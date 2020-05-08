Your Friday Update: Woods, Mickelson Donate $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief, Disney Springs Set to Reopen Before Parks, Local Ballet Company Salutes Frontline Workers

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Woods, Mickelson, QBs to donate $10 million to virus relief

The Associated Press

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — The televised golf match involving Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and two of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks is raising $10 million for COVID-19 relief. Turner Sports is producing the May 24 event that will be simulcast on its networks, including TNT and TBS. Woods and Peyton Manning will take on Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club. The match is the second time live golf will be on TV since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the PGA Tour and other tours around the world. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are part of a charity match May 17 at nearby Seminole.

NFL has plan for reopening, some NBA players can practice in team facilities this week

The Associated Press

The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15. Commissioner Roger Goodell mapped out several phases of protocols in a memo obtained by The Associated Press. The first phase to deal with the coronavirus pandemic would involve a limited number of non-player personnel. That number initially would be 50% of the non-player employees and up to a total of 75 on any single day being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number. The NBA says some players can voluntarily return to their team practice facilities beginning on Friday amid some very specific conditions. However, players can congregate only in places where local and state governments have signed off on such openings. It’s unclear how many players will be back on the floor when the league ban gets lifted. Positive tests during individual training or practices could delay or destroy plans for games.

First death of detainee in an ICE detention center from COVID-19

Max Rivlin-Nadler, NPR

A 57-year-old Salvadoran man who was held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in California died from COVID-19 on Wednesday. It is the first confirmed death from the disease of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee in an ICE detention center. Carlos Escobar-Mejia had been in ICE custody since Jan. 10, when he was stopped in a car by the Border Patrol in Chula Vista. Before then, he had been living in the United States for 40 years. He was denied bond by an immigration court judge on April 15, because he was considered a “flight risk.” By that time, several employees and detainees at Otay Mesa had already tested positive for COVID-19. Escobar-Mejia was on a list that a federal judge last week ordered ICE to compile of those considered medically vulnerable and eligible for immediate release. But by the time the list was compiled, Escobar-Mejia was already hospitalized. He died early Wednesday at Paradise Valley Hospital in National City, Calif. “Despite what the government might say, and despite what the government did in this case, immigration detention is civil detention. It’s not necessary, and it should have never been a death sentence for this person,” said Monika Langarica, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of San Diego and Imperial Counties. Last month, the ACLU sued ICE in federal court for the release of medically vulnerable detainees at the detention center. The ACLU has been pushing ICE to expedite its release of detainees at Otay Mesa. But as of Monday, only two detainees deemed medically vulnerable had been released from the detention center. A status hearing in the case is set for Friday. In a statement on Escobar-Mejia’s death, ICE wrote that the agency “is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases.” As of Thursday morning, there are 140 confirmed cases at the facility, which is holding 629 ICE detainees. Otay Mesa has not accepted new ICE detainees since April 2. CoreCivic, the private company that runs the facility, has said it has followed CDC guidelines and protocols for containing the spread of the virus. But detainees there have complained of not being given enough space to “socially distance” inside the facility or protective devices like clean masks to stop the spread of the disease. Several have launched hunger strikes to protest their conditions. CoreCivic initially asked detainees to sign waivers in exchange for masks. The waivers freed the company from liability if they were to contract COVID-19 while wearing a mask. After several detainees refused to sign, CoreCivic stopped requiring detainees to sign the waiver. Last month, activists and advocates delivered hundreds of masks to the detention center to help protect detainees. ICE didn’t accept the donations. CDC guidance for reopening schools, child care and summer camps is leaked Anya Kamenetz, NPR No field trips. No game rooms. No teddy bears. These are some of the CDC’s guidelines for reopening schools, childcare centers and day camps safely in places where coronavirus cases are on the decline. The guidance, which also covers restaurants, churches and other public places, was obtained by The Associated Press, which reports that the White House tried to keep it from coming to light. The New York Times quoted Mark Meadows, the chief of staff, as being concerned that the guidelines were “overly prescriptive.” The CDC does not have authority to enforce its guidance, which is intended for public information only; the actual policy decisions are up to state and local governments. Schools are closed through the end of the school year throughout much of the country, with the exception of Montana, which welcomed a handful of students back this week. Child care protocols are different in different states. But millions of parents need child care so they can work, and socialization and stimulation for children who have been confined to home by lockdowns for weeks on end. This is the guidance that summer camps and day cares have been waiting for to make decisions about reopening safely. The guidance says that where coronavirus is spreading rapidly, child care should only serve the children of essential workers. This is the case today in much of the country, which the guidelines refer to as “Phase 1”. In Phase 2, programs can expand to serve all children with enhanced social distancing measures, and in Phase 3, with a lower risk, social distancing will continue. Recommended measures include: Handwashing; Cloth masks for staff; Regular disinfection of all surfaces; Six-foot distance “if possible,” head-to-toe positioning with bedding; As much outdoor air as possible — open windows, fans; Restricting mixing of groups; Restricting visitors, and staggering dropoffs and pickups to reduce contact among parents; Limiting sharing of materials like art supplies or toys. Disinfecting them in between use.; Avoiding soft toys that can’t be easily disinfected; Not using common areas like dining halls or playgrounds if possible. If it is necessary, stagger visits and disinfect in between; Adjust operations based on local health data; Monitor absenteeism. The guidelines also emphasize keeping attendance at such programs local, to limit children bringing the disease from high to low transmission areas.

Disney World restaurant, entertainment complex to reopen

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World plans to reopen its restaurant and entertainment area later this month, though the theme parks and hotels will remain closed. Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon posted Thursday on the official Disney Parks Blog that the area will reopen May 20 with enhanced safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures include increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members. The post didn’t say which businesses would open first. Walt Disney World closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Via Facebook, Miami City Ballet salutes America’s frontline COVID-19 workers

Christine DiMattei, WLRN

The rehearsals were a true illustration of the COVID-19-inspired motto “Alone Together.”

Through Zoom videoconferencing, two Miami City Ballet dancers and two MCB student dancers — from their respective living rooms in South Florida — could follow the movements of choreographer Durante Verzola, who is sheltering in place at his Kansas City home.

With the coronavirus pandemic having banished them temporarily from the barres and mirrors of conventional studios, this mode of rehearsal took some getting used to.

“There were some funny moments with me and the dancers,” says Verzola. “Because we would realize that, ‘Oh, you’re actually on the opposite leg than I’m on right now!’ So then we would have to flip the whole thing.”

Miami City Ballet’s Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez tapped 24-year-old Verzola to create a new ballet paying tribute to all the essential workers on the frontlines of the health crisis.

“We have watched in awe, as our first responders, nurses, doctors, fire rescue departments, mail carriers, grocery store clerks, janitors and countless essential workers perform incredible acts of courage,” says Lopez. “They have shown us what grace, bravery and dedication truly look like. We want to honor them and to thank them for all they are doing.”

MCB will present the world premiere of “A Dance for Heroes” on the company’s Facebook page Friday, May 8 at 8:00pm EST.

After the rehearsals were done, the next step was to videotape the performers individually at Miami City Ballet’s Studios, all the time observing social-distancing rules. The finished product was crafted to make it look like the performers — MCB principal dancers Jennifer Lauren and Renan Cerdeiro and MCB school pre-professional students Taylor Naturkas and Erick Rojas — are dancing together in the same space.

So how can a ballet capture what it’s like to be an essential worker during the coronavirus pandemic?

Verzola says he wanted the work to reflect the sacrifice and tireless energy of the frontline workers — so he urged the dancers to take risks with their movements. “I wanted the dancers to move as big as they possibly could to really demonstrate generosity,” he says.

Researchers investigate flu versus coronavirus transmission

Gina Jordan, WFSU

Research shows Florida is different than the rest of the nation in terms of how our climate impacts flu transmission.

While influenza is not equivalent to COVID-19, it’s a good case study in how the coronavirus might progress.

So researchers, like FSU associate professor Chris Uejio, have been looking into it.

“We’ve found that the southeast has a different seasonality of flu than the rest of the U.S. So that might mean that the dynamics of how that may present risk to people may actually be spread out more over the year in the southeast and in Florida in particular,” Uejio says. “Many people are talking about a second fall or winter wave of this epidemic. It’s quite possible that we’ll continue to see this existing wave carry on through the summer and then next spring and next summer.”

Uejio specializes in geography and public health. He says it’s possible that the virus could be spread out over a longer period of time here than in cold, dry climates.

He says one potential benefit of the current situation is a greater awareness of how diseases are spread.

“Maybe a month ago there was a stigma perhaps against wearing a mask in public, and you can see how rapidly things might evolve now where perhaps there is a stigma against NOT wearing a mask,” Uejio says. “So having a better understanding of how some of these infectious diseases work could actually help prevent other infectious diseases going forward.”

Uejio sees another silver lining — an increase in the resilience of our institutions to respond to surprises like environmental disasters or a pandemic.

“It never stopped ringing:” A library employee recalls answering calls for COVID-19 financial help

Kerry Sheridan, WUSF

Last week, Hillsborough County Social Services opened up a special call center. It was designed to help people who’ve lost their jobs due to coronavirus. Callers could get help paying two months mortgage or rent, plus utilities. The call center ran out of money — 15 million in federal funds — in four days. Calls were answered by public library employees like Taynisha Berenguer, who says she’s used to people asking all kinds of questions. This is her coronavirus story: “This famous person just passed away. Can you tell me everything about this person? To… you know, my phone stopped working. How do I make it work again? To…. there’s this book with this red cover. Can you find it for me? So we’ve gotten any question that you can conceivably think of we have been asked to find an answer for that. So I got an email from my manager who informed me that social services is in need of some assistance, and that I was one of the people that they requested assistance from. This is something that wasn’t, you know, completely foreign to me as part of our job duties with Hillsborough County, Library Services staff are expected to assist with emergencies if they arise. I have assisted in the call center with Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Dorian. So I was ready to go. We had a couple of days of training and then Monday, we were on the phones. When you first open up those phone lines, you have no idea what to expect. I would say day one when we answered the phone, what I could hear from citizens was relief. People were very relieved that they were finally able to get through to a live person. And they were relieved that we were offering assistance, a little bit of an undercurrent of fear. A lot of people were never ever in this situation and they just didn’t even know how, like a lot of, ‘What do I do?’. Monday, I think I took about 50 some calls. It never stopped ringing. I know when we opened up on Tuesday, one of the IT people said there were 800 calls in queue. It was definitely an education for me as far as who needed the help. I got everybody from every conceivable field, from servers at restaurants that I frequented a lot. So that was like the personal connection of like, ‘Oh, where did you work?’ and they would mention a restaurant that I would go to all the time. And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that person was probably my server at some point.’ From, you know, people with more white collar jobs, people, people in the healthcare field, which really shocked me, because I would just think that, you know, healthcare fields, everybody would be all hands on deck. A lot of people who said I have never had to ask for help in my life, a lot of people saying, I’ve never been late on my mortgage, I’ve never been late on my rent. I’ve never been late on my bills. It became a little bit more stressful when the money ran out. So I think it was Thursday morning when we had you know, we had a team meeting. And they informed us that you know, we have taken over 5,000 applications and unfortunately, we have to suspend taking new applications. So oh my goodness, now I am going to have to tell people who are hopeful that this help is no longer there. But people were just very gracious and very nice when we told them no and they’re like, ‘You know, I completely understand, you know, thanks for offering this.’ It was for me just the reality that this is not something that’s going to be able to be tied up with a neat bow like this is something that’s going to have a lasting impact on every single person. Like, this has just thrown a lot of people into a tailspin.”

NPR analysis: Florida COVID-19 tests per day fall short of Harvard estimated benchmark

Alexander Gonzalez, WLRN

COVID-19 testing in Florida continues to expand but it could be better.

The first set of numbers is average tests per day in each state as recorded by the nonprofit Covid Tracking Project.

Then those numbers were compared to estimated targets published by a Harvard research group.

According to this analysis, Florida is currently conducting an average of more than 15,000 tests per day. That’s fewer that the projected target of nearly 24,000 tests per day needed by the middle of May to contain a state’s outbreak.

Testing plays a key role in states’ efforts to reopen the economy.

The good news for Florida — 4 and a half percent of tests have come back positive in the last week. That meets the recommended rate of 10 percent or lower.

