Your Monday Update: Hong Kong Disneyland Opens Month After Shanghai, The Orlando Science Center Reopens with Reduced Hours, Cruise Ship Workers Stuck at Sea Due to COVID-19

Hong Kong Disneyland will be second Disney property to reopen after Shanghai

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen on June 18, a little more than a month after Shanghai Disneyland opened its doors to the public.

It is only the second Disney property to reopen since parks were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement published on the Disney Parks blog on Sunday, Managing Director Stephanie Young said, “we will draw on the learnings from the recent reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.”

Hong Kong Disneyland will reopen to the public on June 18th! ✨ Read more on the @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/IbQNlh5094 pic.twitter.com/W9BMFJgVKw — Disney Parks News (@DisneyParksNews) June 15, 2020

“Similarly, we will also implement new and enhanced health and safety measures following the guidance of our local government and health care officials,” Young said.

Young said these precautions include limited attendance, social distancing at restaurants, stores and in lines for rides, and increased cleaning.

Guests will be required to make reservations seven days ahead of their visit and all character experiences have been suspended. Ticket and hotel room cancellations are available.

Disney World in Orlando is scheduled to reopen July 11.

The Orlando Science Center is opening its doors to guests after closing back in March due to concerns over the coronavirus

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

The science center will open at a reduced capacity and with limited hours – and by reservation only.

The center will close on Wednesdays for deep cleaning, otherwise it will operate under reduced hours.

Guests are asked to purchase tickets online, wear a face mask and have their temperatures checked before entering.

Certain exhibits and food service locations will remain closed.

While Governor DeSantis’ order allows up to 50 percent capacity, the Orlando Science Center says it will operate at 25 percent occupancy.

The Orlando Science Center reopened its summer camp earlier this month with similar safety precautions in place and plans to offer more virtual camps as an option moving forward.

Report: 40,000 cruise ship workers still trapped at sea

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — More than 40,000 cruise ship workers are still stuck at sea because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The Miami Herald reports that at least 42,000 workers remain trapped on cruise ships without paychecks.

Some are still suffering from COVID-19 three months after the industry shut down.

Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several high-profile outbreaks at sea.

More than 600 people fell ill aboard Carnival Corp.’s Diamond Princess while it was quarantined off the coast of Japan.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has prohibited cruises in U.S. waters through July 24. Some cruise ship workers have started being repatriated to their home countries.

NASCAR allows 1,000 fans to return to the stands in Miami

Christianna Silva, NPR

On Sunday, up to 1,000 South Florida service members, first responders and family members who came to Homestead-Miami Speedway became the first fans to watch a NASCAR race from the stands since March.

The crowd at the rain-delayed Dixie Vodka 400 gathered after weeks of races without any spectators beyond essential staff, a guideline NASCAR followed in mid-May in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s huge,” driver Tyler Reddick told the Palm Beach Post. “I’m used to seeing crowds, literally right there. We were racing, it just felt like we were going out there to run some practice or tests. So I’m really glad we’re going to have some fans back.”

Fans are undergoing health screenings before entering and are required to wear face masks and socially distance by six feet at all times, according to NASCAR.com.

“The race-day experience will be different, it’s just different times, and fans will have to adjust [to] that,” Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief operations and sales officer, told the site. “We will have to adjust on how we’re addressing these issues for fans. We think we have a very, very good plan in place — a very detailed plan — but make no mistake, I’m sure there will be some key learnings coming out of Homestead that then we will reapply and adjust for Talladaga.”

Next Sunday, up to 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend the GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

“It is so dependent on the local communities, advice from medical experts, working directly with governors’ offices,” Wolfe said. “Candidly, frankly, in some states there is more flexibility than in other states. ​Having said that, we can probably be more aggressive with some of these numbers, but we’re choosing not to. We want to start very small, learn and then adapt.”

The return to the stands comes as both Florida and Alabama work to reopen their states, despite COVID-19 cases continuing to increase across the country.

Florida has had more than 73,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths; Alabama has had more than 25,000 cases and at least 773 deaths.

Health experts link rise in Arizona coronavirus cases to end of stay-at-home order

Will Stone, NPR

With new daily coronavirus cases rising in at least two dozen states, an explosion of new infections in Arizona is stretching some hospitals and alarming public health experts who link the surge in cases to the state’s lifting of a stay-at-home order close to a month ago.

Arizona has emerged as one of the country’s newest coronavirus hot spots, with the weekly average of daily cases nearly tripling from two weeks ago. The total number of people hospitalized is climbing, too.

Over the past week, Arizona has seen an average of more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases each day.

After the state’s largest hospital system warned about a shortage of ICU beds, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, pushed back on claims that the health care system could soon be overwhelmed.

“The entire time we’ve been focused on a possible worst case scenario with surge capacity for hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators,” Ducey told reporters on Thursday. “Those are not needed or necessary right now.”

While he acknowledged a spike in positive cases, Ducey said a second stay-at-home order was “not under discussion.”

Read the full article here.

Virtual concert a fundraiser for idled bands

Tom Flanigan, WFSU

One of North Florida’s hottest bands was back on stage over the weekend. But the performance of “Tallahassee Nights Live” was as much virtual as actual.

The happening was in part a fundraiser for the Tallahassee Live Music Community Charity Group headed by Alicia Kilman. “Tallahassee Nights Live is going to do a full concert for us and have some special, never-before seen debut,” Kilman said. The Warrior on the River Club was the scene for the online streaming event, said group founder Darrius “Doc” Baker. “We’ve done a few live streams, but tonight is going to be special,” Baker said. Special, said Music Director “C” Walden, because with the pandemic and political divisions raging, people can use music as an uplifting and unifying force. “It’s something that can heal; it’s something that can bring people together and we just want to be positive and do the right things in the community and do our part.”

More than two dozen boats took part in a rally in Tampa Bay on Sunday to show their support for President Donald Trump

Susan Giles Wantuck, WUSF

Pleasure boats decked out with US flags and banners supporting the president rallied across Tampa Bay, passing points including the fishing pier at Ballast Point Park in South Tampa.

While others tried their luck at fishing, about a dozen Trump supporters there waved at the flotilla. Seafarers responded by honking their boat horns.

Supporters included an Army veteran carrying a large “Make America Great Again” flag and Jessie Meeker of Ohio. She brought her four children to watch after learning about the boat rally on Facebook.

“I support our country. I love our president. It’s his birthday, so I thought it was an awesome thing to see.”

This was the second boat rally for the president in Tampa Bay in recent weeks. Large public gatherings are limited because of the coronavirus pandemic.

