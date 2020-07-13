Your Monday Update: How to Choose a Face Mask, Miami is New Outbreak Epicenter, Villages Nursing Home Hit Hard by Coronavirus

Students of all ages: Welcome to Planet Money’s summer school

First lesson: Economics is not about money.

It’s a way to see the world, a lens of great power and beauty. It can help us understand everything from the stock market to marriage and divorce to elections to the decisions you make in everyday life.

In today’s episode, we learn to make decisions like an economist. We learn a few of the fundamental concepts of economics, then watch them in action. Our reporter applies the concept of opportunity cost to her dating life, and shrugs off the sunk cost fallacy. We put a deal for chicken nuggets to the test of marginal cost and marginal benefits, and we take Uber for a ride to cost-benefit test.

Concepts:

Opportunity cost

Sunk cost fallacy

Marginal benefit and marginal costs

Market equilibrium

Assignment:

Look at some facet of your life that you might not have thought was fundamentally economic. And look again. Now that you’ve listened, can you see market forces at work underpinning the decisions that people are making? Tell us about it. #PMSummerSchool

What you need to know about protective face masks

There’s growing evidence that masks help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Committing to wearing a mask out in the world all the time, though, can also raise some questions. What do you do when you want to take a sip of water? Or when you’re exercising?

NPR’s Sarah McCammon asked Maria Godoy, NPR’s health correspondent, some common questions about wearing masks.

Doctor: Miami becoming ‘epicenter’ of coronvirus outbreak

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A top doctor is warning that Florida’s rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases is turning Miami into the “epicenter of the pandemic,” and an epidemiologist says the region’s situation is “extremely grave.” Their assessments come as Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend. The spike partly reflects the larger number of tests being performed but also a high percentage of those returning positive. The state set a national daily record of more than 15,000 cases reported Sunday. The state added another 35 deaths Monday, with the one-week average remaining at 71 per day.

Twenty-one staff members and 10 residents at a nursing home near The Villages have tested positive for the coronavirus

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Two residents of that nursing home – the Lady Lake Specialty Care Center – have been transferred, according to a state report showing recent cases as of Friday.

The test results come as Florida requires testing of all staff at long-term care facilities every two weeks.

Similar outbreaks are showing up at other Central Florida long-term care centers.

Those include Viera Health and Rehabilitation Center in Melbourne, where 21 employees and seven residents have tested positive.

At Ocoee Health Care Center in Ocoee, it’s 22 staff members and 12 residents. In Seminole County, three long-term care facilities are seeing numerous cases. And in Polk County, five nursing homes have large outbreaks.

Florida gas prices at three-month high

Tom Urban, WLRN

Florida gas prices are now at their highest levels in 15 weeks, averaging two dollars and ten cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Gas prices are up nine cents per gallon from last month, but still down 54 cents from July 2019. According to AAA Auto Club, the overall demand for gasoline has gone up recently, as some people begin to return to work and other activities during the coronavirus pandemic. However, recent increases in the number of COVID-19 cases has markets cautious, leaving crude oil prices stagnant. AAA spokesman W. D. Williams expects the price uncertainty in the market to continue. “There’s always a little lag between the prices of crude oil and the market supply and demand. It always seems like gas prices tend to go up quickly and then drop a little slower than they go up.” The most expensive gas in Florida is being sold in West Palm Beach, while the cheapest fuel in the state can be found in Fort Myers and Orlando.

Florida reports more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Florida reported 12,624 new coronavirus cases on Monday. These new numbers bring the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the state to 282,435 since mid-March.

Almost 18,500 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 4,381 have died from complications.

Orange County leads Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases with 18,624 residents who have fallen ill.

Here’s the rundown throughout Central Florida so far:

Orange County: 18,937 cases, 564 hospitalizations, 83 deaths

Osceola County: 4,442 cases, 224 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

Seminole County: 4,466 cases, 207 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

Volusia County: 3,972 cases, 314 hospitalizations, 78 deaths

Brevard County: 3,510 cases, 207 hospitalizations, 29 deaths

Lake County: 2,645 cases, 148 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

Sumter County: 679 cases, 82 hospitalizations, 18 deaths

Orange County CARES Act portal will reopen Monday

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Orange County CARES Act portal will reopen Monday at 8 am.

The system will accept up to 10,000 new applications.

This could be the last time the portal opens to the public.



This could be the last time the portal opens to the public.

Residents with a confirmation number who have not been contacted by the county should not start another application as it will disqualify them.

2 Florida strip clubs shut down for violating COVID rules

