Your Friday Update: Winter Garden Student Gets Coronavirus, Mail-In Ballot Sent to President Trump in Florida, Teachers’ Union Lawsuit Moves Forward

Winter Garden student gets coronavirus

Amy Green, WMFE

Leaders are reporting Orange County’s first coronavirus case in a school.

Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County says a 9-year-old child tested positive at a private school in Winter Garden.

“They wear masks at all times in the classroom, so we consider the exposure was minimal to the students and teachers.”

He says eight students in the class were exposed. All are under quarantine, and the child’s family has been advised to get tested.

When $600 goes away

The Indicator from Planet Money, NPR

Millions of jobless Americans are desperate to know whether their unemployment benefits will be extended, and by how much.

But Congress just went on vacation.

Joe Biden: For the next 3 months, all Americans should wear a mask when outside

Asma Khalid, NPR

Joe Biden is calling for everyone in the United States to wear a mask, well into the fall.

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months, at a minimum,” Biden said Thursday afternoon in remarks in Wilmington, Del. “Every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing. The estimates by the experts are it will save over 40,000 lives.”

His comments came after a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic with his new running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and public health experts. More than 165,000 Americans have died because of COVID-19.

Unlike President Trump, who took months to wear a mask publicly, Biden has long been consistently wearing a mask and encouraging others to do so. But he’s never been so explicit about mandates and a timeline.

In an interview with KDKA in Pittsburgh in June, the presumptive Democratic nominee said he would require masks if he were president.

“I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask. Anyone to reopen would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks,” he said.

COVID-19 death rate for Black Americans twice that for whites, new report says

Scott Neuman, NPR

Black Americans are becoming infected with the coronavirus at a rate three times that of whites and they are twice as likely to die from COVID-19, according to a new report from the National Urban League, based partly on data from Johns Hopkins University.

A key focus of Thursday’s report is the impact of the pandemic and how the disease has followed the contours of the larger society in falling especially hard on Blacks, Latinos and Indigenous people.

State of Black America Unmasked paints a “bleak picture” of COVID-19 and people of color, the league’s CEO, Marc Morial, said.

The pandemic “exposed the fault lines in America’s social and economic institutions,” the authors of the report said.

The racial disparities that affect how the disease is spreading in America have been identified since the early days of the pandemic, and some of the numbers released Thursday track closely with earlier reports by NPR, The New York Times and other media outlets.

“We know that these racial, ethnic disparities in COVID-19 are the result of pre-pandemic realities. It’s a legacy of structural discrimination that has limited access to health and wealth for people of color,” Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center at Yale School of Medicine, told NPR in May.

Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida

The Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has requested a mail-in ballot for Florida’s primary election, despite weeks of criticizing the practice. Palm Beach County election records show ballots were mailed on Wednesday to both the president and First Lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort, which Trump lists as his legal address. Both previously voted by mail in the presidential preference primary last March. Following multiple claims that mail-in voting was unsafe and vulnerable to fraud, Trump tweeted a change of mind about the practice last week at least in Florida. Voters in Tuesday’s primary are mainly choosing party nominees for Congress and the state Legislature. Players kneeling for anthem met with boos before MLS game The Associated Press There was a smattering of boos when players from FC Dallas and Nashville SC collectively took a knee during the national anthem before their game in Frisco, Texas. Dallas defender Reggie Cannon says he was disgusted by the boos at Toyota Stadium when players and officials knelt to call attention to racial injustice. Dallas and Nashville had not played a game since the season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus. Positive COVID-19 tests kept the teams out of the MLS is Back tournament in Florida. Teachers’ union lawsuit moves forward Blaise Gainey, WFSU A schedule is set for mediation in a lawsuit over a state order requiring schools to start in-person classes this month. The state is demanding that all schools open or face financial consequences. Ron Meyer is the attorney for the Florida Education Association, a state-wide teachers’ union. He told Judge Charles Dodson during court Thursday he believes reopening will lead to bad results. “There can be no doubt that just rushing to open public schools here in Florida, brick and mortar, is going to create the same type of mess we are seeing across the country where you open them and then you end up closing them because there’s COVID transmission being identified.” The FEA wants the state to allow school districts to decide what date to open. Dodson will hear a motion to dismiss the case Friday. If he doesn’t dismiss, he’s ordered both sides to finish mediating by midnight Tuesday, August 18. A potential injunction hearing is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday if no agreement can be made.

As ICU bed numbers at South Florida hospitals increase, elective procedures start up again

Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN

Hospitals in South Florida are reporting better numbers. They have more ICU beds available. And their nursing shortage is improving.

Jackson Health System is even gearing up to restart elective procedures. Justin Senior is the CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida.

“They are back to a very busy hospital in downtown Miami with quite a few COVID patients to boot, but they should be back to a full-service, fully operational hospital in terms of all of the scheduled procedures that they do in the next few days.”

In July, Jackson paused non-emergency or non-urgent surgeries to deal with the surge in COVID-19 patients and a shortage of nurses.

Memorial Healthcare System restarted its elective procedures earlier this week.