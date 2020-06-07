Your Sunday Morning Update: Orlando Curfew Shortened, The Pandemic and Elections, COVID-19 Hurts Seafood Industry
8 pm curfew is lifted in downtown Orlando
Danielle Prieur, WMFE
The 8 pm curfew for parts of downtown Orlando is no longer in effect.
In a tweet Saturday night, Mayor Buddy Dyer said, “I want to thank our residents for showing this country what unity and strength looks like.”
Starting tomorrow, June 7, I am lifting the 8 p.m. curfew in the Downtown Orlando area. The citywide curfew of 10 p.m. is still in effect.
“We must seize this moment and work together to enact real change.”
A city-wide curfew from 10 pm to 5 pm daily is still in effect.
Surprising job gains are good news — but not for everyone
Coronavirus Daily, NPR
Another weekend of protests around the country means more people could be exposed to tear gas, pepper spray and other “chemical irritants” that trigger — among other things — coughing and sneezing. Two things people are trying to avoid during this pandemic.
Americans are skipping payments on mortgages, auto loans and other bills due to the economic impact of the pandemic. And as NPR’s Chris Arnold reports, for some, catching up is going to be painful.
Plus, the coronavirus has hit people of color especially hard. As Harvard’s David Williams writes in an article for the Washington Post, before COVID-19, Black Americans were already struggling with the health effects of everyday discrimination. The pandemic is only making it worse.
And NPR’s Short Wave team takes us to San Francisco where Hispanics and Latinx people make up 46% of all coronavirus cases — but they make up just 15% of the population.
‘Use our platform’: NBA coaches say change must occur
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA plans to go to Disney World next month to finish a season, with a schedule calling for the 22 remaining teams to play more than 150 more games and for the league to eventually crown a champion.
Coaches are seeing potentially a bigger purpose as well.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Magic coach Steve Clifford said Saturday that once the league arrives at Disney, they would expect the NBA’s visibility to be an asset again in the hope for societal change as many in the nation are protesting racial inequality.
How the pandemic will affect this year’s election
NPR Politics, NPR
Coronavirus has upended all of American life, and democracy is no exception.
Ahead of what was supposed to be the highest turnout election in history, many people are now asking how they will be able to vote at all without getting sick.
By mail? Online? And can the president move the election date? It’s an unprecedented moment in U.S. history, and American voting may never look the same again.
Washington Desk reporter Miles Parks has the answer to four major questions about how to vote during a pandemic.
If you want to know more about the controversy behind vote by mail, read “Voting By Mail: What Is It? And Why Is It (Suddenly) Controversial?”
How will the U.S. and WHO fare without each other?
Pien Huang, NPR
Last week, President Trump declared that he is “terminating” the decades-long U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization over the agency’s relationship with China whilst withdrawing U.S. funding.
But it’s unclear what will happen next — and what the short- and long-term implications will be.
Global health experts are scratching their heads. “It’s still kind of murky,” says Jeremy Konyndyk, senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development and former U.S. Agency for International Development official in the Obama administration. Konyndyk is just not sure how things stand: “whether the U.S. is now officially out and we’ve lost our vote or whether there’s a cooling-off period while we work through the issues.”
“The devil will be in the details,” wrote Ilona Kickbusch, founder of the Global Health Center at the Graduate Institute Geneva, in a tweet. “What is the timeframe? The legal situation? Will Admiral [Brett] Giroir [the U.S. representative to WHO’s executive board] who just presented his credentials to @who Executive Board resign? Will US agencies not be allowed to work with @WHO?”
So far, the Trump administration has not shared the details of its plan.
NPR asked for clarification. A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which serves as the U.S. representative to WHO, referred NPR to the president’s May 29 remarks. Asked about the impact on ongoing work between the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WHO, a press officer wrote via email: “Please reach out to the White House press office for assistance with this inquiry.”
The White House declined to comment.
Still, there are direct consequences if the U.S. stops funding and cooperating with the U.N. agency tasked with coordinating global responses to health threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what could happen in the short, medium and long term.
Read the full article here.
COVID-19 outbreak in Pacific Northwest seafood industry as season ramps up
Nat Herz, NPR
As America’s meat producers confronted thousands of COVID-19 cases, Pacific Northwest seafood companies drafted rigorous plans to ward off similar spread of the disease in an industry where processors also work in close quarters.
But just a few weeks into the summer season, the industry has been shaken by its first major outbreak aboard a huge vessel with an onboard fish processing factory. This week, Seattle-based American Seafoods confirmed that 92 crew from its American Dynasty ship had tested positive for COVID-19, nearly three-fourths of the 126 people onboard.
“It was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this.’ We had done so much. Each company had worked so hard to try to avoid this happening,” says Brent Paine, executive director of United Catcher Boats.
The trade group’s members fish for pollock and cod off Alaska, and another whitefish called hake off Washington and Oregon. “None of us have ever worked so hard in our lives than we have in the last two months, without a doubt.”
There have been other COVID-19 cases among seafood workers in Alaska, where thousands have traveled from out of state for the world’s largest salmon fishery. Some called for canceling this year’s season, but the state pushed ahead with a range of new measures.
The American Dynasty, which is 30 feet shorter than a football field, had been fishing for hake before coming into port in Washington. A crew member reported feeling sick, then was taken ashore and tested positive for COVID-19, American Seafoods said in a statement.
A day later, the company reported another 85 cases, plus six more Thursday. Late Thursday evening, county health officials elsewhere in Washington reported that 25 crew members on two other American Seafoods vessels had also tested positive for COVID-19.
American Seafoods’ primary investor is the New York-based private equity firm Bregal Partners. It’s one of the biggest players in the billion-dollar fishery for Alaska pollock, which goes into products like McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.
American Seafoods says it tested workers before they were allowed onboard for the hake fishery, but its minimum advance quarantine was just five days, prompting questions from industry observers and medical experts.
“That protocol, to me, does not make a lot of sense,” says Geoffrey Gottlieb, an infectious disease physician at the University of Washington Medical Center.
Just as it can take 14 days for infected people to show COVID-19 symptoms, it can also take that long for the virus to be detectable in a test, he says. With a five-day quarantine “you might get away with it some of the time,” he says. “But if enough boats or enough industries are doing this kind of thing, it’s certainly likely that at some point that strategy is not going to work.”
An American Seafoods spokeswoman, Suzanne Lagoni, says the company has since lengthened its required quarantine to 14 days.
NBA offers clarity on tiebreakers with uneven schedule
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has told teams that playoff seeding will be based on winning percentage, and that any tiebreakers necessary after that will follow the usual procedures.
It was an issue that needed clarity because the 22 teams that will be going to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, for the planned resumption of the season next month will not have played the same number of games.
Troy Carter on Q&A and Blackout Tuesday with Guy Raz
How I Built This, NPR
Troy Carter is the founder of Q&A, and he’s a music industry veteran who’s worked with Lady Gaga, Eve, John Legend, and more.
In this conversation with How I Built This host Guy Raz, Troy reflects on the implications of COVID-19, and the conversation surrounding racial inequality in the United States.
From murals to tweets: The global South shows solidarity with George Floyd protests
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, NPR
Around the world, people have held vigils, organized protests and painted murals this week to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across America.
These events are also taking place in countries struggling with their own crises — conflict, poverty, the pandemic. America’s loud call for justice after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many more black Americans has resonated.
In Nigeria, a dozen protesters gathered in front of the U.S. embassy in Abuja with signs that said “Black life matters.” In Ghana, the president tweeted a drawing of George Floyd and wrote: “Black people, the world over, are distraught by the killing of an unarmed black man.”
And in Syria’s war-torn city of Idlib, artist Aziz Asmar says he was moved to create a mural after watching the media coverage around Floyd’s death.
“I decided to paint George Floyd on the rubble of a building destroyed by aviation … to send a message to the world that despite the international negligence and blindness of the killing of civilians in Syria over a period of 10 years, we have a humanitarian duty to sympathize with all the oppressed in the world,” he wrote to NPR. “Because we are advocates of peace, we hope that racism and crime will disappear and that the world will enjoy happiness.”
Here are more examples of how people around the world are honoring black lives and demanding racial equality.
Click here to check out the artwork.
Tracking the pandemic: How quickly is the coronavirus spreading state by state?
Elena Renken, NPR
Since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the United States on Jan. 21, more than 1 million people in the U.S. have had COVID-19. On April 12, the U.S. became the nation with the most deaths globally, but there are early signs that the U.S. case and death counts may be leveling off, as the growth of new cases and deaths plateaus. The pattern isn’t consistent across the country, as new hot spots emerge and others subside.
In response to mounting cases, state and federal authorities have emphasized a social distancing strategy, widely seen as the best available means to slow the spread of the virus. Most states have put in place measures such as closing schools and nonessential businesses and ordering citizens to stay home as much as possible.
It’s not clear how long such measures need to be in place to see a lasting effect. In Wuhan, the city in China where the virus originated, a strictly enforced lockdown and widespread testing have slowed the outbreak dramatically, enough to bring an end to the 76-day lockdown.
A large portion of U.S. cases are centered on New York City. Since March 20, New York state, Connecticut and New Jersey have accounted for about 50% of all U.S. cases. As of April 9, nearly 60% of all deaths from COVID-19 have been in these three states. While New York state appears to be reaching a plateau, as seen below, it notched between 8,000 and 10,000 new cases each day between March 31 and April 12.
To understand how one state’s outbreak compares with another’s, it’s helpful to look at not just the daily counts but the rate of change day over day.
When case counts grow very quickly, a state’s curve trends sharply upward, as New York’s does over the first 15 days past 100 cases. Generally, this is evidence of unbridled community transmission of the disease. As new cases slow, the curve bends toward horizontal, showing that the state’s outbreak may be leveling off. This doesn’t mean the number of cases has stopped growing, but the rate of growth has slowed, which could signify that social distancing measures are having an effect.
In some areas, there are signs of hope. The areas with the earliest outbreaks — such as California and Washington — seem to be having success at suppressing the disease. The outlook in Washington has improved to the point that the state has returned unused Army hospital beds it had received in preparation for a peak in cases.
Elsewhere, limited access to testing may make the number of cases look smaller than it really is. As testing becomes more readily available, we are likely to see the number of confirmed cases continue to grow, even if not at the pace previously seen.
To see how quickly your state’s case count is growing, click here. Click here to see a global map of confirmed cases and deaths.
Thousands march through Florida’s cities, demanding change despite pandemic
