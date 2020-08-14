Your Friday Update: Winter Garden Student Gets Coronavirus, Mail-In Ballot Sent to President Trump in Florida, Teachers’ Union Lawsuit Moves Forward
Winter Garden student gets coronavirus
Amy Green, WMFE
Leaders are reporting Orange County’s first coronavirus case in a school.
Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County says a 9-year-old child tested positive at a private school in Winter Garden.
“They wear masks at all times in the classroom, so we consider the exposure was minimal to the students and teachers.”
He says eight students in the class were exposed. All are under quarantine, and the child’s family has been advised to get tested.
When $600 goes away
The Indicator from Planet Money, NPR
Millions of jobless Americans are desperate to know whether their unemployment benefits will be extended, and by how much.
But Congress just went on vacation.
Joe Biden: For the next 3 months, all Americans should wear a mask when outside
Asma Khalid, NPR
Joe Biden is calling for everyone in the United States to wear a mask, well into the fall.
“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months, at a minimum,” Biden said Thursday afternoon in remarks in Wilmington, Del. “Every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing. The estimates by the experts are it will save over 40,000 lives.”
His comments came after a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic with his new running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and public health experts. More than 165,000 Americans have died because of COVID-19.
Unlike President Trump, who took months to wear a mask publicly, Biden has long been consistently wearing a mask and encouraging others to do so. But he’s never been so explicit about mandates and a timeline.
In an interview with KDKA in Pittsburgh in June, the presumptive Democratic nominee said he would require masks if he were president.
“I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks,” he said.
Read the full article here.
COVID-19 death rate for Black Americans twice that for whites, new report says
Scott Neuman, NPR
Black Americans are becoming infected with the coronavirus at a rate three times that of whites and they are twice as likely to die from COVID-19, according to a new report from the National Urban League, based partly on data from Johns Hopkins University.
A key focus of Thursday’s report is the impact of the pandemic and how the disease has followed the contours of the larger society in falling especially hard on Blacks, Latinos and Indigenous people.
State of Black America Unmasked paints a “bleak picture” of COVID-19 and people of color, the league’s CEO, Marc Morial, said.
The pandemic “exposed the fault lines in America’s social and economic institutions,” the authors of the report said.
The racial disparities that affect how the disease is spreading in America have been identified since the early days of the pandemic, and some of the numbers released Thursday track closely with earlier reports by NPR, The New York Times and other media outlets.
“We know that these racial, ethnic disparities in COVID-19 are the result of pre-pandemic realities. It’s a legacy of structural discrimination that has limited access to health and wealth for people of color,” Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center at Yale School of Medicine, told NPR in May.
Read the full article here.
Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Florida’s primary election, despite weeks of criticizing the practice.
Palm Beach County election records show ballots were mailed on Wednesday to both the president and First Lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort, which Trump lists as his legal address.
Both previously voted by mail in the presidential preference primary last March.
Following multiple claims that mail-in voting was unsafe and vulnerable to fraud, Trump tweeted a change of mind about the practice last week at least in Florida.
Voters in Tuesday’s primary are mainly choosing party nominees for Congress and the state Legislature.
Players kneeling for anthem met with boos before MLS game
There was a smattering of boos when players from FC Dallas and Nashville SC collectively took a knee during the national anthem before their game in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas defender Reggie Cannon says he was disgusted by the boos at Toyota Stadium when players and officials knelt to call attention to racial injustice.
Dallas and Nashville had not played a game since the season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus.
Positive COVID-19 tests kept the teams out of the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.
Teachers’ union lawsuit moves forward
Blaise Gainey, WFSU
A schedule is set for mediation in a lawsuit over a state order requiring schools to start in-person classes this month.
The state is demanding that all schools open or face financial consequences. Ron Meyer is the attorney for the Florida Education Association, a state-wide teachers’ union.
He told Judge Charles Dodson during court Thursday he believes reopening will lead to bad results.
“There can be no doubt that just rushing to open public schools here in Florida, brick and mortar, is going to create the same type of mess we are seeing across the country where you open them and then you end up closing them because there’s COVID transmission being identified.”
The FEA wants the state to allow school districts to decide what date to open.
Dodson will hear a motion to dismiss the case Friday. If he doesn’t dismiss, he’s ordered both sides to finish mediating by midnight Tuesday, August 18.
A potential injunction hearing is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday if no agreement can be made.
As ICU bed numbers at South Florida hospitals increase, elective procedures start up again
Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN
Hospitals in South Florida are reporting better numbers. They have more ICU beds available. And their nursing shortage is improving.
Jackson Health System is even gearing up to restart elective procedures. Justin Senior is the CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida.
“They are back to a very busy hospital in downtown Miami with quite a few COVID patients to boot, but they should be back to a full-service, fully operational hospital in terms of all of the scheduled procedures that they do in the next few days.”
In July, Jackson paused non-emergency or non-urgent surgeries to deal with the surge in COVID-19 patients and a shortage of nurses.
Memorial Healthcare System restarted its elective procedures earlier this week.
Palm Beach County School Board gives families a choice
Wilkine Brutus, WLRN
As parents prepare their children for online-only classes in a few weeks, the Palm Beach County School District updated its re-entry plan at a meeting Wednesday.
In a 6-1 vote, the Palm Beach County School Board approved a plan to give families a choice: either have children return to physical classrooms once it’s safe or continue with distance learning.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy says the board faces more challenges.
“We do have a lot of hard things ahead of us. We have to try to make as many accommodations as we can, but we still have to run Palm Beach County Schools. And so, this tension that we’re facing – I’m not going to say that it’s healthy but ladies and gentlemen, it’s necessary. And there’s no way to avoid it.”
Board member Debra Robinson is a medical doctor. She voted no and says she’s worried about contact tracing issues. She says the Florida Department of Education doesn’t care about children’s safety.
“Maybe it’s just because of my professional experience that this weighs heavily. It would be nice if I didn’t lose sleep over this. Right? I’m afraid I know what’s going to happen as a consequence of our decisions.”
The board meets next week to hash out more details.
Bay District Schools seeks to fill openings
Valerie Crowder, WFSU
Bay County has 50 vacant teaching positions that school district leaders are rushing to fill. Human Resources Director Shirley Baker says teacher shortages aren’t unusual for the district.
Though she says some teachers have refused to return to the classroom as COVID-19 rapidly spreads throughout the community.
“There are some staff who either have family members at home that they have great concern for and we have had some staff who have their own underlying conditions and have made different decisions in terms of whether or not they’ll continue their employment or whether or not they’ll take an extended leave.”
Baker says the district is hiring additional custodians and substitutes during the pandemic.
She says teachers who must self-isolate at home will need a substitute to monitor their class, even when those teachers can connect virtually with students. Bay County Schools reopen for in-person instruction next Thursday.
FSU head coach denies allegations made by wide receiver
Blaise Gainey, WFSU
Florida State University’s Football Head Coach Mike Norvell says he’s been transparent about what the team is doing in response to the coronavirus.
He made the statement during a press conference after FSU wide receiver DJ Matthews tweeted that he’d tested positive. Matthews deleted the tweet.
Later his teammate, Warren Thompson, posted a letter to Twitter claiming the school has been lying about the condition of players.
Norvell says the team has been following appropriate safety measures.
“It’s obviously disappointing to see what was said. We’ve been very open and transparent throughout this process. We’ve had a voluntary camp; we’ve had voluntary summer access. We’ve been very transparent throughout all aspects including an additional team meeting two nights ago.”
Norvell says all players were tested prior to the start of returning to campus for voluntary training camp.
He says they will continue to be tested every week of training camp. The university is not releasing information about whether or not any of those tests yielded positive results.
20 questions to help decide what’s best for your kids (and you) this school year
Life Kit, NPR
Families with children are in a serious bind.
Whether you’re looking for options for child care or need resources to keep your kid entertained, this episode will walk you through some ideas to think about for this school year.
