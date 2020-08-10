Your Monday Update: Orange County Votes on Eviction Diversion Program, More Florida Inmates Test Positive for Coronavirus, Florida’s COVID-19 Case Numbers Dip

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



University of Central Florida parent hotline opens Monday

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The University of Central Florida has opened up a Parents as Teachers hotline for families experiencing challenges transitioning to virtual learning this fall.

College of Community Innovation and Education Dean Pamela Sissi Caroll says parents can call or email the service with K-12 subject area-related questions.

“So, if I’m a parent and if I have a question about an algebra problem for instance. I can call in and I may speak with someone who says, ‘well I’m not an algebra expert, but I’ll send it to someone who is’. And she’ll call you back within 24 hours.”

Carroll says parents can also ask to be connected with a specialist in special education and behavioral health.

The service is free and a response is usually on the way within 24 hours of the request unless it’s made after 5 p.m. on a Friday.

Meet the medical professionals playing classical music together online

Lulu Garcia-Navarro, NPR

When cases of the coronavirus spiked in March, doctors and nurses across the country found themselves overwhelmed with work.

The shutdown also took away an important creative outlet for a special breed of medical professional: classical musicians. That’s why John Masko, a symphony conductor in Boston, founded the National Virtual Medical Orchestra, giving those in the medical field a chance to perform and connect with each other.

“I kept hearing from musician after musician from our ensemble [about] how much they wish they were playing,” Masko says.

Medical orchestras are not a new phenomenon.

Masko says that the concept has exploded over the last couple decades, but that the sphere’s fast growth had led to fragmentation and that few ensembles knew about each other or were in close contact. That’s changed now with everyone forced online.

“Medical musicians around the country are discovering each other and many are reconnecting with old friends,” Masko says. “We’ve had that happen through our ensemble already.”

Dr. Erica Hardy — an infectious disease specialist in Providence, R.I. — plays violin in the orchestra. She says that health care workers turning to music-making shouldn’t be an incongruous idea.

Orange County Commission will vote on an eviction diversion program Monday

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

The Orange County Commission will vote on an eviction diversion program today.

The program looks to spend $20 million dollars in CARES Act funding with the Orange County Bar Association to help residents facing evictions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in Florida through September 1.

However, the ban only applies to Florida residents facing eviction because of hardships from COVID-19.

Thousands of Florida inmates, staff members test positive for coronavirus

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

In Florida prisons, more than 12,000 inmates and 2,000 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At least 59 inmates and two staff members have died.

Jimmy Baiardi, a leader with the Florida Police Benevolent Association, says that state prisons have become a very difficult workplace for corrections officers.

“I’ve talked to hundreds of officers from across the state. And the best way to express their current situation is a living hell.”

Baiardi says they’re short-staffed, working for longer hours and on days off, and living with the fear of catching the virus or bringing it home.

The Florida Department of Corrections has announced special measures at prisons with outbreaks. They include mask wearing, isolation, cleaning and broad-based testing.

But Baiardi says the officers – just like the inmates’ families – don’t think the department has a handle on it.

Statewide early voting begins as Florida grapples with coronavirus

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Statewide in-person early voting is underway in Florida as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

While some counties already opened early voting sites, by law Saturday was the day all 67 counties had to begin in-person voting ahead of the Aug. 18 primary.

There are no statewide races on the ballot, but voters are picking nominees for Congress and the Legislature as well as local offices.

In-person turnout appears to be light, but vote-by-mail ballots have become popular as COVID-19 continues to plague the state.

Vote-by-mail ballots cast have already exceeded the 2016 primary with another 10 days for people to return them.

Mask communication

Planet Money, NPR

Getting people to wear a mask during the pandemic is the group project of our lives — one that we pass or fail based on participation.

But not everyone wants to wear one.

Why is that? And is there anything we can do to convince them? We turn to behavioral economics for some tips.

It turns out getting someone to wear a mask has a lot to do with how you ask, and when, and who does the asking.

Without federal protections, farm workers risk coronavirus infection to harvest crops

Victoria Knight, NPR

It’s a busy time for the tomato-producing farms in eastern Tennessee. Farms have staffed up with hundreds of workers, most of whom are Latino. Some live locally. Others are migrant workers who travel from farm to farm, chasing the summer growing seasons. Still others come from Mexico or Central America on temporary agricultural visas to work at certain farms.

But, this year, the season is taking place under a cloud of coronavirus worries that, for these agricultural workers, hit close to home.

“Almost every part of the process for picking tomatoes needs to be considered in light of COVID-19,” says Ken Silver, an associate professor of environmental health at East Tennessee State University, who studies migrant worker health on Tennessee tomato farms.

After all, the workers live in close quarters, sleeping in bunk beds, and sharing bathrooms and kitchens. They ride crowded buses to fields and often work in groups. And even though farm employees are deemed essential workers, they often don’t have health insurance or paid sick leave.

Farms have already reported outbreaks among hundreds of workers in states that include California, Washington, Florida and Michigan.

And yet, the federal government has not established any enforceable rules either to protect farmworkers from the coronavirus or to instruct employers what to do when their workers get sick. While migrant worker advocacy groups say this allows farms to take advantage of their workers and increase their risk of exposure to the coronavirus, farms say they’re doing what they can to protect workers with the limited resources they have, while also getting their crops harvested.

Florida’s coronvirus stats dip: 77 deaths, 6,229 new cases

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is seeing a decline in reported coronavirus deaths and new cases. The state reported Sunday that there were 77 fatalities and 6,229 new cases.

That compares to 187 new deaths and 8,502 confirmed cases reported Saturday. Still, the average number of deaths reported over the last seven days is 158.

The number of hospitalizations due to the virus crept up slightly. The state reported 6,857 patients were being treated in hospitals because of the virus, compared to 6,836 the day before.

As the state grappled with the pandemic, hundreds of early voting sites were open across the state. On Saturday, more than 40,000 people cast ballots in person ahead of the Sept. 18 primary.

Florida Rep. Shevrin Jones denied ability to donate plasma at his own event, due to FDA policy

Jessica Bakeman, WLRN

Rep. Shevrin Jones is the first — and only — out, gay, Black member of the Legislature.

He’s also a survivor of COVID-19. He, his brother and his parents — his dad is West Park Mayor Eric Jones — all recovered from the coronavirus and planned to donate their plasma. But the FDA’s long-standing and controversial policy banning most gay men from giving blood stopped Jones from making the donation. The rule dates back to 1983 and is rooted in fears over the AIDS crisis. It’s been revised over the years — at this point, men who have had sex with men in the last three months are banned. In a text, Jones called his deferral an “obvious discriminatory act” and said of the experience: “Painful is an understatement.” His family members and 20 others donated plasma during the event in Hollywood.

A parade and provisions for early learning providers

Tom Flanigan, WFSU

Staff at the Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend’s Tallahassee headquarters were busy on Saturday. They gave out classroom supplies and other provisions to the region’s 250 early learning providers. The event mood was upbeat. But Association of Early Leaning Coalition’s Executive Director Erin Smeltzer said these are uncertain times. “There are a multitude of issues: low enrollment, low supplies, families and teachers not feeling safe. Trying to balance out between making sure families have what they need, but also how we keep everyone safe. Providers are really living that dilemma right now.” There are thirty regional Early Learning Coalitions throughout Florida. They provide educational services to families of young children while supporting families’ ability to work.

DeSantis encourages parental choice for school sports

Regan McCarthy, WFSU