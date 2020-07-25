Your Saturday Update: Making Connections During Quarantine, Some Countries Experiencing A Second Wave, It’s A Women’s Recession

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Taha Bawa on making connections in a time of isolation with Guy Raz

How I Built This, NPR

Now more than ever, people are relying on the internet to connect with one another.

For Taha Bawa and his company Goodwall, that is great news. Bawa co-founded Goodwall to create a platform for students and young professionals to connect with one another, and present themselves for a wide range of opportunities, with a focus on Gen Z and Millennials.

Today, Guy Raz checks in with Taha to see how COVID-19 has impacted his platform, and how they’re adapting to the new realities of today.

‘Could already be a second wave’: Some restrictions return as cases spike in Spain

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

A month after lifting its lockdown, Spain announced 922 new cases of the coronavirus. The country has now seen 272,421 total cases and 28,432 deaths.

“It could already be a second wave, but that’s not the most important thing,” María José Sierra, Spain’s deputy chief of health emergencies, told outlets including The Guardian on Thursday. “The most important thing is that we keep following what’s going on, see what measures are necessary, and take them early.”

The new case numbers are tracking far higher in recent weeks than they were in June when the daily average was 132.

Spain’s daily new infection number was down slightly from 974 on Thursday – that day marked the country’s highest daily increase since May 8, as NPR’s Lucía Benavides reported.

The country now finds itself with 280 local outbreaks.

More than 17,800 new cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks, nearly half of them in Catalonia. The region is home to the usually bustling tourist city of Barcelona, where authorities this week reduced the number of people permitted on the city’s beaches amid the surge in cases.

It’s a women’s recession

It’s Been a Minute With Sam Sanders, NPR

We’re in a recession, and it’s hitting women especially hard.

So how does it compare to the last recession, and how much of it has to do with childcare?

Sam is joined by Planet Money‘s Mary Childs and Stacey Vanek Smith to make sense of it all.

Then Sam chats with Reverend Jes Kast, an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, about how faith and scripture provide solace in moments of uncertainty like this.

ICE confirms new foreign students can’t take online-only course loads in the U.S.

Rachel Treisman, NPR

Newly enrolled international students whose colleges and universities are operating entirely online this fall won’t be allowed to enter the U.S. after all.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed on Friday that its guidance granting visa flexibility to nonimmigrant students only applies to those who were actively enrolled at American schools on March 9.

“Nonimmigrant students in new or initial status after March 9 will not be able to enter the U.S. to enroll in a U.S. school as a nonimmigrant student for the fall term to pursue a full course of study that is 100 percent online,” the agency said.

It told designated school officials not to issue a Form I-20 to an international student in new or initial status who is outside of the U.S. and plans to take classes fully online. (Nonimmigrant students need a Form I-20, or a certificate of eligibility, to apply for a student visa, apply for benefits and enter the country.)

In an FAQ document last updated on July 15, ICE said that newly enrolled international students who are already in the U.S. can stay in the country. It also suggests deferment as an alternative for new students whose schools are modifying operations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the economy tanking, more people seeking unclaimed cash

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is seeing a surge in people making claims for unclaimed property since the coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the state’s economy.

Florida has $2 billion in unclaimed property, and even President Donald Trump is among the millions who have unclaimed money waiting for them.

But Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is focused on helping people who may have an extra need now that the unemployment rate has soared.

He said there has been a huge spike in claims since the pandemic started, including $38 million returned to Floridians in March alone.

Palm Beach County reports COVID-19 data plateau, encourages public urgency

Wilkine Brutus, WLRN

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner says some of the COVID-19 data has plateaued. Speaking at a press conference Friday, Kerner said one of the metrics that the county follows very closely is the daily lab positivity rate, which on Thursday sat below the statewide average of 13.3 percent. “I’m not satisfied with 12 percent, but it’s certainly better than the 16, 17, 18, 20 percent that we’ve seen in other jurisdictions. And that’s how the hospital system gets overburdened very quickly. So, while I’m pleased in many regards, what I’m really excited about, which is the most unexciting aspect of any response, is just the stability and the marathon that we’re in.” The mayor says the county is at a consistent level of positivity rate, but above the 10 percent that the county wants to be at.

Experts warn: Make a hurricane evacuation plan during the coronavirus pandemic

Alexander Gonzalez, WLRN

Florida emergency officials are urging folks to prepare for hurricane season as soon as possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jenny Staletovich, reporter at WLRN says: “They really want you to especially have an evacuation plan, not just have your water, and your food, and your flashlight, and all your papers in order. But they want you to know where you live. If you’re in a zone that’s likely to get evacuated, those maps are available on county websites.” Staletovich says Miami-Dade County is planning to open all its shelters if there’s a hurricane. More shelters mean more people can spread out — helping prevent the virus from spreading. If you need to look up your evacuation zone, you can find it at FloridaDisaster.org. The power of workers The Indicator From Planet Money, NPR The power of workers has been in decline for decades. Harvard’s Anna Stansbury talks about the three main drivers behind that decline, and what that means for the U.S. economy.

Okaloosa Public Libraries are giving out free face masks

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Okaloosa County Public Libraries will be handing out free cloth face masks on a first-come, first-served basis.

10,000 masks will be split among Okaloosa County Public Libraries. It’s part of a collaboration with the Okaloosa County Health Department to give free masks to the public. These masks will be handed out in packs of five and are machine washable. The county is not requiring residents to wear masks, but did pass an ordinance that requires businesses to post signs letting people know whether they mandate customers and employees wear them.

COVID-19 federal unemployment booster set to expire

Alexander Gonzalez, WLRN

A federal coronavirus booster of $600 dollars a week is set to expire next week, and thousands of out-of-work South Floridians could be affected. Senate Republicans are debating whether that benefit should be included in their relief plan. Miami-Dade Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel Powell said the House’s package includes an extension of that $600-dollar benefit. “Give us back what you agreed to. I mean let’s be honest, whether it’s $600 or it’s a floating rate. So we need to see what they come back with, and then I need to take a look at that and see if that’s going to be appropriate for my community down in South Florida. And as you know, Miami has a very high cost of living.” Republicans are proposing a floating rate. It would be a 70 percent wage replacement, according to the U.S. Treasury Secretary. Republicans are expected to release their COVID-19 relief plan on Monday.

Moody warns of COVID-19 scams

Tom Urban, WLRN