 8, when the entire Lombardy region was locked down, that Alzano Lombardo and Nembro were quarantined. Several experts say that delay allowed the coronavirus to spread to the city of Bergamo, which became the virus epicenter in Italy. The city recorded nearly six times as many deaths in the month of March as the average over the previous five years.

Bergamo became the symbol of Italy’s COVID-19 tragedy when videos showed army trucks carrying coffins from its overwhelmed cemetery to other towns: Caskets were piling up; Bergamo’s crematorium, even working nonstop, could not handle more than 25 bodies a day. Mayor Giorgio Gori says he regrets his city and the surrounding area were not locked down sooner. He told the Foreign Press Association this week, “We didn’t lose five days, we lost two months.”

Asked by the daily La Repubblica if, in hindsight, he should have ordered a lockdown sooner, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said his conscience was clear and that he would not have done anything differently. Conte and his center-left coalition are engaged in a blame game with Lombardy’s right-wing regional government. Lombardy officials say the decision to isolate Alzano Lombardo and Nembro was up to the national government, but officials in Rome say regions have the full authority to order their own lockdowns, as several did in March.

Meanwhile, some 50 families of victims of COVID-19 in Bergamo province have filed formal legal complaints to seek to know whether there was wrongdoing in any of the deaths of their loved ones. They say their aim is not to prosecute individual health care workers but to reveal where the system may have failed.

About 57,000 Italians have joined the families’ Facebook group called Noi Denunceremo (We Will Report). The daily Corriere della Sera reported on Friday that 250 more complaints were about to be filed.

Pandemic perspective: What the 20 poorest and richest countries spend on health care

Huo Jingnan, NPR

Of the world’s poorest states, the Democratic Republic of the Congo spends the least per citizen on health care — $19 per person annually.

And in Sierra Leone, the highest health spender south of the Sahara, it’s over triple — $66 per capita.

That’s still just a fraction of how much the world’s wealthiest countries spend on each of their residents’ health. In the United States, the number is nearly $10,000. Half of the 20 richest countries spend at least $5,000 per person.

While experts warn that higher health spending doesn’t necessarily lead to better outcomes, it helps in a pandemic.

These budgets fund hospitals. They pay for doctors and cover the cost of essential medical supplies and services, like intensive care beds, medication and ventilators.

Strapped health-care budgets and weak infrastructure imperil the coronavirus response and longer-term health outcomes in sub-Saharan Africa, where the world’s poorest countries are clustered, but that’s only part of the picture. For these countries, which have already battled other outbreaks – AIDs, Ebola and tuberculosis – the playbook has always looked different.

Read the full article here.

With cadets social distancing and a backdrop of tensions, Trump speaks at West Point

Jason Slotkin, NPR

President Trump addressed the graduating class of the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday as the nation continues to grapple with a public health crisis and unrest following the police killing of George Floyd.

The president delivered his remarks at West Point to an audience of more than 1,000 graduating cadets. The in-person speech was a break from the video addresses that have been ubiquitous this graduation season.

During his address, Trump praised the graduating class, highlighting the military academy’s legacy and the work of individual cadets. He invoked the names of famous graduates, such as Generals Douglas MacArthur and George S. Patton, and celebrated the academy’s role in shaping America’s military.

“No force on earth can match the noble power and righteous glory of the American warrior,” Trump said.

The president told cadets that the moment they entered the academy’s grounds, they “became brothers and sisters pledging allegiance to the same timeless principles.”

“You come from the farms and the cities, from states big and small and from every race, religion, color and creed. But when you entered these grounds you became part of one team one family proudly serving one great nation,” the president said.

For most of his remarks, Trump hewed closely to the themes of the commencement ceremony, extrapolating on the school’s motto, “Duty. Honor. Country.” He did not directly address the ongoing nationwide protests against police violence, but did use his remarks to thank the U.S. National Guard in responding to “recent challenges” among them, “ensuring peace, safety and the constitutional rule of law on our streets.”

The remarks came against a backdrop of tensions between the president and current and former military leaders over Trump’s response to nationwide protests over police violence.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he disagreed with President Trump’s threatened use of the 1807 Insurrection Act to quell the protests.

On Thursday, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he regretted appearing with the president during a photo op that followed the forceful dispersal of peaceful protesters near the White House. The incident prompted a stinging rebuke from the president’s first Secretary of Defense, retired Marine Gen. Jim Mattis, who called it “an abuse of executive authority.”

The president has also said he opposes renaming military bases named for confederate generals despite bipartisan support in Congress.

During his remarks, the president also mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic referring to the disease as “an invisible enemy” from a “distant land called China.”

“We will vanquish the virus,” Trump said. “We will extinguish this plague.”

The pandemic had a marked effect on the ceremony. Cadets who’d been sent home because of the coronavirus were called back for the ceremony.

During the ceremony, graduates were seated six feet away from each other. Cadets also donned masks as they crossed the stage. There was also no handshakes and family had to watch the ceremony remotely.

Like what you just read? Check out our other coronavirus coverage.