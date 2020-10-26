 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Florida’s COVID-Related Death Toll Climbs to 16,449 Residents

by (WMFE)

Photo: jeshoots

Florida’s coronavirus death toll climbs to 16,449 residents

Danielle Prieur, 90.7 News

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,377 new coronavirus cases and 20 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases to 782,013 and the total number of deaths to 16,652 people, including non-residents, since the start of the pandemic.

Orange County continues to lead counties in central Florida with the most coronavirus cases, adding 200 new coronavirus cases today but no new deaths.

Since mid-March, 45,242 residents in the county have gotten sick with the virus.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

 

‘Incredibly Scary’: Single Moms Fear Falling Through Holes In Pandemic Safety Net

Chris Arnold, NPR

Nellie Riether, a single mom from Ringwood, N.J., faces a stark choice: raid her retirement savings or uproot her kids from home and move in with her sister. “To be honest, it’s mortifying and embarrassing at 46 years old to say I’m going to have to move in with my sister,” she says. “Emotionally, it’s a bit of a failure.” Read more here. 

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump assured supporters at weekend rallies that “we’re rounding the turn” on the coronavirus at the same time cases are spiking and the news broke that the vice president’s top aide is now infected. Read more here.

Thanksgiving In The Time Of COVID-19: To Grandmother’s House Or No?

April Fulton, NPR

It’s time to gather the family together for the talk. Not that talk — the talk about what to do for Thanksgiving this year as the pandemic rolls on. Read more here.

Pence’s Chief Of Staff Has The Coronavirus. Pence Will Continue To Campaign

Franco Ordoñez, NPR 

Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, making him the closest aide to Pence and the latest senior White House official to contract the virus. Read more here. 


