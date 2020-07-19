Your Sunday Update: 11 New Coronavirus Deaths In Central Florida, 87 Statewide

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

11 new coronavirus deaths in Central Florida, 87 in Florida

Amy Green, WMFE

Florida on Sunday reported an additional 87 deaths from COVID-19, with 11 of them in Central Florida.

The state’s overall death toll is 5,091.

Statewide there were 12,523 new cases with a median age of 41. The test positivity rate was 11.85%.

Orange County lost 3 people to the coronavirus; Polk County lost 0; and both Seminole and Volusia counties lost 2.

County by county

Brevard: 1 death, bringing the county death toll to 50; 163 news cases with a median age of 46 and a positivity rate for new tests of 6.6%; total cases so far are 4,222. As of 11:30 a.m., 281 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lake: 0 deaths; keeping the county death toll at 35; 138 new cases with a median age of 41 and a positivity rate for new tests of 76.4%; the total number of cases so far is 3,343. As of 11:30 a.m., 169 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Marion: 2 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 29; 167 new cases with a median age of 38 and a positivity rate for new tests of 15.1%; the total number of cases so far is 2,423. As of 11:30 a.m., 232 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Orange: 3 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 120; 742 new cases with a median age of 39 and a positivity rate for new tests of 9%; the total number of cases so far is 23,259. As of 11:30 a.m., 637 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Osceola: 0 deaths; the death toll remains at 38; 288 new cases with a median age of 42 and a positivity rate for new tests of 13.3%; the total number of cases so far is 6,010. As of 11:30 a.m., 264 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Polk: 0 deaths, the death toll remains at 174; 490 new cases with a median age of 37 and a positivity rate for new tests of 16.7%; the total number of cases so far is 9,524. As of 11:30 a.m., 663 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Seminole: 2 deaths, bringing the county death toll to 43; 178 new cases with a median age of 38 and a positivity rate for new tests of 8.8%; the total number of cases so far is 5,329. As of 11:30 a.m., 268 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Sumter: 1 death, bringing the county death toll to 21; 40 new cases with a median age of 67 and a positivity rate for new tests of 12.5%; the total number of cases so far is 827. As of 11:30 a.m., 108 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Volusia: 2 death, bringing the county death toll to 82; 203 new cases with a median age of 40 and a positivity rate for new tests of 10.3%; the total number of cases so far is 5,188. As of 11:30 a.m., 380 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.