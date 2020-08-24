Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Cumulative Cases Over 600,000 But Daily Case Count Continues To Decline

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida DOH Reports 2,086 New Coronavirus Cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The total number of cases for the State of Florida since the start of the pandemic is now 602,829, after the state passed the 600,000 mark over the weekend.

The number of new cases is declining, with almost 3,000 new cases reported Sunday and just over 2,000 on Monday.

Florida hit a peak on July 15th, when more than 15,000 cases were reported. The Department of Health reported 72 deaths of Florida residents, bringing the death count to 10,397. Non resident deaths stand at 137.

Out of 40,532 people tested the day before, 2,086 were positive for COVID-19, for a percent positive rate of just over five per cent.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Florida passes 600,000 coronavirus cases

The number of cases of coronavirus in Florida surpassed 600,000 on Sunday, an increase of 100,000 in just over two weeks. Click here to read more.

How starving public health fueled a COVID fire in Florida

Staffing and funding for Public Health fell faster and further in the Sunshine State than elsewhere in the country, leaving it especially unprepared for the worst health crisis in a century. Read more here.

Florida reported mixed statistics on the coronavirus outbreak Saturday

The state again recorded more than 100 deaths Saturday but also saw its number of infections and hospitalizations continue falling. Click here to read more.

Pandemic costs Florida hospitals billions

Florida hospitals say they’ve collectively lost nearly $4 billion in the past four months because of the coronavirus. Click here to read more.