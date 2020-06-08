Your Monday Update: It Could Take Years for Airlines to Recover, What Numbers Should You Look For in Reopening, NASCAR Returns to Homestead in Race for First Responders

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



California was set to spend over $1 billion to prevent wildfires. Then came COVID-19

Lauren Sommer, NPR

With the coronavirus pandemic eroding state budgets across the country, many communities risk having this disaster make them less prepared for looming climate-driven disasters.

Still recovering from devastating wildfires, California was poised to spend billions of dollars to prepare for future fires and other extreme weather disasters. The infrastructure projects, designed to make communities and homes more resistant to wildfire, have long been overlooked, fire experts say.

But with a $54 billion budget deficit, the programs are being put on hold.

“It’s really a shame,” says Alexandra Syphard, a fire scientist at Sage Underwriters, a wildfire insurance company. “Obviously COVID has been a shame on so many different levels. We were ramping up to provide what I believe is one of the most progressive and important investments in terms of fire risk that there could be.”

With more than 25,000 homes and buildings lost over the last three years, California has focused recent spending on adding new firefighting crews and emergency response capacity. This year, the state planned on investing in something that could lessen the need for fire-fighting: “hardening” millions of homes to make them more resistant to burning.

Similar home-retrofitting programs, piloted in communities around the state, have been very popular.

“Up here in the mountains, a wood-shingled roof is another name for a matchbook,” says Bill Seavy, a homeowner in South Lake Tahoe.

Until a few years ago, Seavy had a wood-shingled roof, but he replaced it through a program that incentivized homeowners to install fire-resistant roofing. The local fire agency, the Lake Valley Fire Protection District, created the program after the 2007 Angora Fire, which destroyed almost 300 buildings and homes in the region.

“In Lake Tahoe, we’re vulnerable, and there’s three million people in California that live in areas like this where you’re vulnerable,” says Seavy. “So we’ve got to do everything we can.”

Through federal funding from FEMA, homeowners could get 70 percent of their costs covered for a replacement roof. Wood roofs can fuel the spread of wildfires by catching burning embers.

“Most homes are not burned by fires just marching up to them and burning them down,” says Syphard. “Most are destroyed because the fires are occurring during really high wind conditions and there tend to be these burning embers that can fly kilometers ahead of the fire front. And it’s these burning embers that tend to get into all the little nooks and crannies of a house.”

Even small fixes to a house can make a big difference, like putting mesh screens on attic vents or covering the eaves under a roof.

“Things that in particular would prevent embers from penetrating the house are super significant in making a difference between whether a home survives a fire or not,” says Syphard.

Last year, California lawmakers approved the first major statewide program for incentivizing such home-retrofits. In January, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $100 million in state and federal money to help homeowners replace roofs and make their homes more fire-resistant, particularly in low-income communities where upgrades may be out of reach for many.

But in May, Newsom proposed suspending the program, citing the need for deep budget cuts to offset the falling tax revenue from the economic downturn.

“We learned that in the Paradise fires, homes built or retrofitted with home-hardening materials and features often withstood the deadly flames and stood to live another day,” says California Assembly member Jim Wood, who authored the bill to create the program. “It is a sorry state when we refuse to acknowledge the importance, and financial benefits, of investing in prevention.”

Two other substantial climate initiatives were also put on hold in the Governor’s revised budget, which would have funded projects to prepare for fires, droughts, floods and sea level rise. Those include a $4.75 billion Climate Resilience Bond scheduled for the November ballot and $1 billion in state funding over five years for climate-related projects. State lawmakers are still trying to push ahead with a bill that would put a $7 billion climate and economic recovery bond on the ballot.

The wildfire funding left in California’s budget this year will likely go to firefighting and emergency response.

“We’re staring down the barrel of another intense wildfire season given how dry it was this winter,” says Wade Crowfoot, California’s Secretary for Natural Resources. “So we are anticipating actually having to juggle disaster response from different disasters.”

Supporters of the resiliency initiatives say spending money to prepare for disasters in advance is substantially more economical than waiting for them to hit.

“A dollar spent today saves you about six dollars in future emergencies,” says Kate Gordon, director of California’s Office of Planning and Research. “And if you think about that, it’s really logical. The cost of emergency response is enormous. Look at Paradise — rebuilding an entire town and relocating folks.”

State officials say they’re looking for other ways to fund climate preparation in hopes of preserving momentum after the recent disasters.

“We are retooling in real time to really continue to drive forward those same priorities, particularly climate resilience, in a more constrained fiscal environment,” says Crowfoot. “Our residents get it. Californians want us actually to do more to protect communities from impacts.”

California, like many states, is looking to federal stimulus funding to fill in the gaps, since climate-related projects could qualify as infrastructure spending. They’re also looking at partnerships with private industry.

“There is a moment at which this kind of economic disaster creates opportunity for thinking differently about how to build forward,” says Gordon. “Not to bounce back, but bounce forward.”

U.S. airlines add flights as demand increases, but recovery will take years

H. J Mai, NPR

U.S. airlines are boosting their flight schedules in preparation for the summer after experiencing an increase in customer demand, but returning to 2019 travel numbers will take years, according to an airline executive.

The coronavirus pandemic has completely disrupted the industry, with near empty flights and parked aircraft the most visible signs of trouble. However, the push to reopen the country has provided U.S. carriers with a glimmer of hope.

American Airlines on Thursday announced that it will increase the number of domestic flights next month. The airline said it is planning to fly more than 55% of its July 2019 domestic schedule next month after average daily passenger numbers increased from about 32,000 in April to more than 110,000 in late May.

Vasu Raja, American’s senior vice president of network strategy, told NPR that the decision to add more flights in July was driven by three factors — pent-up demand, reopening of states and positive customer feedback.

“If customers simply have options to go on travel, and if states continue to reopen on the course that they are at, it seems pretty reasonable that more demand will come back,” Raja said. “If indeed it doesn’t come back, our ability to go and reduce flying is a lot easier than it is to go and add it.”

The airline said next month’s capacity will represent about 40% of its July 2019 capacity. That’s up from 30% this month. Other U.S. carries are also adding flights.

United Airlines will reinstate flights at over 150 of its U.S and Canadian destinations next month, the company said in an email to NPR. The flights will boost the airline’s domestic capacity to 30% year over year. This month, the airline expects to operate at 23% of its June 2019 capacity. Low-cost carrier Frontier is adding 18 new routes to its summer schedule.

Bucking the trend is Atlanta-based Delta, which announced on Friday that it will suspend operations to 11 U.S. markets beginning July 8.

Despite the modest increases in flights and capacity, the airline industry faces a long road to recovery. In the week ending May 31, domestic flights averaged 54 passengers, a drop from typical ranges of between 80 and 100 passengers in January and February, but more than lows of just 17 passengers in late March and early April. Demand for future air travel is also down 82%, according to data collected by industry association Flights for America.

And air travel demand is expected to remain below 2019 levels until 2023, credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said in a recent report.

“That’s an entirely realistic expectation,” Raja told NPR. “We hope for it to be done faster. We do anticipate, for example, leisure demand to return sooner than business demand, and short-haul demand return sooner than long-haul demand. So there will be pockets where the demand recovery is certainly quite a lot faster than 2023, but in order to regain the 2019 levels of traffic, we are a number of years off.”

American Airlines reported a first-quarter net loss of $2.2 billion. In April, the airline received $5.8 billion in financial assistance through the government’s Payroll Support Program and said it expects to apply for a separate $4.75 billion loan from the U.S. Treasury Department. It is unclear whether the airline has already applied for the additional federal funds.

No matter how fast the industry will recover from the impact of the pandemic, changes are already afloat at many U.S. airlines.

American has already implemented several cost-saving measures, from accelerating the retirement of certain aircraft types to suspending nonessential hiring to implementing voluntary leave or early retirement programs. The airline will also announce a 30% reduction of its executive staff, Raja said.

“[American] is absolutely going to be smaller,” he said. “The airline is already making real decisions now that will change the airline forever. They are not going to be easy, but over the long haul, the idea behind it is to create an airline that’s capable of persevering through this crisis.”

What numbers should you look to for reassurance during Florida’s reopening?

Daniel Rivero, WRLN

Most of Florida is moving into phase two of reopening bars, movie theaters, and casinos. South Florida is re-opening more slowly. A question on many people’s minds is: is it safe to leave my home?

The day before Miami-Dade County reopened its retail and restaurants, the last thing you would hope to see happened: a sharp spike in cases of COVID-19. On May 15, there were 186 new cases. The next day 554. Governor Ron DeSantis addressed this in a press conference on that first day of re-opening. “Miami at their peak had had 500, but more recently had been about 150 and when they would go above that it was usually because of the Homestead prison. So we thought that maybe that was because of the prison outbreak. It turns out of the 500 cases reported yesterday from Miami, 400 of them were backlogged cases from three weeks ago,” DeSantis said. Governor DeSantis said take that number with a grain of salt. The numbers were old but they were only just being posted. “There is a test center not affiliated with the state who had been running tests, and they just now reported it,” DeSantis said. There you have it from the Governor himself. The numbers are not what they look like. But the numbers are all we have to look at. So considering that, what do the numbers mean? And how big a deal is it if they aren’t perfect? “It’s okay to have some imprecision with the data.” Mary Jo Trepka is a professor of epidemiology at Florida International University. She used to be the top epidemiologist for Miami-Dade County. During a pandemic, she says some amount of imperfection is expected. “As long as it’s more or less standard over time so that we can see are we overall decreasing, or are we overall increasing? A best practice would be you completely clean the data and you wait till it’s complete, you clean the data and you release it. But that wouldn’t happen for three months. And that would actually end up being a poor practice right? Because we need to make a decision today, not three months from now,” Trepka said. And Trepka says focusing on a single datapoint doesn’t tell the whole story. The problem with death counts is that they can be delayed several weeks before they show up in the data. The total case count only counts people being tested, so that doesn’t include people with no symptoms, who never bother to get tested. And data on people visiting emergency rooms with COVID-19 like symptoms? A lot of people don’t go to the hospital. Some have even died of COVID-19 at home, and don’t get counted. “Each one of these types of information has its weaknesses. In terms of being incomplete, or being delayed. So the whole picture includes all those pieces of information,” Trepka said. All of this can be confusing for people who are kind of like playing the “hokey pokey” with how to deal with the coronavirus. Well, there are some hard numbers that can be measured. And these are the things policy makers are paying attention to. Carlos Migoya is the CEO of Jackson Health System, the largest public health system in the state. “The most important one is the number of people in hospitals,” Migoya said. Migoya says the reason this number is so important is because it tracks how many serious cases of COVID-19 are out there, and the ability of hospitals to respond to them. The asymptomatic cases, to some degree, don’t matter as much. “And we saw the number around April 7th, April 10th peak. And then it flattened out for a long period of time. And then the numbers started coming down. And now the only time that the number goes up is when we have issues in a specific nursing home or multiple nursing homes,” Migoya said. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says this hospitalization number is absolutely critical for making decisions about when to open up restaurants, beaches, gyms and all the other parts of the economy. “That’s monitored everyday. And if we find that somehow there’s some kind of an uptick in the number of infections none of this is written in stone, it’s written on paper. It can be rescinded,” Gimenez said. But this absolutely critical number of hospitalizations? There’s a little problem with it. That information is not publicly available. Mayor Gimenez in Miami-Dade has made the county’s hospitalization data public. But for the rest of the state? “The emergency managers have that information, the general public doesn’t,” Trepka said. Again, epidemiologist Mary Jo Trepka. “That is being used by the policy makers to decide what to do. Because the big issue is are we keeping COVID-19 under control enough that the healthcare system can handle it?” So in short, just be aware that none of these numbers are perfect. When it comes to reopening, the state of Florida is asking for your trust.

NASCAR race in Homestead will have live audience for first time since March

Daniel Rivero, WLRN

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic brought a state of emergency to South Florida, a major sporting event will feature a live audience.

About a thousand members of the military and first responders will be allowed to watch a NASCAR Race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway next Sunday. Their family members also will be able to attend. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez approved a plan to host the event over the weekend. Tickets will not be available for sale to the general public, but it does mark the beginning of the return for NASCAR racing. The event in South Dade will be the first race to have fans in the stands since March. Some NASCAR races have been held, but they’ve been in front of empty stands.

