Your Saturday Morning Update: Unemployment and the Racial Divide, Tear Gas Could be Deadly During Pandemic, New Coronavirus Hot Spots Emerge

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in May to 13.3% — still on par with what the nation witnessed during the Great Depression — as states loosened their coronavirus lockdowns and businesses began recalling workers.

The government said Friday that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month, driving unemployment down from 14.7% in April.

Today on the show, we are going deeper on those disparities to try to better understand how this terrible labor market is affecting families differently. Because how an individual worker or a family makes it through unemployment depends on how much of a buffer they can fall back on. And a big, extraordinary new data set reveals that there are stark differences in those buffers between families of different racial and ethnic backgrounds.

But one thing that has been consistent in the report: The same labor-market inequalities that existed before the pandemic still clearly exist now. For example, the unemployment rate for white workers is 12.4 percent. That is really high, but it’s not nearly as high as the unemployment rate for black workers, which is 16.8 percent. Or Hispanic workers, which is 17.6 percent.

Plus, so many massive changes have been happening to the economy, so quickly, that the numbers might just be bouncing around a lot from month to month. We just have to be cautious about reading all the data until a more consistent trend emerges.

So the economy is at least gaining jobs instead of losing them. But we are not blowing the traditional celebratory air horns because, frankly, even though the report is a genuinely nice surprise, the labor market is still in terrible shape. The overall unemployment rate fell a bit to 13.3 percent in May, but after April that is still the second highest unemployment rate for any month since the Great Depression.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the jobs report for the month of May. And after having lost almost 21 million jobs in April, the economy gained back 2.5 million jobs in May.

About a quarter of whites had the same level of interest.

The survey found that 26 percent of blacks are talking about the story frequently with people they know, compared to 10 percent of whites. Roughly half of black people surveyed said they were closely following stories about the availability of tests and how their local hospitals were doing.

That’s somewhat understandable given that the disease is disproportionately affecting the African American population in the United States.

That’s from a Pew Research Center survey taken in late April, when the pandemic was dominating the news.

NEW YORK (AP) — A survey says black Americans are following news about the coronavirus much more closely than whites.

Tim Padgett, WLRN

A month ago Haiti’s number of COVID-19 infections wasn’t even on the global radar screen. But a leading medical group warns that has now changed alarmingly.

At the end of April, Haiti had reported only 81 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths. Those COVID-19 figures have since spiked to 2,800 cases and 50 deaths. The international medical nonprofit Doctors Without Borders says that due to a lack of testing, the count is likely much higher.

Stephane Doyon is an operations manager for Doctors Without Borders, which last month opened a COVID-19 treatment center in Port-au-Prince.

“We are now in an epidemic situation. It’s like exponential. So we’re filling up more rapidly than what we projected. Within Port-au-Prince you have some very crowded areas where social distancing is very hard to implement,” Doyon said.

Doyon points out another challenge is the social stigma coronavirus infection still carries in Haiti. That often prevents Haitians from getting tested or treated quickly enough.

“Because it’s a disease that is not very well known, what we experienced is we have several people that died very quickly because they came too late. We couldn’t do anything for them,” Doyon said.

Haiti’s growing crisis is reflected across Latin America and the Caribbean – which scientists say is the global hotspot for COVID-19’s second wave.

Martha Bebinger, NPR

Mass protests against police violence across the U.S. have public health officials concerned about an accelerated spread of the coronavirus. But even before the protests began May 26, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, several states had been recording big jumps in the number of cases.

The head of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield, registered his concern at a congressional hearing Thursday. He shook his head as a congresswoman showed him photos of throngs of people at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend, and crowds in Florida that had assembled to watch the May 30 launch of the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule.

“We’re very concerned that our public health message isn’t resonating,” Redfield said. “We continue to try to figure out how to penetrate the message with different groups. The pictures the chairwoman showed me are great examples of serious problems.”

The U.S. is still seeing roughly 20,000 new cases a day. There’s a wide range state to state, from one case a day, on average, last week in Hawaii all the way up to to 2,614 new cases a day in California. Specific areas in the Golden State have become hot spots, along with certain counties in every southern state.

The northeastern states of New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts — which among them accounted for a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., are seeing a substantial slowing of new cases.

A closer look at these hard-hit areas highlights some of the common and unique challenges states face as they manage protests and begin efforts to re-open the economy amid the risks of more disease and death.

Tennessee and the Carolinas among southern states showing jumps

In the South, the timing of new cases appear linked to the reopening of restaurants, barber shops and gyms, which started in most states more than a month ago. Figures tracked by NPR show the number of cases in North Carolina and South Carolina this week is up by roughly 60% from two weeks ago. In Tennessee, that increase is 75%.

Georgia and Louisiana look steadier, but they experienced some of the highest cases counts and fatalities in the region in recent weeks, at the height of the pandemic.

In Southern states that were quick to reopen, officials sometimes felt the need to explain big increases in case counts on some days. In Georgia, for example, a state health official said a big one-day increase was because of a backlog of reporting cases from a commercial lab. In Tennessee this week, a daily jump of 800 cases was blamed partially on an ongoing prison outbreak that yielded 350 new positive test results.

