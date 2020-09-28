Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports Fewer Than A Thousand New Coronavirus Cases, Single-Digit COVID-19 Related Deaths

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The latest on coronavirus:

The Florida Department of Health reported 738 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-19 related resident deaths on Monday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 701,302 coronavirus cases in the state. More than 43,600 people have been hospitalized and 14,037 residents have died.

Orange County recorded 34 new coronavirus cases on Monday for a total of 39,540 resident cases since mid-March. More than 1,330 people have been hospitalized in the county and 444 people have died.

Elsewhere in Central Florida, here’s the rundown so far:

Osceola County: 12,374 resident cases, 638 hospitalizations, 145 deaths

Seminole County: 8,975 resident cases, 648 hospitalizations, 209 deaths

Volusia County: 10,764 resident cases, 804 hospitalizations, 239 deaths

Brevard County: 8,821 resident cases, 795 hospitalizations, 293 deaths

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Counties Make Changes To Business Rules After Governor’s Latest Order

Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN

Restaurants in Florida can now operate at a minimum 50 percent capacity. That’s under a new executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday.

Florida Police Break Up Big College Parties As Virus Spreads

The Associated Press

As coronavirus cases spike among Florida State University students, local police say they broke up a party at an off-campus student apartment complex that involved about 700 vehicles and more than 1,000 attendees.

Nearly Two-Thirds Of U.S. Households Struck By COVID-19 Face Financial Trouble

Blake Farmer, NPR

COVID-19 has caused widespread damage to the economy — so wide that it can be easy to overlook how unevenly households are suffering.

CVS, Walgreens Offer Flu Shots Via Walk-In or Appointment

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

People can schedule their vaccination by going to the drug stores’ websites. CVS Regional Director Ahmed Velez says it’s important to get protected ahead of the flu season.

Demings Disappointed With Communication About Order To Reopen Businesses

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says he’s disappointed with the lack of communication from the Governor’s office over his order to reopen businesses.