Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Florida Resident Deaths Pass 16,000

More than 16,000 Florida residents have died from COVID-19

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 1,766 coronavirus cases and reported 54 new fatalities from COVID-19 Monday. Some 16,021 residents and 201 non-residents have died from COVID-19.

The state’s total number of coronavirus cases has reached 756,727.

The percent positive rate for new cases was 4.86%.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,057 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Hospitalizations have fallen since peaking in late July.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Florida’s Mullen joins players in testing positive for virus

The Associated Press

Florida football coach Dan Mullen says he has tested positive for COVID-19. His announcement came one week after he repeatedly said he wanted 90,000 fans packed inside Florida Field amid a pandemic. Read more here.

Interview: Ocala mom filed lawsuit, attempting to block Trump rally

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

An Ocala mother of three filed a lawsuit trying to block a Trump campaign rally from being held Oct. 16 at the Ocala International Airport. Chanae Jackson’s lawsuit claimed the rally is a case of reckless endangerment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Listen to the interview here.

OCPS Superintendent Jenkins Says It’s Unclear Whether LaunchED Will Continue Past December

Danielle Prieur, WMFE



Jenkins said the decision to continue with virtual learning will come from the Florida Department of Education. She said December is when Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s executive order requiring an online option expires. Read more here.

Florida Unemployment Rate Up to 7.6 Percent

Tom Urban, WLRN

Florida posted a 7.6 percent unemployment rate in September, a slight uptick as the state’s hospitality and tourism industries continue to face long-term struggles during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.