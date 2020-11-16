Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More Than 4,660 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths In Residents

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida Reports More Than 4,660 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths in Residents

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,663 new coronavirus cases and 41 new coronavirus-related deaths in residents on Monday.

That brings the total number of cases to 877,340 in residents and the death toll to 17,559 people in the state since the start of the pandemic.

More than 52,000 people in the state have been hospitalized.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases, adding 313 coronavirus cases today for a total of 51,888 cases since mid-March.

Overall, the state reported a 7.95 percent positivity rate.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

Eleven Bars in Orlando Weren’t Following Coronavirus Health Precautions This Weekend: Here’s What Strike Teams Found

Danielle Prieur, WMFE



Patrons and owners at the bars were not following CDC recommendations around social distancing and mask wearing. Read more here.

Salvation Army: Help Us ‘Rescue Christmas’ For Families During Difficult Year

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

In Ocala, at least, it’s time to start thinking about holiday giving. Read more here.

Socially Distanced Santa Visiting Tampa Area Malls Amid Pandemic

Courtney Holland, WUSF

From canceled trick-or-treating plans to Thanksgiving get-togethers without grandparents, the coronavirus is changing holiday celebrations for children. Read more here.

Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Shines In Clinical Trial

A second COVID-19 vaccine now also appears highly effective in preventing illness following exposure to the virus that causes the disease. Read more here.