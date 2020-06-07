Your Sunday Morning Update: Orlando Curfew Shortened, The Pandemic and Elections, COVID-19 Hurts Seafood Industry

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA plans to go to Disney World next month to finish a season, with a schedule calling for the 22 remaining teams to play more than 150 more games and for the league to eventually crown a champion.

Coaches are seeing potentially a bigger purpose as well.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Magic coach Steve Clifford said Saturday that once the league arrives at Disney, they would expect the NBA’s visibility to be an asset again in the hope for societal change as many in the nation are protesting racial inequality.

How the pandemic will affect this year’s election

NPR Politics, NPR

Coronavirus has upended all of American life, and democracy is no exception.

Ahead of what was supposed to be the highest turnout election in history, many people are now asking how they will be able to vote at all without getting sick.

By mail? Online? And can the president move the election date? It’s an unprecedented moment in U.S. history, and American voting may never look the same again.

Washington Desk reporter Miles Parks has the answer to four major questions about how to vote during a pandemic.

How will the U.S. and WHO fare without each other?

Pien Huang, NPR

Last week, President Trump declared that he is “terminating” the decades-long U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization over the agency’s relationship with China whilst withdrawing U.S. funding.

But it’s unclear what will happen next — and what the short- and long-term implications will be.

Global health experts are scratching their heads. “It’s still kind of murky,” says Jeremy Konyndyk, senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development and former U.S. Agency for International Development official in the Obama administration. Konyndyk is just not sure how things stand: “whether the U.S. is now officially out and we’ve lost our vote or whether there’s a cooling-off period while we work through the issues.”

“The devil will be in the details,” wrote Ilona Kickbusch, founder of the Global Health Center at the Graduate Institute Geneva, in a tweet. “What is the timeframe? The legal situation? Will Admiral [Brett] Giroir [the U.S. representative to WHO’s executive board] who just presented his credentials to @who Executive Board resign? Will US agencies not be allowed to work with @WHO?”

So far, the Trump administration has not shared the details of its plan.

NPR asked for clarification. A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which serves as the U.S. representative to WHO, referred NPR to the president’s May 29 remarks. Asked about the impact on ongoing work between the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WHO, a press officer wrote via email: “Please reach out to the White House press office for assistance with this inquiry.”

The White House declined to comment.

Still, there are direct consequences if the U.S. stops funding and cooperating with the U.N. agency tasked with coordinating global responses to health threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what could happen in the short, medium and long term.

COVID-19 outbreak in Pacific Northwest seafood industry as season ramps up

Nat Herz, NPR

As America’s meat producers confronted thousands of COVID-19 cases, Pacific Northwest seafood companies drafted rigorous plans to ward off similar spread of the disease in an industry where processors also work in close quarters.

But just a few weeks into the summer season, the industry has been shaken by its first major outbreak aboard a huge vessel with an onboard fish processing factory. This week, Seattle-based American Seafoods confirmed that 92 crew from its American Dynasty ship had tested positive for COVID-19, nearly three-fourths of the 126 people onboard.

“It was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this.’ We had done so much. Each company had worked so hard to try to avoid this happening,” says Brent Paine, executive director of United Catcher Boats.

The trade group’s members fish for pollock and cod off Alaska, and another whitefish called hake off Washington and Oregon. “None of us have ever worked so hard in our lives than we have in the last two months, without a doubt.”

There have been other COVID-19 cases among seafood workers in Alaska, where thousands have traveled from out of state for the world’s largest salmon fishery. Some called for canceling this year’s season, but the state pushed ahead with a range of new measures.

The American Dynasty, which is 30 feet shorter than a football field, had been fishing for hake before coming into port in Washington. A crew member reported feeling sick, then was taken ashore and tested positive for COVID-19, American Seafoods said in a statement.

A day later, the company reported another 85 cases, plus six more Thursday. Late Thursday evening, county health officials elsewhere in Washington reported that 25 crew members on two other American Seafoods vessels had also tested positive for COVID-19.

American Seafoods’ primary investor is the New York-based private equity firm Bregal Partners. It’s one of the biggest players in the billion-dollar fishery for Alaska pollock, which goes into products like McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.

American Seafoods says it tested workers before they were allowed onboard for the hake fishery, but its minimum advance quarantine was just five days, prompting questions from industry observers and medical experts.

“That protocol, to me, does not make a lot of sense,” says Geoffrey Gottlieb, an infectious disease physician at the University of Washington Medical Center.

Just as it can take 14 days for infected people to show COVID-19 symptoms, it can also take that long for the virus to be detectable in a test, he says. With a five-day quarantine “you might get away with it some of the time,” he says. “But if enough boats or enough industries are doing this kind of thing, it’s certainly likely that at some point that strategy is not going to work.”

An American Seafoods spokeswoman, Suzanne Lagoni, says the company has since lengthened its required quarantine to 14 days.