Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Weekend Covid Numbers Push Total Cases Over 840,000

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Florida’s weekend case tally pushes cumulative cases to more than 840,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 6,641 new coronavirus cases in the latest data reported Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 843,897. It’s the highest single day total in the last two weeks.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 17,333 people statewide, including 212 non-residents. Percent positivity for new cases Saturday was 6.23%, one day after the state reported an 8.27% positivity rate for new cases.

Orange County, which has the most cases of any Central Florida county, has reported 48,729 cases and 591 deaths.

Hospitalizations statewide are ticking up. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,899 hospitalizations for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. On October 30th the agency reported 2,349 hospitalizations, and for months that number had been in the low 2000s.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz And State House Representative Geraldine Thompson Test Positive for COVID-19

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Two Central Florida lawmakers announced positive COVID-19 tests this weekend. Republican U.S. House Representative Mike Waltz and Democratic State House Representative Geraldine Thompson both announced positive diagnoses in separate statements. Read more here.

Coronavirus Positivity Rate Rises in Orange County, As Residents Let Health Precautions Slip

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The two-week coronavirus positivity rate for Orange County rose to 6 percent Friday from 5.4 percent on Monday. Orange County Health Department Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu said some of these cases could possibly be linked to Halloween. Read more here.

Unemployment Drops, But Pandemic Surge Clouds Hopes For Recovery

Scott Horsley, NPR

U.S. employers added 638,000 jobs last month, as the economy continued its slow recovery from the coronavirus recession. Job growth slowed for the fourth month in a row. Read more here.