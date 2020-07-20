Your Monday Update: Families of Coleman Prison Inmates Protest Living Conditions, Mask Orders Take Effect in Stores, Emergency Rooms Are Full As Cases Surge

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Coleman family members protest living conditions in prison during pandemic

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

About 40 family members of inmates – waving signs and wearing masks – protested outside the Coleman prison complex in Sumter County Saturday afternoon.

They are worried about a COVID-19 outbreak there.

Thammy Castro came up from Miami with her grandfather to support her aunt, an inmate at Coleman’s minimum security camp. Family members say the outbreak there is worse than reported.

“There’s 50 percent of them contaminated. Tomorrow it could be 70, the day after 80, 90, until they’re all contaminated. And what are they waiting for? For someone to die?”

As of Sunday evening, the Federal Bureau of Prisons counted 188 active cases and one death among inmates at four different Coleman prisons. At least 52 staff members have tested positive.

Organizer Miguel Inda-Romera of Miami says they want better food for the inmates, better medical care and release for more of the sick or vulnerable.

Virginia poultry workers see victory in new COVID-19 protection rules

Lulu Garcia-Navarro, NPR

The employees who work in the poultry plants on the Eastern Shore of Virginia are accustomed to long hours and some of the most grueling work in the country — work that has grown uniquely dangerous amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Many of these workers came to the United States from Guatemala and Mexico, and are not used to having their voices heard. That is, until this past Wednesday, when one of their demands was answered.

Virginia became the first state in the nation last week to require businesses to protect workers from the coronavirus. The state’s new emergency temporary standards obligate businesses to give out personal protective equipment, mandate social distancing guidelines and put in place response plans and training for workers, among other measures. Companies risk up to $130,000 in penalties if they are found to be in violation of the guidelines.

“Workers should not have to sacrifice their health and safety to earn a living, especially not during a pandemic,” the state’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, said in a statement on Wednesday. “In the face of federal inaction, Virginia has stepped up to protect workers from COVID-19, creating the nation’s first enforceable workplace safety requirements.”

International students can study in the U.S. this fall — if they can get here

Elissa Nadworny, NPR

There’s a lot Andy Tu was looking forward to as a freshman at Claremont McKenna College, a small private college in California.

He imagined having intellectual debates on the quad and meeting “highly motivated, open-minded friends.”

Coming from an environment that’s “intolerant of unconventional ideas,” he says he was looking forward to being able to express himself freely on campus. He’d even been daydreaming about learning how to surf.

But every morning he wakes up at home in Shanghai, he feels like that iconic American freshman year is slipping further and further away.

“This uncertainty is making me anxious,” he says, “I’m really concerned.”

Due to the pandemic, many international students who are starting a graduate program or their freshman year, like Tu, face a series of hurdles — travel restrictions, limited flights and closed U.S. consulate offices — that make it incredibly difficult to start the fall semester at U.S. colleges.

That’s despite a reprieve last week, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement agreed to allow international students to stay in the country even if their schools opted for online-only learning in the fall.

More retail chains require face masks in stores across Florida and the United States

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

More than eleven retail chains will require facial coverings in stores starting this week.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohls, Sam’s Club, Schnuck Markets, Walgreens and Walmart’s policy will require shoppers to cover up on Monday.

Kroger, Publix and Home Depot will put similar rules in place on Tuesday and Wednesday and Target will wait until August 1 to join them.

More than 20 states have mandated the use of face masks in public places. Florida is not on that list.

As virus surges in some US states, emergency rooms swamped

The Associated Press

Patients struggling to breathe are being placed on ventilators in some emergency wards since intensive care units are full, and the near-constant care they require is overtaxing workers who also are treating more typical ER cases.

Some patients have been moved into hallways, and nurses are working extra shifts. A fast-rising tide of new coronavirus cases is flooding emergency rooms in parts of the United States.

In Florida, hospitals say they are in desperate need of remdesivir to treat patients who are filling beds. The governor announced 30,000 vials of the drug were being shipped to the state.

The medication has been shown to shorten average hospitalization times.

Miami-Dade to provide hotel isolation rooms to families fighting COVID-19 infections

Jenny Staletovich, WLRN

Miami-Dade County is expanding a program to provide isolation rooms at hotels to the general public dealing with COVID-19 infections in families. The rooms had been available to first responders, healthcare workers, people who are homeless and patients referred by the department of health. But Miami-Dade Mayor Carols Gimenez says the rooms have been largely unused. “Our frustration has been that we haven’t had enough people take advantage of it. We’ve relayed this to the hospitals. We relay this to the Department of Health. We need to get more of these patients into these hotel rooms so that we can stop the community spread.” People can now call directly to request a room. They can get a room if they need to isolate themselves from infected family members, if they’re waiting for test results or if they themselves are infected. Up to 400 more rooms are now available. Gimenez says a spike in cases among 18- to 34-year-olds is putting multi-generational families at risk. “For everybody that we put into a hotel room to self isolate, we probably can stop the spread to three, four, five people in that house. It also depends on the situation. It could be that we isolate the more vulnerable members of that household and get them away from the household where that individual lives.” To find out about the rooms, call 305-614-1716. WNBA players adjusting to life in their Florida bubble The Associated Press Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm says the WNBA bubble is part summer camp, part Olympic village and part college campus. The league has all 12 of its teams at a single site, the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The WNBA hopes teams will be able to play a full 22-game schedule there amid the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks into the experiment, players and coaches have been adjusting to their temporary homes. Players were given the option of living in villas with teammates or by themselves in hotel rooms. Each team was given two golf carts and they are usually parked in front of the villas. Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus The Associated Press DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jack Nicklaus says he and wife Barbara tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic. He says he had a sore throat and a cough, while Barbara had no symptoms of COVID-19. Both turned 80 earlier this year. Nicklaus says given their age, they were “a couple of the lucky ones.” Nicklaus says they have tested positive for antibodies. He has said he would shake the hand of whoever wins his tournament Sunday. But he says if the player doesn’t want to, that would be OK.

Manatee superintendent: school reopening plans could be in jeopardy unless more is done to halt spread

Kerry Sheridan, WUSF

Like school districts across the state, Manatee County is working to reopen schools next month. But as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb, Manatee Schools Superintendent Cynthia Saunders says those plans could be in jeopardy, unless more is done to stop the spread of the virus. “And if we don’t come together with complying with the health recommendations, then it could very well be that we’re not going to be able to have school daily brick and mortar, face to face.” The Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis last week, asking him to rethink the state’s order to reopen schools next month. The letter says the rate of positive COVID tests statewide has been 14 percent over the past two weeks, and it needs to be at three to five percent before schools can open safely. NBA going with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers The Associated Press LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly. The NBA is tweaking the rules, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes in the first exhibition for all teams. The second and third exhibitions will be played with standard timing. The change for those initial games is for several reasons. One is not wanting to overly tax players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games. Another is because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.

State economist: predicted drop in Florida tourism is ‘mind-boggling’

