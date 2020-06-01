Your Monday Update: I-4 Shut Down By Protesters, Hurricane Season and the Coronavirus, and MLS Players Agree to Salary Cuts

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Protesters Shut Down I-4 In Orlando, Police Use Tear Gas

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Protests continued in Orlando Sunday, with hundreds marching through the streets of the city.

Demonstrations are being held across the US after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Protesters in Orlando marched from Lake Eola to the Orlando Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon, where they chanted “George Floyd, say his name,” “Hands up, don’t shoot,” and “No justice, no peace,” as police wearing riot gear looked on.

Curfews, protests continue in Orlando

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Both Orlando and Orange County mayors announced that they would be enacting a curfew in unincorporated Orange County and the City of Orlando from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily until further notice.

Over the weekend, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested at the protests in downtown Orlando.

Another six people were arrested on the 408, and another eight were arrested in connection with vandalism of stores near The Mall at Millenia.

These protests are part of a larger nationwide movement which appears to be picking up momentum.

Here in Central Florida, protests continue at the Windermere home of former police officer Derek Chauvin, and other protests are planned in Orlando this week.

Coronavirus, hurricane season collide as planners prepare for dual emergencies

James Bruggers and Amy Green, InsideClimate News and WMFE

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season starts today, and federal scientists expect storms to be more frequent and powerful. Two named storms already formed in the Atlantic this spring before the official start of the season. As Florida and other coastal states plan for hurricanes, they are confronting troubling new public safety calculations because of the novel coronavirus.

There’s now a chance for one disaster to layer upon another. Many lives could be lost: first, from powerful winds, storm surges and flooding, and then through the spread of the coronavirus in cramped public shelters following mass evacuations. Evacuees might pass the virus to friends and relatives who take them in, or get infected themselves in those new surroundings.

“The risks are significant,” said David Abramson, a professor at New York University’s College of Global Public Health, whose research examines the health consequences of hurricanes. “A lot of hurricane events lead to evacuations and displacements” without much time to build in social distancing safeguards, he said.

Checkpoints keeping out visitors come down in the Florida Keys

The Associated Press

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Checkpoints leading into the Florida Keys are coming down two months after being set up to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. The checkpoints that are coming down early Monday were put in place in March to keep out tourists from entering the chain of islands in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. More than 18,750 cars coming from the mainland were turned away because drivers did not present the proper paperwork that showed they either worked or lived in the Florida Keys. With four deaths attributed to COVID-19, the Florida Keys has had about 110 coronavirus cases. Launch gives spectators pride, reprieve from troubled times The Associated Press TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — For many spectators along Florida’s Space Coast, the launch of two astronauts into orbit was a welcome accomplishment. Saturday’s launch also was a reprieve from weeks of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and economic worries. 🚀👨🏼‍🚀 For the first time in history, @NASA_Astronauts launched to the @Space_Station from American soil in a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft. Relive our #LaunchAmerica mission with @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug: https://t.co/20CMS9UshG pic.twitter.com/B9Vf18f9yv — NASA (@NASA) June 1, 2020 Many spectators watching Saturday had been there just days earlier for the first attempt Wednesday, which was scrubbed at the last minute due to the weather. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NASA had tried to discourage people from coming for the launch of astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. European Union leaders urge U.S. to remain in WHO Officials with the European Union are urging President Trump to rethink his recently announced plans to pull the United States from the World Health Organization. The president told reporters on Friday of his intentions to immediately cut ties with the international health agency. On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, called on Trump to reconsider his plans, saying “actions that weaken international results” during the coronavirus pandemic “must be avoided.” “The WHO needs to continue being able to lead the international response to pandemics, current and future,” said von der Leyen and Borrell in a joint statement. “For this, the participation and support of all is required and very much needed.” The officials also note that the members of the WHO had agreed earlier this month to review lessons learned from the pandemic response. In April, Trump temporarily halted U.S. funding for the WHO and accused it of “mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.” He’s also claimed that China has too much influence over the agency. Then on May 18, Trump gave the United Nations agency 30 days to make substantial changes or face the U.S. funding cuts becoming permanent. Trump’s Friday announcement happened less than two weeks after that ultimatum. The WHO had no comment on Trump’s announcement, but health ministers and member states expressed disappointment in the retreat of the agency’s largest single donor. South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize called the decision “unfortunate.” “Certainly, when faced with a serious pandemic, you want all nations in the world to be particularly focused … on one common enemy,” Mkhize told reporters. Quoting German media, The Associated Press reports that the country’s foreign minister said Trump’s plan sends the “wrong signal at the wrong time.” “The number of people infected worldwide is increasing and the crisis is spreading,” Heiko Maas told the Funke media group. “We can’t tear down the dike in the middle of the flood and build a new one.” The BBC reports a spokesperson for the United Kingdom reaffirmed that country’s commitment to the WHO. “Coronavirus is a global challenge and the World Health Organization has an important role to play in leading the international health response. We have no plans to withdraw our funding,” the spokesperson said. Cleanup, curfew and injuries following unrest in Florida The Associated Press FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Deputies are recovering from injuries, nightly curfews have been issued and the cleanup of smashed store windows is taking place around Florida following a night of unrest throughout the state’s cities. Saturday’s unrest followed protests in response to the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said an unnamed deputy was either stabbed or slashed in the neck and was taken to a hospital for treatment Saturday evening. In Tampa, two deputies were injured from a firework and a thrown object. A Moment on the Farm Latino USA, NPR South Texas is known for commercial agriculture, with its vast fields of sugarcane, citrus, and vegetables. And most of that food goes far beyond the Rio Grande Valley. But one immigrant family from El Salvador is doing something different: Everything they grow stays near home. The COVID-19 pandemic is a moment in which our broader food supply chains have been challenged—dairy farmers dumping unused milk, farmers plowing over produce, meatpacking plants closing, and grocery store shelves running empty. In some communities, that means people are now turning to smaller, local farms for their produce. One of those farms is run by the Hernández family in Edinburg, Texas. Their farm, Nature’s Heartland has a mission to sustain its community with healthy pesticide-free produce, and has been a regular at local farmers’ markets for years.

MLS players agree to salary cuts, possible tournament

The Associated Press

The Major League Soccer Players Association agreed to concessions for this season, including across-the-board salary cuts, while also agreeing to play in a proposed tournament in Orlando, Florida.

The proposal, made public by the union Sunday night, will now be sent back to the league for approval by team owners.

The MLS season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams had played just two games of the season.

Launch provides Trump moment of triumph during difficult week

The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is celebrating the first launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

The president marveled at the power of the rocket ship and the danger faced by its passengers as they soared into the stratosphere and provided the nation a moment of triumph.

The rocket sailing majestically through the sky was a jarring contrast with violent protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody and a rising death toll from the coronavirus outbreak.

